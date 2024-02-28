How To Tell When Your Chainsaw Chain Needs To Be Replaced

The first and most obvious sign you should be mindful of is difficulty when cutting. Your chainsaw is supposed to be able to cut through wood without too much trouble, so if it's visibly chugging when trying to perform a task it could normally handle, that's a red flag.

When the teeth on your chainsaw are near their breaking point, they may start to wobble when in use, or otherwise become deformed from excess pressure. Either way, this can result in jagged, uneven cuts through wood. If it's just the teeth, a quick sharpening might fix this, but if the chain itself has gone loose and you can't get it taut again, it's officially out.

You should also be on the lookout for visible smoke and fumes. While a little bit of puffing is expected of a chainsaw, if it's belching smoke, even when it's oiled and properly aligned, that means some part of it is hindering the cutting process. Odds are good that something is the chain.