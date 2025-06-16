10 Milwaukee Tools You Should Buy Brushless
Milwaukee makes tools of all kinds. It was hard enough learning the difference between the CP vs. XC vs. HD batteries, and now you're supposed to figure out what a brushless tool is, if you need one, and which Milwaukee tools are brushless? It's true, the company's nomenclature might be a little confusing when it comes to power tools, so let's start with a quick explanation. Milwaukee has three tiers of cordless tools: brushed, regular brushless, and brushless Fuel. What's the difference between brushless and Fuel? Simply put, the latter are the top-of-the-line tools from the company, and they're usually better than the few non-Fuel brushless tools made by Milwaukee. The brushed tools are a little cheaper, but they tend to suffer from more drawbacks than the other options.
Onto the second question: Are Milwaukee's brushless tools worth it? Quite possibly, yes, though that depends on you as much as on the tools. The same is true for other companies. There are many Ryobi tools that you should buy brushless, for one. However, no one can really decide if the brushless version of a tool is worth it other than you, regardless of the brand. If you rarely use a tool and never push it to its limit, or if you are unlikely to run out of charge, then there's no reason to throw away a product you already have. If, however, you have to replace one of your favorite tools or you're planning to buy something new that you know you'll get a lot of use out of, then brushless is the way to go.
M18 Fuel Hackzall
If you need a powerful, fast, and small reciprocating saw that can be used with one hand, the M18 Fuel Hackzall might be the tool for you. According to Milwaukee, this reciprocating saw and its Powerstate brushless motor cut "up to 50% faster than competitors". However, on a different product page, the brand claims the Hackzall is three times faster than "competitive one-handed recip saws". It's hard enough to trust those claims when there are no hard numbers to support them. It's even worse when they contradict each other. At least user reviews are very positive, with a near-perfect rating on both Amazon and Milwaukee's website.
A brushless compact reciprocating saw has one obvious advantage over the brushed alternative: weight. Specifically, a lower weight that allows it to be used overhead safely and with more comfort. The uniquely named Fuel Hackzall weighs about 7 pounds. Not light, per se, but not too heavy. The increased efficiency of the motor could help shrink the size of the batteries needed, which would reduce weight even further. While the M18 Brushless Hackzall is normally available for about $200, which is significantly more than the $80 of the non-brushless version, it appears Amazon often offers it at a discount.
M18 Fuel 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver
A brushless motor almost always represents a straightforward improvement over the brushed version, and trying to figure out which one benefits the most from the upgrade isn't easy. However, there is one good answer: It's the tool you use the most. For many, this is their drill/driver, so it only makes sense to mention Milwaukee's powerful but affordable brushless version, the M18 Fuel 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver. On this tool's product page and on the one of the previous version's model, the 2803-20 M18 1/2-Inch Drill Driver, Milwaukee claims this is "the industry's most powerful drill", presumably in the 18-volt cordless category, for which it also claims to be "the most compact solution".
It's easy to see what makes this drill/driver so appealing. It can run comfortably on an 18V/5Ah battery, even if it requires the more expensive XC M18 batteries. The metal chuck is supposed to be extra durable, with plenty of grip, and it's capable of up to 1,400 in-lb of torque. It's no wonder Milwaukee ranks so high on our list of the best major cordless drill brands. While $148.74 isn't exactly cheap (you might not even consider it affordable once you add the price of an XC 18V/5Ah battery), it's not completely unreasonable if you use this tool often enough. If you don't, then you might want to consider the next entry in this list.
M12 Fuel 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel drill/driver might be a great choice for those who often need a powerful tool of this kind, but it's not worth it for occasional users. The cheapest kit that includes the tool, the batteries, and a charger comes in at about $289, though it includes one extra battery. One way to reduce the price is to go with a brushed version of the tool, maybe one from a cheaper brand entirely. But after all, there's a reason why Milwaukee power tools are so expensive, especially the brushless ones. You might consider an alternative in the smaller M12 FUEL Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch Drill Driver.
