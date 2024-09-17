5 Of The Best Rated Corded Power Tools You Can Still Get From Makita

With cordless electric tools storming the market, you may question why you would consider purchasing a corded power tool at all. Though there are some downsides that come with the products, such as the potential safety hazard of having to work around trailing cords and making sure you're using the right extension cord if needed, corded tools do offer one big bonus that cordless tools can't keep up with — power. Corded tools tend to run between 110V and 240V, while, for example, Makita's battery systems run between 12V to 40V.

That said, Makita still has a vast amount of corded power tools you can purchase. These tools typically need more power for bigger or longer projects, like a hammer drill for tough masonry work or a sander to smooth out drywall in one go. As attested by positive ratings from an acceptable number of reviewers, here are five of Makita's best rated corded power tools that are still available. The methodology we used to select these corded tools can be found at the bottom of this list.