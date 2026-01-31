15 New Milwaukee Tools & Products For Construction Jobs Coming In 2026
Milwaukee might have one of the most comprehensive tool and accessory lineups on the market, but the brand doesn't rest on its laurels. It already showed off a collection of exciting new products that are set to launch in early 2026, and at World of Concrete, Milwaukee previewed even more brand-new products that are on the way soon. These construction-focused items are launching over the course of the year, with some scheduled to hit retailers in the first two months of 2026 while others are arriving later.
Whether you're aiming to add a few more essential tools to your arsenal or looking for one of Milwaukee's more niche products, there's plenty to like in this latest batch of new releases. At the time of writing, Milwaukee hasn't announced prices for any of the products below, but it has given us an early look at the capabilities and features that each one will offer.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1-¾ Inch SDS Max Rotary Hammer w/ One-Key
Joining the brand's already extensive lineup of rotary hammers is the M18 Fuel 1-¾-inch SDS Max, scheduled to launch in March 2026. A key selling point is its lack of power cords, but that's common to the rest of the tools in the brand's existing M18 Fuel rotary hammer range. What is different about this specific tool is its improved power, with Milwaukee claiming that it now delivers the best performance of any rotary hammer in its class.
The tool is also compatible with Milwaukee's One-Key system. Most construction professionals will likely already be well aware of how this works, but for the uninitiated, One-Key is a tracking and management system that can be controlled via a smartphone or computer app. It allows users to keep an eye on the location of their tools as well as their condition and current usage status. For users with large amounts of tools to keep track of, it's arguably well worth investing in; many of Milwaukee's latest tools are now compatible with the system.
Milwaukee Bolt RedLithium USB Cooling Fan
Tools might form the core of its range, but Milwaukee also makes several different gadgets, some of which you might never have realized existed. One of the latest additions to its gadget lineup is the Bolt RedLithium USB cooling fan, which the brand says will arrive in April 2026. The fan can be mounted on compatible Milwaukee headwear and keeps the wearer cool in hot climates when a static fan alone won't cut it. It's compatible with both Bolt safety helmets and Bolt hard hats.
It features a small RedLithium USB battery which can be easily removed and swapped out for a full one when it runs out. According to Milwaukee, a fully charged battery should be enough to give the fan up to six hours of runtime. Anyone who doesn't need a full day's worth of cooling can also recharge the battery without needing to take it out of the fan using a USB-C cable.
Milwaukee Roll-On 7200W/3600Wh Power Supply
Having all the tools in the world is no use if you don't have a way to run them. The Milwaukee Roll-On 7200W/3600Wh power supply is designed to ensure you're never stuck without electricity, and it can power a wide range of electrical devices. As well as running the most demanding corded jobsite tools, it can also be used to top up small devices like smartphones and laptops thanks to its USB-C and USB-A ports.
It can be used in a wide variety of environments too, since it features all-terrain wheels and has an optional cover available for an extra layer of protection. Milwaukee also gives the power supply an IP54 rating, which means it's protected against dust ingress and splashes of water. Keeping track of its location and status is made more straightforward by its One-Key compatibility, which allows owners to manage their entire collection of Milwaukee products via a smartphone app. The power supply is set to arrive in April 2026.
Milwaukee M18 & M12 Four Bay Simultaneous Super Charger w/ Packout Compatibility
While Milwaukee already offers single bay and dual bay Super Chargers, it doesn't currently offer a four bay version. That's set to change in June 2026, when the latest M18 and M12 four bay Super Charger will hit the market. Its name neatly explains its function — it features the same fast charging capabilities as its smaller siblings, but has two M18 bays and two M12/M18 hybrid bays. As a result, it can charge up to four M18 batteries at once, or two M12 and two M18 batteries.
Charging batteries faster shouldn't decrease their expected lifespan, since Milwaukee uses its RedLink Intelligence battery management technology to guard against damage. The Super Charger also features another clever Milwaukee technology, Charge Adapt, to monitor the levels of each charging battery and send power to each bay in the most efficient way possible. For added versatility, the four bay Super Charger is also Packout compatible, and so can be easily integrated with your existing jobsite setup.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 7-¼-inch Circular Saw w/ One-Key
As well as debuting all-new products, Milwaukee regularly updates its core power tool line, adding new features and technology with every iteration. The latest M18 Fuel 7-¼-inch circular saw is slated to hit retailers in July 2026, and it brings One-Key iteration among other improvements. As a reminder, One-Key is Milwaukee's innovative tool tracking system, but even users who aren't fussed about the new tech shouldn't overlook the latest generation of the saw.
