6 New Milwaukee Tools To Add To Your Collection In 2025
One thing to know when you're considering buying Milwaukee Tools is that the company is always adding great new tools to its ever-expanding catalog. Most tool manufacturers add a few new products or update a few of their older models from time to time, but few of them can match the sheer volume of products Milwaukee releases year after year.
Those who have already invested in the Milwaukee battery system and have a few red and black tools populating their garage might be interested in expanding their collection with some of the company's latest products for 2025. Milwaukee has announced several that might be more practical for pros than casual users, but there are also plenty of new and forthcoming products that would be good for any tool enthusiast, whether a seasoned pro or casual DIYer. Looking at the company's newest products and checking them against professional reviews, where possible, we can see lots in both categories that would make a terrific addition to anyone's collection.
M12 Fuel 6-Inch Random Orbital Sander
There are lots of kinds of power sanders, but few match the random orbital sander's versatility. The circular discs' random rotation removes material smoothly and easily without the scratching or uneven wear typical of other sanders. This is why these sanders are a top choice for woodworkers, though they're also great for removing paint and other materials from fiberglass.
Milwauke decided to make a lighter, less potent version of this tool for paint technicians who must remove layers of clear coat and sand down primer. The recently released M12 Fuel 6-Inch Random Orbital Sander (2585) is part of Milwaukee's lower-power M12 Fuel productivity system. Milwaukee says it can sand up to three doors' worth of material on a single M12 Redlithium Highoutput CP2.5 battery pack. It uses a hook-and-loop attachment system, operates from 3,200 to 12,000 rpm (controlled via a variable-speed dial), has a brushless motor, and features a feathering trigger for control. It offers an adapter, plus vacuum ports on both sides.
"Just works really, really well with very little vibration," said Shop Tool Reviews. "Plenty of power — and on one 2.5-amp-hour battery. To be honest, when we used these at Milwaukee and then again at SEMA [the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association show], we were pretty much blown away." So this could be a solid addition for anyone who has a lot of painting to do and needs something lightweight, portable, and easy to use to help with sanding between layers.
M18 Fuel 7¼-Inch Rear Handle Circular Saw
The humble circular saw is another versatile tool. It can be used to break down large sheet goods that wouldn't fit on a table saw and it's more portable than a chop saw — especially when you get one that's cordless. But different kinds of circular saws are specialized for certain jobs.
Milwaukee recently released the M18 Fuel 7¼-Inch Rear Handle Circular Saw (2930) that's less lightweight than some of its other saws, but provides superior cutting power and leverage. It has a Powerstate brushless motor that Milwaukee promises can deliver up to 20% more power and 20% more speed than previous generations, with a top speed of 6,300 rpm. This lets it make up to 700 cuts on a single charge of an M18 HD12.0 battery.
"I really think this saw is geared for framers that are doing a lot of cutting," said Hammer and Home in its review. "Perfect for a cut station. If you've got your guy down below cutting and you're up top framing, this is a great saw to have." So while this might not be the best tool for a typical home DIYer, it has tremendous applications for construction and carpentry.
M18 Brushless Stick Transfer Pump
If you ever need to remove a large volume of water, a good stick transfer pump will be a lot more helpful than trying to bail it out with a bucket. These portable pumps can draw liquid from puddles, trenches, utility holes, and other flooded areas. It's a handy tool for anyone, but especially useful if you live anywhere with an abundance of rainfall.
The new Milwaukee M18 Brushless Stick Transfer Pump (2940) is a battery-powered pump that can remove 25 gallons per minute and up to 1,000 gallons on a single M18 HD12.0 battery (four times what Milwaukee's M12 Stick Pump can do on a single charge with a 4Ah battery.) It has a 48-inch submersible reach and Milwaukee's special filtration system, Hydropass, which uses a 360-degree filter that can remove heavy debris to prevent clogging. This filter is threaded for easy removal when it comes time to clean or replace it. You can connect a 1¼-inch discharge hose for a wider release path, but it also works with a standard three-quarter-inch garden hose. It's powered by a brushless motor and has a 17-foot maximum head height for removing water from lower areas.
Several reviews of this tool's previous version said it was a great option for flooding emergencies, but less good at clearing water that contained lots of clay and muck. The newer version doesn't appear to have any reviews yet, so it's difficult to say whether this problem has been resolved.
