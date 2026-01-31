15 New Milwaukee Tools & Products For Construction Jobs Coming In 2026

Milwaukee might have one of the most comprehensive tool and accessory lineups on the market, but the brand doesn't rest on its laurels. It already showed off a collection of exciting new products that are set to launch in early 2026, and at World of Concrete, Milwaukee previewed even more brand-new products that are on the way soon. These construction-focused items are launching over the course of the year, with some scheduled to hit retailers in the first two months of 2026 while others are arriving later.

Whether you're aiming to add a few more essential tools to your arsenal or looking for one of Milwaukee's more niche products, there's plenty to like in this latest batch of new releases. At the time of writing, Milwaukee hasn't announced prices for any of the products below, but it has given us an early look at the capabilities and features that each one will offer.