16 New Milwaukee Tools And Accessories Coming Out In 2026
One of the biggest reasons that tool enthusiasts love Milwaukee is the brand's constantly expanding catalog of products. From just one brand, buyers can grab all kinds of products, from its bestselling core tool range to niche, innovative tools and nifty accessories. As a bonus, each product is backed by generous warranties, with some tools even offering lifetime warranties. Milwaukee consistently launches new products to keep the most demanding users happy, and now that 2026 is just around the corner, it's a great time to take a look at some of the launches that the brand has planned for the new year.
Digging through the brand's pipeline is the best way to unearth these fresh launches, with these 16 all listed as "coming soon" to authorized retailers at the time of writing. Whether you're a keen DIYer or a professional looking to upgrade your arsenal of tools, it's worth keeping an eye out for these new tools and accessories when they launch over the coming weeks.
Milwaukee 5-inch Pliers Wrench
No matter whether you're a DIYer or a professional, it's worth investing in a good set of hand tools. Milwaukee regularly updates its expansive hand tool lineup with new additions, with one of the freshest being the 5-inch Pliers Wrench. The brand also offers the tool in a range of other sizes, including 7-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch, with the 5-inch tool being the smallest in the current lineup. It features a maximum capacity of 1-1/16 inch, and can be adapted to provide a secure grip for a variety of jobs.
Its adjustability should help professionals cut down on the number of tools they need to bring with them on a job, and it's designed to save time too. Like all of the brand's hand tools, the pliers come with a Milwaukee lifetime warranty, which covers buyers against any defects in either the tool's materials or the workmanship employed during its construction.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw with One-Key
While cut-price rivals from the likes of Harbor Freight's Hercules brand offer competitive specs on paper, there's a reason that so many pros still choose Milwaukee saws. Soon, those pros will have a new iteration of the brand's circular saw to add to their shopping lists, since the M18 Fuel 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw with One-Key is set to launch in 2026. One-Key is a handy way for owners of Milwaukee tools to track their tools using a Bluetooth connection, with management options available via the brand's app.
The brand says that this new saw is aimed squarely at, "the professional carpenter and general contractor," and suggests using it with an M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery for the best performance. It also notes that it's tweaked the design of the tool in response to user feedback, including a new LED light for added workspace visibility and a new rafter hook, among other changes.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Ringer Roll Groover for 2-6-inch Sch 10/40
As well as launching new, more capable iterations of its popular tools, Milwaukee also regularly shows off a steady stream of brand-new tools designed for trade professionals. Its M18 Fuel Ringer Roll Groover is one such new tool, and it's the first cordless roll groover on the market. As part of the brand's M18 lineup, the tool receives a five-year warranty from Milwaukee, while the two batteries it ships with are covered by a three-year warranty.
It's also compatible with the One-Key tracking system, which lets owners monitor their Milwaukee tools and track them for added peace of mind. The brand says that the groover should be able to deliver up to 25 3-inch Sch 40 grooves on a full charge, while its built-in RedLink Plus battery management system ensures that performance stays consistent during extended use. Alongside the tool and two batteries, Milwaukee also throws in a rapid charger with every purchase for good measure.
Milwaukee M18 Bluetooth Jobsite Radio and Charger
While Milwaukee already makes a range of jobsite speakers, its latest addition is a little different from the rest. It's both a radio and a charger, depending on what you need it for, and can be powered either by the brand's M18 batteries or by a power cord. When it's attached to a power cord, the M18 Bluetooth Jobsite Radio and Charger can charge up M18 batteries of all sizes, and it'll still work just fine as a radio too.
When there's no outlet nearby, it can run off those same M18 batteries, with Milwaukee claiming that a fully charged 5.0Ah M18 battery should be able to run the radio for up to eight hours on full volume. At the same time, it will also be able to charge small electronic devices like smartphones and tablets thanks to its USB-C port. It can also be connected to other Milwaukee speakers via Audio-Link, which might come in handy both on large jobsites and during yard parties and events outside of work.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3/8-inch Ratchet
A modular trigger is one of the headline innovations of the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3/8-inch Ratchet, but that isn't the only reason it's worth considering. It's also lightweight, clocking in at just 1.5 pounds, and it's designed to be as compact as possible to make it easier to use in cramped workspaces. The ratchet delivers a maximum of 70 ft-lb of torque and features Milwaukee's RedLink Plus battery management technology to cut the chance of overheating during the most demanding jobs.
Nonetheless, the modular trigger remains a big selling point, with Milwaukee also set to release an accompanying accessory kit that lets users pick from five different trigger caps. This includes one button trigger cap and four different shapes of paddle trigger cap. Switching between caps on the go is also easy thanks to the accessory kit's handy storage container, which securely holds all the spare caps while they're not in use.
