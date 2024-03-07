5 Eco-Friendly Electric Chainsaws Worth Checking Out

Battery-electric chainsaws offer the same portability as their gas-burning counterparts. However, unlike internal combustion engines, battery power doesn't require fuel or mixing gas with two-stroke oil, and it eliminates the chance of a fouled carburetor or spark plug rendering your saw useless midway into the task.

There's little argument that electric-powered chainsaws are more eco-friendly than their fuel-burning counterparts. However, producing plastics, batteries, and electricity still has some adverse environmental impacts. So maybe it's time to start looking at electric chainsaw efficiency when we explore eco-friendly options.

We took Popular Mechanics' rundown of 2024's best electric chainsaws and calculated an efficiency score for 12 of the best options. We focused on the chainsaws thoroughly tested by Popular Mechanics, excluding mini-chainsaws.

We've limited selections to electric chainsaws that cost under $500. One honorable mention is the Stihl MSA 300 C-O, a highly efficient contender we dropped from consideration because of its $799 price tag. That's not including the required 500 S battery. If you don't already have one and need to buy one, you're looking at around $1,200.

If you're just getting started with your first chainsaw purchase or looking for an easier saw to maintain, we've narrowed down the choices to these five eco-friendly electric chainsaws.