10 Milwaukee Tools You Should Buy Brushless

Milwaukee makes tools of all kinds. It was hard enough learning the difference between the CP vs. XC vs. HD batteries, and now you're supposed to figure out what a brushless tool is, if you need one, and which Milwaukee tools are brushless? It's true, the company's nomenclature might be a little confusing when it comes to power tools, so let's start with a quick explanation. Milwaukee has three tiers of cordless tools: brushed, regular brushless, and brushless Fuel. What's the difference between brushless and Fuel? Simply put, the latter are the top-of-the-line tools from the company, and they're usually better than the few non-Fuel brushless tools made by Milwaukee. The brushed tools are a little cheaper, but they tend to suffer from more drawbacks than the other options.

Onto the second question: Are Milwaukee's brushless tools worth it? Quite possibly, yes, though that depends on you as much as on the tools. The same is true for other companies. There are many Ryobi tools that you should buy brushless, for one. However, no one can really decide if the brushless version of a tool is worth it other than you, regardless of the brand. If you rarely use a tool and never push it to its limit, or if you are unlikely to run out of charge, then there's no reason to throw away a product you already have. If, however, you have to replace one of your favorite tools or you're planning to buy something new that you know you'll get a lot of use out of, then brushless is the way to go.