M18 Fuel Extended Pole Articulating Hedge Trimmer
There are a lot of kinds of hedges, so it makes sense that you might need different kinds of hedge trimmers to maintain them. Those who have tall hedges and don't want to spend a lot of time leaning off a ladder with bladed power tools might want to consider getting a trimmer like Milwaukee's new M18 Fuel Extended Pole Articulating Hedge Trimmer (3035).
This cordless trimmer has an articulating cutting head that can rotate up to 270 degrees in a range of 12 different cutting positions. This lets you set the curve in a manner that makes it easy to trim places that would typically be too high, far, or difficult to reach from the ground. It also has multiple grip points to make it easy to maintain control. The tool has a brushless motor and its head has 24-inch double–sided blades that can cut branches up to 1 inch thick and operate at a speed of 3,500 strokes per mnute.
"It offers quiet operation, low vibration, and enough runtime with the kitted Forge 8.0Ah battery to last all day," writes Josh McGaffigan of Pro Tool Reviews. "Plus, there's no maintenance or gas costs to worry about!" Those with smaller shrubs might prefer something more portable, but this is a great option for anyone trying to tame a collection of tall privacy hedges.
M18 Fuel 16-Inch String Trimmer
A good string trimmer is an essential tool for maintaining just about any yard. It can help clear tall brush and be very useful for cleaning up the tight corners and edges your mower can't reach. The best of these combine a wide string radius with a good amount of power.
According to Milwaukee, the new M18 Fuel 16-Inch String Trimmer (3046) "delivers more power than 31cc gas, maintaining speed in demanding applications without bogging down, enabling you to complete routine maintenance and thick brush clearing jobs faster." This performance is powered by a brushless motor that can provide up to 1.76 horsepower. This is supposed to be able to reach full power in under a second. The trimmer has a variable-speed trigger you can use to fine-tune control within three speed ranges: zero to 4,600 rpm, zero to 5,400 rpm, and zero to 6,200 rpm. It has an adjustable cutting swath that ranges from 14 to 16 inches, controlled by an easy-load trimmer head that can hold up to 25 feet of line. It uses line that's between 0.08 and 0.095 inches wide.
McGaffigan reviewed this for Pro Tool Reviews as well. "The Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16-inch String Trimmer makes a strong case for Pros to make the switch to battery-powered equipment," he said. "Its overall weight and ergonomics are top-tier, and the performance level and runtime inspired a lot of confidence from our team."
M12 Subcompact Brushless ⅜-Inch Drill/Driver
One of the cornerstones of any power tool collection is a quality drill. Milwaukee makes a number of good drills that offer a wide range of torque, speed, and control options, but most of these are a bit on the chunkier side. The M12 Subcompact Brushless ⅜-Inch Drill/Driver (3401) is a small, lightweight alternative. Once again, you aren't going to see the power you would from a larger drill, but its compact, portable design makes it easy to throw in a truck or a household junk drawer. This also means it might be able to fit in some tight spaces where a larger drill wouldn't, and its lighter weight makes it easier to use for overhead tasks.
The tool is 5.4 inches long and weighs less than 2 pounds. It's able to produce up to 29.17 pound-feet of torque and has two speed settings. Its low speed ranges from zero 450 rpm, making it ideal for use when driving fasteners into soft surfaces like drywall, while its high mode can go zero to 1550 rpm, which is better for drilling. Additionally, it has a brushless motor, which helps it maintain faster speeds while generating less heat and increases battery life.
This is an upcoming product, so no reviews have been posted yet. However, the specs appear promising for a tool this size.
Our methodology
I've been collecting and using power tools for my entire life. In making this list, I started by taking a look at the latest products that Milwaukee had on its website. I chose six items I felt most fans of the brand likely wouldn't already have in their collection, but I also attempted to choose items that would be appealing to a large number of people, not just professionals in a specific field.
Once I had my list of items, I examined their specifications to see what kinds of jobs they were suited for. There were very few customer reviews available for any of these products since they are all new and some are still awaiting release, but where possible I took a look at what professional reviewers had to say in order to verify that the products already on the market live up to their specs when it comes to real-world applications.