6 New Milwaukee Tools To Add To Your Collection In 2025

There are lots of kinds of power sanders, but few match the random orbital sander's versatility. The circular discs' random rotation removes material smoothly and easily without the scratching or uneven wear typical of other sanders. This is why these sanders are a top choice for woodworkers, though they're also great for removing paint and other materials from fiberglass.

Milwauke decided to make a lighter, less potent version of this tool for paint technicians who must remove layers of clear coat and sand down primer. The recently released M12 Fuel 6-Inch Random Orbital Sander (2585) is part of Milwaukee's lower-power M12 Fuel productivity system. Milwaukee says it can sand up to three doors' worth of material on a single M12 Redlithium Highoutput CP2.5 battery pack. It uses a hook-and-loop attachment system, operates from 3,200 to 12,000 rpm (controlled via a variable-speed dial), has a brushless motor, and features a feathering trigger for control. It offers an adapter, plus vacuum ports on both sides.

"Just works really, really well with very little vibration," said Shop Tool Reviews. "Plenty of power — and on one 2.5-amp-hour battery. To be honest, when we used these at Milwaukee and then again at SEMA [the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association show], we were pretty much blown away." So this could be a solid addition for anyone who has a lot of painting to do and needs something lightweight, portable, and easy to use to help with sanding between layers.