Milwaukee Multi-Function Compact Utility Knife
Almost every major tool brand offers its own utility knife, and there are plenty of top-rated options out there for every budget. We previously highlighted an older Milwaukee knife as one of the best in its price bracket, but the brand is soon set to launch a revised edition that packs additional functions to make it even more useful than before.
The Multi-Function Compact Utility Knife is more akin to a multi-tool than a standard utility knife, featuring a built-in bottle and can opener, a wire stripper, a nail and staple puller, and a wire stripper, among other features. It can be transported in several ways, too, thanks to the integrated belt clip and a lanyard hole.
Despite all of these extra features, the knife is still compact enough to easily fit in your pocket, measuring around 4.3 inches long and 1.3 inches tall. It should also be just as durable as the brand's other hand tools, although in the unlikely event that there are any issues with its construction, it's backed by the brand's limited lifetime warranty.
Milwaukee 8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter
Another hand tool that's worth considering for both professionals and DIYers is the Milwaukee 8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter, which is set to release very soon. Like all the tools here, Milwaukee hasn't confirmed an exact launch date at the time of writing. It's aimed primarily at professionals, and so it's designed to be compact and versatile, with bolt shears and wire looping holes built into the stripper. It also comes with a lifetime guarantee, the gold standard for professional-grade hand tools.
Milwaukee is one of a small number of major brands that still makes tools in the USA, with others including Craftsman, Makita, and Snap-On. Not all Milwaukee tools are made domestically, but the wire stripper/cutter is one of the brand's U.S.-built tools. The brand also claims that the materials used in the tool's construction are sourced from the U.S., rather than being assembled with overseas components.
Milwaukee M18 Brushless Handheld Vacuum
With a five-year warranty and up to 40 cubic feet per minute of airflow, the Milwaukee M18 Brushless Handheld Vacuum should prove to be both durable and powerful. It runs on the brand's M18 interchangeable battery system, which now includes more than 250 different power tools. Milwaukee suggests running the vacuum using a 5.0Ah M18 battery, and says that users can expect 20 minutes of runtime on a full charge.
The tool is primarily designed for lighter, quicker jobs, and so features a relatively small debris collection tank that can hold 0.2 gallons. The tank is designed to be quick to remove and refit, minimizing downtime when it needs emptying. Alongside the vacuum itself, Milwaukee also includes a variety of accessories in the box, including a crevice tool, a pivoting floor tool, an extension wand, a hose, and a HEPA filter. The latter should be able to remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, and bacteria from the air it filters.
Milwaukee M18 Brushless Refrigerant Recovery Machine
HVAC professionals won't want to overlook the Milwaukee M18 Brushless Refrigerant Recovery Machine, which is one of the latest specialist tools designed to use the brand's M18 battery system. The brand also offers an M18-powered vacuum pump for pros trying to cut power cords out of jobs entirely. Both tools are A2L compatible. An easy-to-read LCD screen allows users to easily monitor a job's progress and adjust settings, while the tool's 23.5 lb weight means it can be easily carried between jobs.
Milwaukee ships the machine with an M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery pack, which should provide enough power to recover ten lb of refrigerant. As well as being powerful and lightweight, the refrigerant recovery machine is also relatively compact given its usefulness, with a length of roughly 24 inches, a height of around 15 inches, and a width of less than 13 inches.
Milwaukee 6-inch 5 TPI AX with Nitrus Carbide Teeth Sawzall Blade
The launch of the original Sawzall was a pivotal moment in the history of Milwaukee tools, helping to make the brand a household name across the country. Ever since it first hit the market in the early '50s, Milwaukee has continued to update and upgrade the Sawzall and its accessories, with one of the latest accessories being the 6-inch 5 TPI AX with Nitrus Carbide Teeth Sawzall Blade.
Its name is fairly self-explanatory — the blade features five teeth per inch, and the teeth are made from Nitrus carbide for greater longevity. It's available in a variety of sizes, with the 6-inch blade being the shortest of the bunch. Two other unique Milwaukee design features, Fang Tip and Nail Guard, also help boost the blade's performance. The former is designed to ensure that nails don't damage the blade's teeth, while the latter is designed to make piercing wood quicker and easier.
Milwaukee 1/4-inch Drive Click Torque Wrench
Any good torque wrench needs to be both accurate and consistent, and the Milwaukee 1/4-inch Drive Click Torque Wrench promises to tick both boxes. It's able to apply up to 200 in-lb of torque, or a minimum of 40 in-lb. It's also rated to be accurate within ±3%. Milwaukee says the tool is covered by a two-year warranty, which is shorter than many of its other tools, but should still be enough to assuage any concerns about its longevity.
