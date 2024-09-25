6 Of The Top-Rated Milwaukee M12 Tools

One of the leading power tool brands on the market is Milwaukee, and you've likely come across the company's signature products at one point or another. Its powerful cordless tools are conveniently separated into different systems that share interchangeable lithium-ion batteries and chargers so that you can quickly swap out power sources from tool to tool and save money by avoiding redundant accessories. For its larger, more power-hungry equipment, Milwaukee has the MX Fuel Cordless Equipment System, while many of its smaller tools are part of the larger, very versatile M18 system. Milwaukee's M18 tools are often prosumer focused and are used by both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

However, if you're looking for tools that are designed with portability and productivity in mind, then you'll want to opt for tools within the brand's M12 line, which uses 12V batteries — as opposed to the 18V power sources used by the M18 line. While they're often not as powerful, Milwaukee's M12 tools often proficiently perform many of the same tasks while in a compact or subcompact package that is lighter, easier to carry and transport, and often quicker to recharge. (If you're wondering if you can interchange batteries between M12 and M18 tools, the answer is, unfortunately, no.)

There are over 150 different tools in the M12 system, so if you don't know which ones are worth adding to your toolkit, here are six of the top-rated Milwaukee M12 power tools, based on the reviews of people who've used them. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

