Who Makes Denali Brand Power Tools For Amazon, And Are They Any Good?
Amazon has spent decades ranked as the world's largest online retailer. And given their dominance in that lucrative retail arena, it's hardly surprising Amazon has begun making and marketing in-house brands in recent years. Even still, the company surprised many in the retail realm in 2022 when it launched a line of tool kits and power tools.
Branded as Denali by Skil, the tool line covers everything from power drills and table saws to battery-powered lawnmowers and leaf blowers. And yes, the name Skil being attached to the branding means Amazon's tools and lawn maintenance devices are indeed made by one of the more trusted brands in the power tool game.
Officially founded nearly 100 years ago, Skil is perhaps best known for inventing the world's first electric handsaw, and the legendary SkilSaw remains a best-seller for the brand. Since introducing that revolutionary device to the world in the mid-1920s, Skil continues to be a significant player on the consumer power tool scene. Like Skil, Denali targets the budget-conscious corner of the market. And since producing budget-conscious power tools often means sacrificing quality, you'd be correct in assuming opinions vary on the toughness of Denali tools.
Most DIYers agree the price of Denali tools make them hard to pass up
The consensus on Denali power tools is that they are solid enough entry-level tools, but there are likely limits to what you can accomplish with them. That much was made clear by a round of testing at BobVila.com. The site sampled several Denali products for its 2022 breakdown and found some didn't quite hold up when used on more heavy-duty jobs. For example, Denali's 12" Tungsten Carbide saw blade performed well when cutting most woods but struggled when used on composite materials commonly used in constructing decks.
In at least one head-to-head showdown between a Denali power drill and a competitor, its middle-of-the-road quality was apparent compared to even low-end rivals. Unsurprisingly, the Denali drill didn't hold a candle to more heavy-duty brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt or Walmart's Hart line of power tools.
Even still, Denali power tools and devices remain well-reviewed on Amazon, with several of their products earning an impressive 4.5-star rating from buyers. And among their reviews, you'll find no shortage of comments raving about the quality of Denali products vs. their price. So even as Denali power tools may not pack quite the punch as some made by higher-end manufacturers, everyday DIY-ers have seemingly been happy with their purchases. Even still, anyone undertaking a big-time home improvement project may want to shell out a few extra bucks for products made by the power tool big boys.