Milwaukee says it's now the fastest cutting circular saw of its kind in the industry, and it features the latest battery management technology to help prolong the life of the tool. However, its claimed runtime of 750 cuts per charge remains unchanged from the previous generation of the saw. To achieve that figure, users will need an M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery. Also, unchanged from before is the saw's five-year limited warranty, which should give buyers an additional level of reassurance that their investment in the tool will be a worthwhile one.
Milwaukee 6-½-inch 24T Nitrus Carbide Framing & Demolition Circular Saw Blade
It's not scheduled to be available until fall 2026, but the Milwaukee 6-½-inch 24T Nitrus carbide circular saw blade might still be worth waiting for. It's designed with versatility in mind, being suitable for both framing and demolition. Milwaukee claims it's the longest-lasting blade of its type, and can handle embedded nails and screws while still delivering precise cuts. It's made from the same Nitrus carbide material that Milwaukee has used for several other recent saw blades, including a Sawzall blade and an oscillating multi-tool blade.
While the 6-½-inch blade isn't launching until later in the year, its 7-¼-inch counterpart is already available at multiple retailers. It can be bought individually or as part of a pack of up to 10 blades. When it launches, the 6-½-inch blade will also be available as a two-piece or 10-piece multipack, which should save money compared to buying each blade individually.
Milwaukee MX Fuel 27-pound SDS Max Demolition Hammer
Milwaukee's latest demolition hammer launches in June 2026, and it's another new tool that's compatible with the brand's One-Key system. According to its maker, it's able to deliver 33 minutes of continuous operation with a fully charged MX Fuel RedLithium Forge XC8.0 battery pack. That's enough to chip away 1.5 tons of concrete or tiling. It's also compatible with VacLink, which can automatically turn on connected dust extractors when the hammer is in use.
When using the tool for longer periods, its revised anti-vibration system should make it easier to handle, while its RedLink Plus battery management technology should ensure that its power delivery always stays consistent. It might be a very capable tool, but it doesn't have as long a warranty as some of Milwaukee's other products. As standard, it ships with a two-year equipment warranty. When it launches, it will be available both as a standalone tool and as part of a kit that includes a battery and a charger.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 10-¼ Inch Rear Handle Circular Saw
Taking feedback from users about desirable features is a key part of Milwaukee's tool development process, and the results of that feedback can be seen in the new M18 Fuel 10-¼-inch rear handle circular saw. It features an LED work light, magnesium guards, and an electric brake blade, all of which were introduced after Milwaukee listened to how owners felt about older tools.
There are also plenty of other revisions to this latest circular saw, all of which help make it one of the lightest and most powerful cordless rear handle circular saws on the market. Milwaukee suggests that users should equip an M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery for optimum performance, although like all M18 tools, it can still technically be used with any M18 battery pack. Alongside the tool itself, Milwaukee will helpfully include a saw blade with the price of purchase when the tool appears at retailers in June 2026.
Milwaukee 10-¼-inch 28T Thick Kerf Framing Circular Saw Blade
The blade that ships with Milwaukee's new M18 Fuel 10-¼-inch rear handle circular saw is also a new product, and like the saw, it's set to launch alongside it in June 2026. Buyers who aren't looking to upgrade their tools just yet will also be able to purchase the new blade separately. The 10-¼-inch 28T thick kerf framing circular saw blade is designed to be easy to use and long-lasting, with its carbide teeth being infused with cobalt for additional precision cutting power.
Less experienced workers might find it tricky to cut a straight line with a circular saw without a guide, but the latest blade's revised vent pattern should keep it cooler while cutting, in turn making straight cuts easier. The blade is designed to be used with Milwaukee's 10-¼-inch circular saws, including both its latest models and older tools. A diamond-shaped knock-out is integrated for wider compatibility.
Milwaukee 8-pound Sledge Hammer and 10-pound Sledge Hammer (36 handle)
Many of Milwaukee's latest releases are power tools, but the brand hasn't forgotten about its hand tool lineup either. Two new sledge hammers are on their way soon, and should be available in March 2026. One is an eight-pound sledge hammer while the other clocks in at 10 pounds, and both feature the same tough construction. The handles of both variants are made from fiberglass that's been reinforced with steel to ensure it can stand up to long-term use.
