5 Must-Have Milwaukee Tool Instruments And How To Use Them

A multimeter is going to be one of the best tools to read multiple ranges of electrical circuits like voltage, current, and resistance. Milwaukee's Digital Multimeter is a much more reliable tool than an analog multimeter because it has high precision readings, and it comes with a CAT III safety rating, meaning it is safe to use on some large building lighting systems and polyphase motors. It's advised to follow the safety recommendations to protect you from unintentional shock.

To use the multimeter, make sure you turn off the power to the circuit you want to check. On the multimeter, select the mode and connect the black probe to the common jack and the red probe to the jack labeled volt/omega. From there, you'll stick the black probe into the neutral slot and the red probe into the hot slot. After, you'll check your reading. When you're done, remove the red probe first then the black probe.

This multimeter has a wide voltage range of 600 volts AC/DC, a wide resistance range of 600 ohms-40 M ohms, and frequency measurements of 10 Hz to 50 kHz. However, it does cost the hefty price of $170 at Home Depot. It comes with a 4.5/5 star rating from 33 buyers. However, the biggest complaint is the rubber coating to allow for an easier grip — it's known to become sticky due to peeling. Other than that, the instrument works as it should and gives accurate readings.