Can You Use M18 Milwaukee Power Tool Batteries With M18 Fuel Tools? (And Should You?)

Despite the addition of "Fuel" in their names, M18 Fuel tools are still technically part of Milwaukee's broader M18 ecosystem. You can see this if you check the battery connection ports on an M18 and M18 Fuel tool; they're exactly the same, which means any M18 battery pack can slide right onto the rails and power the tool. In fact, there aren't actually any dedicated M18 Fuel battery packs, as the whole system uses those same connection ports. This also means you don't need a dedicated charger for Milwaukee M18 Fuel batteries.

M18 battery packs, collectively known as Redlithium, all utilize the same connection rails and deliver power in more or less the same way. Using the simplest, cheapest Redlithium battery pack on your M18 Fuel tool will not harm or endanger its functions in any way; it's perfectly safe. It is worth noting, however, that M18 Fuel tools are a bit more power hungry, due to their more elaborate features. As such, while the cheapest Redlithium battery won't hurt your tool, you also might not get the best possible performance and runtime out of it.

Several M18 Fuel tools come bundled with batteries from the second-highest tiers of Redlithium packs to better accommodate their needs. The M18 Fuel Super-Hawg, for example, comes with a pair of Redlithium High Output Extended Capacity batteries, which boast both greater overall energy storage and more power output to better match the tool's capabilities. You could also personally spring for the highest-tier Redlithium battery, a Redlithium Forge, which delivers the highest possible power, storage, and recharge speed.