The M12 Drill/Driver is a more affordable and compact version of the M18 variant. While it loses a lot in torque (1,400 vs 350 in-lb max) and a little in speed (2,100 vs 1,700 RPM), it gains in cost savings and portability. The M12 is smaller than its sibling and also lighter, weighing just 2.3 pounds compared to 3.2 pounds. And that's before you factor in the weight of the batteries. The M18 XC 5Ah battery is smaller than some, but it's still bulky. Meanwhile, the M12 RedLithium battery slides right into the tool for extra compactness. Another solid alternative might be the M12 Fuel Cordless 1/2" Hammer Drill/Driver, a hammer drill with drill/driver capabilities that might be more appealing to occasional users than two separate tools.
M12 Fuel Surge 1/4-Inch Hex Hydraulic Driver
Another tiny M12 tool, the Surge Hex Hydraulic Driver almost certainly performs better and lasts longer than the brushed alternative. However, if you're going to get this tool, it's probably because this hydraulic driver is compact, silent, and doesn't cause nearly as many vibrations as its competitors. The brushless motor is a nice bonus, but it's also the only way to get this tool, so it's hardly a choice. The M12 Surge features a maximum rotational speed of 3,000 RPM and up to 450 in-lbs of torque. That doesn't sound like a lot, but keep in mind that a tool that is incapable of over-tightening has its uses.
This hydraulic driver is in the same price range as the M12 3453-20 12 Fuel 1/4-Inch Cordless Hex Impact Driver. Unless you really need an impact tool, it seems like the Surge model is a no-brainer. If you do, then the 1,500 in-lb max torque of the 3453-20 will be enough, seeing as it rivals even some 18-volt cordless tools. If you want a bigger hex driver and don't care about high torque, but you like the idea of the hydraulic powertrain, then you'd be happy to know that there's an M18 version of this tool as well: the M18 Fuel Surge Brushless Cordless 1/4-Inch Hex Impact Driver. That said, the M18 costs more than the M1, and you may need to invest in the more expensive 18-volt batteries as well.
M18 Fuel 4.5-Inch Variable Speed Braking Grinder
Angle grinders benefit from a brushless motor, and that's the case for the M18 Fuel Variable Speed Braking Grinder as well. One main convenience of cordless tools, besides the ability to use them when there is no energy source nearby, is increased comfort. A brushless motor tends to make any tool lighter and smaller, and reduces the need for a large battery by improving energy efficiency. Then there are the increased power and tool life, all welcome improvements for such a demanding tool.
A grinder is one of the few remaining corded tools you can buy from Milwaukee, but you might not need to. The brand's 4.5-inch corded grinder is supposed to be about as powerful as the cordless tool we've been looking at until now, seeing as the brushless cordless grinder of the same size promises corded power levels. Unlike many other grinders from Milwaukee, this one features five different speed levels, increased safety of fast braking, and a non-locking paddle switch. Not everyone is a fan of the paddle switch, but it's inarguably safer than a lockable switch.
M12 and M18 Pruning Chainsaws
Regular-size chainsaws might very well benefit from a brushless motor, but they won't stop being heavy, bulky objects. Small pruning saws, on the other hand, absolutely need to be small and light, and to work properly with small batteries. Milwaukee seems to think the same, which is why it has two models of brushless cordless pruning saws for sale. The smaller of the two, and possibly the tiniest chainsaw in Milwaukee's catalog, is the M12 Fuel Hatchet 6-Inch Pruning Saw. With a normal price of $199 for the tool, this small chainsaw is quite expensive compared to other cordless mini chainsaws that can be used in tight spaces. On the upside, the tool and battery together should be lighter than five pounds, and the company promises up to 120 cuts when using the XC 5Ah battery.
If you struggle to see how the M12 justifies its price, then you won't like learning about the bigger of the Milwaukee mini chainsaws, the M18 Fuel Brushless 8-Inch Hatchet Pruning Saw. At $279 for the tool alone, this pruning saw is more expensive than many full-size, eco-friendly electric chainsaws. Of course, it's also a lot lighter than those and a little more portable. It's by no means small, with an 8-inch guide bar that allows you to cut through wood up to 6 inches in diameter. Don't expect to cut too many of those, however, unless you get your hands on a battery at least as big as the XC 18V/8Ah, which comes in at $249.
