Which Milwaukee Electric Ratchet Has The Most Torque? (And How Much Does It Cost?)
While ratchets have been around for more than a century, so have the pains from the professionals who have to use them for extended periods, whether it is on vehicles, furniture assembly, or even industrial work. Thankfully, this was a big enough problem that someone invented electric ratchets, which require less effort to do the same (if not better) job. Electric ratchets aren't just fast and effective at tightening bolts, but they are also useful in hard-to-reach spots. Not to mention, they can help avoid common pitfalls of manual tightening, such as over- or under-tightening.
In recent years, there has been no shortage of power tool manufacturers offering electric ratchets. But out of all the major cordless ratchet wrench brands out there, Milwaukee has topped our list and beat out other famous manufacturers, like Ryobi, DeWalt, and Makita. These days, Milwaukee offers several variants of its M12 ratchets, ranging from high-speed to extended-reach options. However, if you regularly find yourself trying to repair heavy machinery or fix a car that needs some extra-tight bolts, you might want to buy a high torque model.
If you're looking for an electric ratchet that can pack a punch, Milwaukee has two models tied at the top for the most torque: the M12 FUEL 1/2" Ratchet and M12 FUEL INSIDER Extended Reach Box Ratchet. Both boasting at an impressive 60 ft-lbs torque, here's how much you should expect to spend to get your hands on them and where to buy them.
M12 FUEL INSIDER Extended Reach Box Ratchet
With a maximum of 350 rpm, the M12 FUEL INSIDER Extended Reach Box Ratchet can reach up to 60 ft-lbs of torque. Weighing 2.3 lbs, it has a 1.2" head width and 15.2" length. Additionally, it also has LED lights and a running time display. Out of the box, it also includes 8-19mm & 21mm Box Ratchet Sockets, a ¼" Hex Adapter, and ¼" and ⅜" Anvil Adapters.
On the Milwaukee website, the M12 FUEL INSIDER Extended Reach Box Ratchet has generated an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 200 buyers, with 91% claiming it's worth a recommendation. Although some users have mentioned issues with it slipping, most reviewers are pretty satisfied with it, especially with how it has multiple adapters. On MaxTool and Acme Tools, you can get one for $299. You can also find it on Amazon, where it has a 4.6-star rating from 40+ reviewers, for $344.75 with options for an 18-month installment plan for approved buyers. That said, you will need to factor in the cost of the M12 battery system if you don't own it already.
Alternatively, while it has significantly less torque at 35f ft-lbs, we've mentioned before how the M12 FUEL 12V 3/8-inch Extended Reach High Speed Ratchet also won a spot in our list of underrated Milwaukee tools. In particular, we thought the shape of its neck made the most difference in how it could get into spots that other models weren't built to reach.
M12 FUEL 1/2 Ratchet
Similar to the M12 FUEL INSIDER Extended Reach Box Ratchet, the M12 FUEL 1/2" Ratchet also boasts 60 ft-lbs of max torque. However, it does have half the rpm range at 175 rpm, a slightly wider head at 1.6", and is a little heavier at 2.7 lbs. But while it doesn't include any special adapters, it is significantly cheaper.
On the Milwaukee website, the M12 FUEL 1/2" Ratchet is rated 4.7 stars on average by over 189 buyers. In addition, 94% of reviewers claim that they would recommend it. On Ace Hardware, Acme Tools, or Northern Tools, you can get just the tool for $199. However, if you want to get it at a lower price, it's also available on Amazon for $163.99 with options for a 12-month installment plan for qualified buyers. While it does have a slightly lower rating at 4.6 stars, it did have feedback from over 630 Amazon buyers. If you don't own the battery system yet, it's also available in a kit that includes a charger, carrying case, and a 2 Ah M12 battery. On Acme Tools, this kit retails for $299, but if you want to get it cheaper, MaxTool sells it for $20 less at $279.
With a 55 ft-lbs torque, Milwaukee's M12 FUEL ⅜-inch Ratchet is a close contender for the most torque in its electric ratchet lineup, falling short by a margin. Priced under $180, it's no wonder that it's a top-rated tool from the M12 system.