Who Makes Denali Brand Power Tools For Amazon, And Are They Any Good?

Amazon has spent decades ranked as the world's largest online retailer. And given their dominance in that lucrative retail arena, it's hardly surprising Amazon has begun making and marketing in-house brands in recent years. Even still, the company surprised many in the retail realm in 2022 when it launched a line of tool kits and power tools.

Branded as Denali by Skil, the tool line covers everything from power drills and table saws to battery-powered lawnmowers and leaf blowers. And yes, the name Skil being attached to the branding means Amazon's tools and lawn maintenance devices are indeed made by one of the more trusted brands in the power tool game.

Officially founded nearly 100 years ago, Skil is perhaps best known for inventing the world's first electric handsaw, and the legendary SkilSaw remains a best-seller for the brand. Since introducing that revolutionary device to the world in the mid-1920s, Skil continues to be a significant player on the consumer power tool scene. Like Skil, Denali targets the budget-conscious corner of the market. And since producing budget-conscious power tools often means sacrificing quality, you'd be correct in assuming opinions vary on the toughness of Denali tools.