M18 Fuel 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill/Driver
What we said about the Milwaukee drill/driver also applies to the slightly more niche M18 Fuel 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill/Driver. While most DIYers and homeowners won't need a dedicated hammer drill, a combination hammer drill and electric driver might be more appealing. What seals the deal is that the hammer drill/driver costs less than the drill/driver: at just $139.89 on Amazon right now, it's one of the company's cheapest M18 Fuel tools. That doesn't seem like too much to ask for what the brand claims is the "Most Powerful Hammer Drill", a claim that should probably come with some qualifier and be backed by some numbers. As it stands, we can only point to the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon and on Milwaukee's website as proof.
That's not to say Milwaukee doesn't make any claims about this tool. We know it's capable of 1,400 in-lb of torque, exactly as many as the drill/driver, and users seem to love it as a hammer drill. As for why you'd want to buy this brushless version even though the brushed one is so common (it's even in Milwaukee's 16-piece power tool kit), the answer is the same as always. Hammer drills use a lot of energy, so an energy-efficient version of this tool is a no-brainer. They're usually quite heavy, too, something a brushless motor can help alleviate.
M18 Fuel Packout Wet/Dry Vacuum
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Packout Wet/Dry Vacuum, just like any other shop vac, isn't screaming for a more efficient engine (though cordless vacuums are notoriously battery-hungry), but there's a very good reason for picking one of the brushless Fuel variants anyway: There is almost no other option. The only brushed vacuum by Milwaukee still in production seems to be the two-gallon one, which is far from the brand's most popular product, seeing as it has a user rating of 4.2 out of five stars.
For a non-insignificant price increase ($129 for the brushed version and $199 for the cheapest Fuel brushless), you get more choice, more storage, and a better motor. You might also future-proof your purchase, as brushless motors tend to last longer. Choice, however, is probably why you'll want to switch. Milwaukee's brushless wet/dry vacuums come in various versions: two Packout Fuel models, the 1.6 and 2.6 gallon; a large, single-battery M18 6-gallon wet/dry vacuum; and two dual-battery M18 vacuums, one holding nine gallons and another 12 gallons. Of course, the bigger the vacuum, the more expensive you can expect it to be. How expensive? The M18 Fuel 12 Gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vac, plus the two batteries needed to use it, and a few accessories, comes in at $799.
M18 Fuel Telescoping Pole Saw
One of the great advantages of a brushless motor is the reduced weight of the tool, and is there any tool you wish was lighter more than a chainsaw held overhead? Maybe, but the M18 Fuel Telescoping Pole Saw is sure to be a contender. Milwaukee ranked first on our list of the best major pole saw brands, and the telescoping pole saw is a big reason why. The pole can extend up to 13 feet while not being too bulky when in storage, and the small chainsaw head can run as fast as 25m/s. It's relatively lightweight, at 19.4 pounds (12 Ah battery included), and according to Milwaukee, it's faster than an unspecified "36cc gas competitor".
You might be thinking that all this power must come at a cost, and you're not wrong. The M18 Fuel Telescoping Pole Saw doesn't seem to have any drawbacks, but that luxury comes at a high price; $599 is a significant investment, and that's before considering the battery. If you want the suggested HD High Output 18V/12Ah battery, expect to pay an additional $299, and even that doesn't include a charger. Thankfully, the bundle with the tool, battery, and charger comes in at $799.
M18 Fuel 6.5-Inch Circular Saw
With some of the highest minimum wattage requirements when starting and running, a circular saw is a demanding tool, so much so that many users are perfectly happy with their corded saws. It's even one of the last corded tools you can get from Makita. For all those reasons, it's no surprise that many of those who can't do without a cordless circular saw flock to powerful but energy-efficient brushless tools. After all, stocking up on batteries isn't much cheaper, and it certainly isn't as convenient. A brushless motor can make a tool more powerful, too, as is the case with the M18 Fuel 6.5-Inch Circular Saw. According to the toolmaker, this circular saw can deliver "up to 20% more power and up to 40% faster cut speed" when compared with the older, brushless model.
Milwaukee, for its part, doesn't claim that the brushless M18 Fuel circular saw lasts longer than the brushed version, but it's hard not to notice that the brand only lists the autonomy of the M18 Fuel (300 cuts when equipped with a High Output 6Ah Battery), and not of the other. However, we should point out that there is a significant price difference between the two tools. An asking price of $229 for a brushless circular is in the same price range as other brands, but if you're a very occasional user, the $149 price tag of the M18 brushed might be enough to make you forget all those talks of the advantages of brushless tools.