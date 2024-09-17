5 Of The Best Rated Corded Power Tools You Can Still Get From Makita
With cordless electric tools storming the market, you may question why you would consider purchasing a corded power tool at all. Though there are some downsides that come with the products, such as the potential safety hazard of having to work around trailing cords and making sure you're using the right extension cord if needed, corded tools do offer one big bonus that cordless tools can't keep up with — power. Corded tools tend to run between 110V and 240V, while, for example, Makita's battery systems run between 12V to 40V.
That said, Makita still has a vast amount of corded power tools you can purchase. These tools typically need more power for bigger or longer projects, like a hammer drill for tough masonry work or a sander to smooth out drywall in one go. As attested by positive ratings from an acceptable number of reviewers, here are five of Makita's best rated corded power tools that are still available. The methodology we used to select these corded tools can be found at the bottom of this list.
16-Inch 14.5 Amp Corded Electric Rear Handle Chainsaw
Chainsaws require a lot of power to cut through thick tree trunks, whether you're cleaning up after a big storm or prepping firewood for winter. Makita's 16-Inch 14.5 Amp Corded Electric Rear Handle Chainsaw has plenty of power without having to deal with gas or batteries. This chainsaw costs $299 at both Home Depot and Amazon. Furthermore, this corded chainsaw has a 4.6-4.7 out of five-star rating from approximately 1,000 reviewers between Home Depot and Amazon.
The chain speed goes up to 2900 FPM (feet per minute) and is controlled by a large trigger switch with a soft start for an easier start-up experience. The handles are also rubberized for maximum grip — though, the tool does come with an anti-vibration feature. The bar length on the chain is 16 inches which allows you to cut a maximum of 16 inches in diameter.
However, the cord the chainsaw comes with is only one foot long, so you'll need an extension cord. Makita recommends a 10 gauge extension cord up to 50 feet in length for appropriate operation. We do encourage you to make sure you follow chainsaw maintenance tips and tricks to ensure that your Makita tool lasts as long as it can.
7.5-Amp Corded 4-1/2 Inch Paddle Switch Grinder
Makita has several highly-rated corded tools, but one in particular stands out. The 7.5 Amp Corded 4-1/2-Inch Paddle Switch Grinder comes with a 4.8 out of five star rating from over 4,000 buyers. Pricing is approximately the same costing $109 at Home Depot and $108 on Amazon. These prices include more than the tool, though. It comes with an aluminum case as well as extra abrasive wheels and a diamond blade.
This grinder delivers up to 11,000 RPM (revolutions per minute) as well as a soft start-up. Additionally, it has a small diameter barrel grip and an extra large paddle switch — both of these features help with long-lasting comfortable use. Some other impressive features of this grinder are the protection components. It includes a labyrinth construction to help seal the motor and bearings from dust and debris as well as a zig-zag varnish to seal the armature from any dirt. This gives the tool a longer lifespan.
15-Amp 7-1/4 Inch Corded Lightweight Magnesium Circular Saw
Circular saws are an ever-popular power tool. Makita has a few cordless selections with varying saw diameters, but the company has invested in producing corded options as well. The 15 Amp 7-1/4 Inch Corded Lightweight Magnesium Circular Saw is a highly rated power tool with a 4.8 out of five-star rating from over 2,500 users between multiple storefronts. At Home Depot, the corded circular saw costs $189. At the time of writing this article, this tool was marked down to $180 on Amazon — however, be aware that it has a list price of $288.60.
At those prices, this circular saw comes with its only hard case to keep your tool safely stored away. Because of its 15 amp power delivery, it can cut through dense lumber up to 2.5 inches thick. If you use the bevel option up to 45 degrees, it can cut up to a 1.75-inch piece of wood. However, you're not too limited there because the bevel capacity sits at 56 degrees. Most circular saws work the same and this corded tool is no different. Just make sure to follow circular saw safety protocols when it's in use and being transported.
3 Amp 5 Inch Corded Palm Grip Random Orbital Sander
A user-friendly sander is one of those tools that will help you conquer household repairs and projects, especially where furniture building and drywall are concerned. For a corded version, Makita sells its 3 Amp 5-Inch Corded Palm Grip Random Orbital Sander for $79 at Home Depot. It's a bit pricer on Amazon for $92. Both on Amazon and at Home Depot, this sander received a 4.7 out of five-star rating — on Amazon, the rating comes from nearly 3,000 buyers.
You may wonder why you'd opt for this corded tool when a cordless one could offer more convenience. Though being able to move around with a tool in hand without worrying about a cord is nice, there are some jobs out there that would benefit from continuous power. According to users on discussion forums, a corded orbital sander is the go-to sander because many intricate sanding jobs will outlast a battery.
This orbital sander only has a three amp motor — however, that is plenty of power for the sander to deliver 12,000 OPM (orbits per minute). The sanding disk is five inches in diameter and allows for a quick change of the standard eight hook and loop abrasive discs. It also comes with a dust collection bag to keep your work area relatively clean.
11 Amp 4 Inch x 24 Inch Corded Belt Sander
Belt sanders require a lot of power, which is why Makita's only cordless belt sander has a thin 3/8 inch belt. That's not going to do much for bigger projects. The 11 Amp 4 Inch x 24 Inch Corded Belt Sander gives more power to support the wider four inch belt. You can find this belt sander at Home Depot for $353. However, Amazon sells it much cheaper at $247 — though, the list price is $316, which is still cheaper than Home Depot. This belt sander is one of top rated corded power tools from Makita with a 4.8 rating on Amazon from over 2,700 consumers and a 4.9 score at Home Depot from over 300 buyers.
This belt sander has an electronic speed control for constant speed under load, a quick speed of 1640 feet per minute rotation, and a sound level of 84 dB, which isn't too bad for a belt sander. There's also a large front grip, so you can easily maneuver the tool along any flat surface to sand down. To make things even more convenient, the dust bag can do a full 360-degree rotation, so it will be out of your way if you need to see what you're doing.
How we chose these corded power tools from Makita
Due to the overall premise of this article being about the best rated corded Makita tools, we did thorough research to ensure that the tools selected were some of the top-rated at Home Depot and Amazon, the primary places to purchase Makita tools. We'd also like to point out that Makita's website does not display ratings or reviews. Each tool has at least a 4.6 or higher between the two websites and the ratings are coming from an adequate amount of buyers. We also want to mention that each of these corded tools comes with a one year limited warranty.
Keep in mind that corded power tools are not as frequently purchased and reviewed as their convenient counterpart, cordless tools. Many tool owners are investing in a battery line, and as their cordless tool collection grows, so does their battery collection, which allows them to use their tools even longer. However, this doesn't mean that corded tools do not have a place in your tool kit. It just depends on the power and time the job requires. We do encourage you to do more research to ensure you are purchasing the right Makita tools for your needs.