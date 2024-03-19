5 Chainsaw Maintenance Tips & Tricks

Although chainsaws are generally durable, there are moments when they need a little help to keep going. For example, when you're chopping wet wood, the little bits of sawdust and debris can get caught up in the chain, instead of being blown away like usual. While a few pieces here and there won't cause any concern, a ton of them could stick to the chain and make it less effective. To keep your chainsaw running well when you're slicing wet things, don't forget to wipe these bits off every now and then, so they don't inhibit the airflow and mess with its temperature management system.

By regularly cleaning your chainsaw after use, you can easily spot any issues with its individual components. Just make sure to completely switched it off to prevent accidents, like cutting your fingers. Depending on your chainsaw, this can mean removing the battery, turning off its engine, and unplugging it. Not to mention, you can apply the chain brake when possible to keep it stationary.

To begin cleaning, use a damp cloth to wipe down the exterior from any dust or other small particles that have built up. Then use a compressed air or cleaning brush to get any debris off the chainsaw's air intake slits and guide bar. Depending on if your chainsaw is powered by oil, battery, or electricity, you might also need to do some degreasing, cleaning electric contacts, and checking cables for exposed wires.