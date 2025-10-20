13 Niche Milwaukee Tools (And What They're Used For)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to power tools, few names carry the weight Milwaukee does. Known for its trademark red coloring and relentless innovation and invention, Milwaukee has earned its place alongside industry giants like DeWalt and Ryobi. The brand built its reputation on delivering rugged and practical solutions for tradespeople and also managed to attract dedicated DIYers looking for quality tools at a cheaper price point than some high-end competitors.

Part of Milwaukee's rise comes from its M18 and M12 cordless platforms, which power hundreds of tools and can share batteries, making it easier and more cost-effective to expand a kit. Its fuel brushless lineup pushes runtime and power to levels that rival corded tools, while innovations like One-Key smart tracking have brought digital tech into the tool world.

Beyond its well-known staples like the M18 Fuel Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill, Milwaukee also produces a surprising range of niche tools built for specific jobs. From press tools for plumbing to orbital polishers for auto detailing, these are the tools most homeowners have never heard of, yet may be indispensable to professionals. We're breaking down 13 of Milwaukee's most niche offerings — the hidden gems that show just how deep the brand's catalog really goes.