Every Tool That Comes In Milwaukee's 16-Piece Power Tool Kit

Milwaukee is selling a massive 16-piece power tool kit and the reviews are still few and far between. Currently, the brand's own website places the M18 16-Piece Combo Kit at 4.2 out of five stars, but the rank is based on just five votes, one of which is extremely negative. Four stars sound great, but what if you had a one-in-five chances of buying this kit and deeply regret it? Suddenly, the odds don't look so good. There are few reviews, but also too many variables. How much did each user pay for the kit? Was it $995.99, what it's currently sold for on Amazon, or did they buy it somewhere else?

Vitally, we don't know what price you, the reader, can get for this set. The only way to help you decide if this is the set for you is to look at every tool it contains. Let's start with something that describes all this gear. Those are not new tools — you won't find the hottest Milwaukee tools of 2025 in this kit. Those are all part of the M18 tool system, but not M18 Fuel, the more powerful and expensive line that includes some of the best rated M18 tools. That said, most of the gear in this power tool kit is pretty good and quite expensive. If it's a deal you were looking for, you found one. Let's see if you can also get some use out of it.