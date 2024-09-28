Which Milwaukee Jobsite Speaker Is The Loudest

It's no secret that Milwaukee makes a wide range of tools that would be useful on just about any job site, but it also makes several useful products that aren't power tools, such as speakers that can liven up a workspace and make the job a bit more enjoyable. Sure, there are dozens of Bluetooth speakers out there, and you don't necessarily need a tool manufacturer for your job site audio, but there are a few benefits to using Milwaukee brand speakers.

One reason is that many of them can draw power from Milwaukee's battery system. This makes it easy for you to use the same batteries that you use for all of your other tools to power your tunes. Another is that job sites can be hazardous. All of Milwaukee's speakers are impact-resistant and have protections that help keep dust and water from permeating their housing–making it so that you don't need to constantly replace broken speakers that are unable to operate in harsh environmental conditions.

Job sites can also be loud, though, and it can be difficult to hear your music over the harsh whirring and grinding of power tools. Those who are interested in purchasing a Milwaukee speaker might be interested in learning which of them is the loudest. Interestingly enough, there are actually two answers to this question. There are arguments to be made for both the Milwaukee M18/M12 Wireless Jobsite Speaker and the Packout Radio.