The 1/4 Inch click torque wrench is just one of a range of upcoming Milwaukee wrenches, with 3/8-inch and 1/2-inch wrenches also set to launch soon. Mechanics looking to fully stock up on Milwaukee wrenches — alongside a whole lot of other tools — might want to consider the brand's 191-piece mechanic's tool set, which can be picked up from select authorized retailers.
Milwaukee Polarized Full Frame Safety Glasses with Removable Side Shields
Investing in the right safety accessories is just as important as investing in the right tools, particularly where eye protection is concerned. Anyone looking to upgrade their eyewear might want to consider Milwaukee's upcoming Polarized Full Frame Safety Glasses, which feature removable side shields for an additional layer of protection against jobsite debris. The lenses of the glasses are covered with an anti-scratch coating, while an additional inner lens coating is designed to stop the lenses from fogging up.
Anti-fog features don't count for much if the glasses themselves aren't up to standard, but since these glasses bear the Milwaukee logo, durability isn't an issue here. Each pair meets the ANSI Z87+ standard, which is the industry's latest. That's all the more important when data shows around 2,000 U.S. workers per day sustain eye injuries that need to be treated by a medical professional.
Milwaukee 5mm 5-Foot Borescope Camera Cable
A niche but potentially useful accessory for auto technicians, the 5mm 5 Foot Borescope Camera Cable is compatible with Milwaukee's M12 auto shop borescopes. We previously highlighted the M12 borescope as a must-have Milwaukee tool for automotive professionals, noting that it's very useful for peering into the darkest corners of an engine bay, as well as inside components like pipes and hoses.
The latest cable is five feet long, yet its camera is still only 5 millimeters wide. It's compatible with the brand's Heat Sense technology, which will warn users if the temperature inside the component being inspected becomes high enough to risk damaging the camera. The cable features both front and side-view cameras to enable technicians to quickly and easily conduct inspections, while the built-in lighting features five brightness modes for clearer viewing in a wide variety of environments. Both the front and side cameras have a 720p resolution.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1-9/16-inch SDS Max Rotary Hammer with One-Key
Milwaukee's latest rotary hammer is the M18 Fuel 1-9/16-inch SDS Max Rotary Hammer with One-Key, and it's set to hit retailers imminently. It's backed by a generous five-year warranty and is compatible with One-Key, so owners can keep tabs on the whereabouts and status of their tool via the brand's app.
Milwaukee says the hammer can run for an impressively long time on a single charge, claiming that an M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery pack should be able to be able to drill 24 holes on a full charge, with each measuring 7/8 x 6 inches. It also claims that the tool is faster than an equivalent corded rotary hammer. Thanks to the tool's inbuilt VacLink, compatible Milwaukee dust extractors and vacuums can also be triggered directly from the tool to minimize mess, while the anti-vibration system is designed to make the hammer more comfortable to use for extended periods.
Milwaukee Roll-On 7200W/3600W 6.0kWh Power Supply
The Roll-On 7200W/3600W 6.0kWh Power Supply caters to the needs of demanding jobsites, with 6.0kWh of power on tap. It can supply up to 3,600W of running power and a maximum of 7,200W of starting power, which makes it powerful enough to run several 20A corded tools. It also features USB-C and USB-A outlets to power smaller devices. The tool is designed to be an alternative to a gas generator, being both less polluting to use and also quicker to set up. Two all-terrain wheels allow it to be dragged around a jobsite as needed.
The unit is also IP54 rated against dust and water ingress — that's enough to protect it against water splashes, as well as against rainy conditions. However, it's still potentially vulnerable if it's accidentally exposed to jets of water. Even the dustiest jobsites should pose no risk, as the unit's level five rating against dust exposure means that it's fully protected.
Milwaukee Packout Cleaning Accessory Kit
While there are cheaper alternatives to the Milwaukee Packout system, dedicated fans of the brand won't be looking anywhere else for their storage needs. The Packout Cleaning Accessory Kit is compatible with the brand's storage system, but it isn't for cleaning Packout products, at least not directly. Instead, the kit features a set of accessories for Milwaukee vacuums, including a crevice tool, a floor nozzle, a round brush, and a floor brush. Two extension wands are also included.
To make it easy to spot which accessories are comparable with the 1-7/8 inch diameter wands, each has a gray colored ring. Some Milwaukee vacuums might need an adaptor to use the accessories, but the brand has helpfully included one within the kit. Each accessory fits securely within the included case, which can be integrated into any existing Packout setup. A foam insert at the bottom of the case prevents accessories from becoming scratched during transit.