Milwaukee's long-standing reputation for making quality tools should be more than enough to convince most buyers that the hammer is up to the task. It's extremely unlikely that there will be a blip in the brand's quality control system, but just in case, Milwaukee offers a limited lifetime warranty for both variants of the tool. Many of the brand's other hand tools also have similarly generous lifetime warranties.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-pound SDS Max Demolition Hammer
Alongside its new 27-pound variant, Milwaukee is also launching an M18 Fuel 18-pound SDS Max demolition hammer later in 2026. According to the brand's latest estimates, it won't be available until September. Many features are shared between both new releases, including VacLink functionality and a revised anti-vibration system. Like a number of the other tools here, the 18-pound hammer is also compatible with One-Key.
Buyers will be able to purchase the tool as part of a kit when it releases, with the kit's included battery being covered by a three-year warranty while the hammer itself benefits from five years of coverage. Again, Milwaukee recommends using the tool with an M18 Fuel RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery, although the brand has yet to give any specifics on the kind of runtime that users can expect with this battery equipped at time of writing. The onboard RedLink Plus battery management system should ensure that the hammer remains at peak performance no matter the charge level of the attached battery.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 7-¼-inch Rear Handle Circular Saw w/ One-Key
Another One-Key compatible tool that's set to launch soon is the M18 Fuel 7-¼-inch rear handle circular saw, which Milwaukee says was designed specifically with professionals in mind. It features the brand's latest Autostop system, which provides extra protection against injury from kickbacks. Also standard is an LED work light, which should help with cutting precision in workspaces with less-than-ideal lighting.
The saw is planned to launch in May 2026, a month before Milwaukee's larger M18 Fuel 10-¼-inch rear handle circular saw arrives. Similarly to that tool, the 7-¼-inch saw ships with a blade alongside it: A 7-¼-inch 24T thick kerf framing circular saw blade, which can also be bought separately. Replacement blades are available in multipacks of up to 25 pieces. While buyers will have to pay for new blades, they won't need to pay for a new saw if it breaks, at least not for the first five years thanks to its generous limited warranty.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1-9/16-inch SDS Max Rotary Hammer Kit w/ One-Key
Cordless tools are more convenient than their corded counterparts, but according to Milwaukee, some are also more powerful. The new M18 Fuel 1-9/16-inch SDS Max rotary hammer is one such tool, with the brand noting that it offers six foot-pounds of impact energy. That power is complemented by VacLink integration, an anti-vibration system, and Autostop kickback reduction, all of which help make the tool both more comfortable to use as well as more potent.
The rotary hammer is arriving in April 2026 in kit form with an M18 Fuel RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery. It will also be available as a standalone tool for buyers who already have a suitably comprehensive collection of M18 batteries in their toolkit. It should hit stores a few weeks later than the 1-¾-inch SDS Max rotary hammer, which is another fresh addition to the brand's lineup.
Milwaukee 5-pound Pick Mattock (36-inch Handle)
A pair of sledge hammers are set to arrive in the Milwaukee hand tool lineup in March 2026, but they're not the only new additions that will launch that month. Milwaukee is also planning to release a pick mattock with a 36-inch handle at the same time, something that many rival tools brands like DeWalt do not offer. This isn't all that uncommon — in fact, plenty of tool enthusiasts would be surprised by just how many tools Milwaukee makes that DeWalt doesn't. From power trowels to drain cleaning air guns, there's a reason that such a broad range of professionals rely on Milwaukee for their gear.
The pit mattock might have relatively few big-brand rivals, but that doesn't mean Milwaukee has compromised on its construction. Its handles are built with the same steel-reinforced fiberglass as its upcoming sledge hammers, and they are designed to pass on minimal vibrations to users. Keeping the head firmly attached to the handle is Milwaukee's SecureStrike connection, which the brand says is tough enough to withstand extensive aggressive jobsite use.
Milwaukee Packout Crates and accessories
If all the new power tools, hand tools, and tool accessories weren't enough, Milwaukee has also announced that it's expanding its Packout lineup with new crates and a laundry list of new accessories. The expanded options will be coming in June 2026, with a new XL crate on the way alongside a low-profile crate and a compact one as well. These crates will be accompanied by new dividers, with the XL crate getting its own dedicated divider to make it easier to quickly find tools.
Milwaukee is also launching new wire pulling inserts for its expanded crate range, and says that an XL crate will be able to hold six spools of 500-foot 12-gauge wire. All of these crates, dividers, and inserts will be launching at the same time, so anyone looking to boost their Packout system's usefulness might want to wait until summer to maximize their options for customization.