Which Milwaukee Electric Ratchet Has The Most Torque? (And How Much Does It Cost?)

While ratchets have been around for more than a century, so have the pains from the professionals who have to use them for extended periods, whether it is on vehicles, furniture assembly, or even industrial work. Thankfully, this was a big enough problem that someone invented electric ratchets, which require less effort to do the same (if not better) job. Electric ratchets aren't just fast and effective at tightening bolts, but they are also useful in hard-to-reach spots. Not to mention, they can help avoid common pitfalls of manual tightening, such as over- or under-tightening.

In recent years, there has been no shortage of power tool manufacturers offering electric ratchets. But out of all the major cordless ratchet wrench brands out there, Milwaukee has topped our list and beat out other famous manufacturers, like Ryobi, DeWalt, and Makita. These days, Milwaukee offers several variants of its M12 ratchets, ranging from high-speed to extended-reach options. However, if you regularly find yourself trying to repair heavy machinery or fix a car that needs some extra-tight bolts, you might want to buy a high torque model.

If you're looking for an electric ratchet that can pack a punch, Milwaukee has two models tied at the top for the most torque: the M12 FUEL 1/2" Ratchet and M12 FUEL INSIDER Extended Reach Box Ratchet. Both boasting at an impressive 60 ft-lbs torque, here's how much you should expect to spend to get your hands on them and where to buy them.

