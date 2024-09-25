6 Of The Top-Rated Milwaukee M12 Tools
One of the leading power tool brands on the market is Milwaukee, and you've likely come across the company's signature products at one point or another. Its powerful cordless tools are conveniently separated into different systems that share interchangeable lithium-ion batteries and chargers so that you can quickly swap out power sources from tool to tool and save money by avoiding redundant accessories. For its larger, more power-hungry equipment, Milwaukee has the MX Fuel Cordless Equipment System, while many of its smaller tools are part of the larger, very versatile M18 system. Milwaukee's M18 tools are often prosumer focused and are used by both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.
However, if you're looking for tools that are designed with portability and productivity in mind, then you'll want to opt for tools within the brand's M12 line, which uses 12V batteries — as opposed to the 18V power sources used by the M18 line. While they're often not as powerful, Milwaukee's M12 tools often proficiently perform many of the same tasks while in a compact or subcompact package that is lighter, easier to carry and transport, and often quicker to recharge. (If you're wondering if you can interchange batteries between M12 and M18 tools, the answer is, unfortunately, no.)
There are over 150 different tools in the M12 system, so if you don't know which ones are worth adding to your toolkit, here are six of the top-rated Milwaukee M12 power tools, based on the reviews of people who've used them. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
M12 Fuel ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver
Milwaukee is one of the very best brands for impact drivers and offers several different models you might find useful if you're looking to add some high torque to your toolkit. One of those models, the M12 Fuel ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver, is not only one of the brand's top-rated 12-volt tools, but — as part of a combo kit with the M12 ½-inch Hammer Drill — is one of Milwaukee's highest-rated cordless power tools, period. This combo kit has a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5 score from Home Depot customers, based on 1,800 reviews, with 96% of customers recommending the product.
Of course, you can also buy the device (which has product code 2553-20) individually if you don't need a hammer drill. The Milwaukee M12 Fuel ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver is available for $139 from Home Depot. The subcompact tool is lightweight and comfortable to use, even for longer periods of time, and it has four different power modes that allow you to apply the right amount of force for the given job. Its driving speed is lightning fast, and it can deliver up to 1,300 in-lbs of fastening torque.
With these specs, it's no surprise that GearLab called the tool a "fantastic impact driver" and gave it an Editors' Choice Award. However, in its hands-on review, the publication noted that Milwaukee's M12 Fuel ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver could be noisy and that its battery life could use some improvement.
M12 Fuel Hackzall Recip Saw
Typically, power saws aren't the most popular 12-volt tools because they usually require more juice to be effective. One exception, however, is Milwaukee's M12 Fuel Hackzall Recip Saw, which has a 4.8 overall customer score based on nearly 2,600 Home Depot reviews, with 96% of customers recommending the product. That makes sense, given that Milwaukee originally invented the first recip saw and remains the best brand for reciprocating saws to this day.
Unlike many other recip saws, the subcompact design of the M12 model allows you to use it one-handed for more versatility, while still offering firm control with its ergonomic grip. Not only will you be able to use it in smaller, harder-to-reach spaces, but you'll also be able to perform overhead work with less fatigue since the tool weighs just 3.2 pounds. The 11-inch saw is also the fastest in its class, as well as the most powerful — with a stroke length of ⅝ inches, it can deliver up to 3,000 strokes per minute.
Features include an integrated battery gauge, a Quik-Lok universal keyless blade clamp, and an on-board LED light to help illuminate those tight, dark spaces you might use it in. After testing the product, Pro Tool Reviews praised its "excellent vibration control" in its positive review, though the publication noted that it's somewhat expensive for a 12V tool. Home Depot sells the Milwaukee M12 Fuel Hackzall Recip Saw, which has product code 2520-20, for $129.
M12 Fuel ⅜-inch Ratchet
Based on over 4,600 user reviews, the Milwaukee M12 Fuel ⅜-inch Ratchet has an average customer score of 4.8 out of 5 on Home Depot, with 95% of customers recommending the product. By taking the strenuous manual labor that can come with loosening stubborn nuts and bolts, the compact ratchet can make changing tires and other work in your garage both faster and easier. Not only will it do the work for you, but the 11.8-inch tool can also do so in places you may not be able to reach or where a manual ratchet may not even fit. In its positive hands-on review, Tools in Action praised the design of the slim-handled ratchet and its recessed, low-profile head, calling it "great for tight spots."
Plus, Milwaukee's M12 Fuel ⅜-inch Ratchet weighs less than three pounds, making it easier to control and use with less fatigue. Despite its small size, it's just as strong as a pneumatic ratchet and can deliver up to 55 ft-lbs of torque and 200 rpm. Its variable-speed trigger allows you to apply exactly as much force as you need.
However, it's not quite as fast as Milwaukee's high-speed 12V ratchet, which is also very highly rated by customers and which we named one of the best Milwaukee power tools for mechanics. But, if you're looking to save a little money, the standard Milwaukee M12 Fuel ⅜-inch Ratchet (product code 2557-20) is more affordable and available from Home Depot for $179.
M12 Rover Service and Repair Flood Light
Milwaukee's line of portable, compact 12V tools also includes the M12 Rover Service and Repair Flood Light, which we named a great lighting option for working at night or in other dark situations. Since it is cordless, it can be used in emergencies when no power is available, and can even charge your devices via USB in a pinch.
The light has an excellent 4.9 out of 5 overall user score averaged from over 980 customer reviews on Home Depot's website, with 94% of customers recommending the product. Pro Tool Reviews also finds the tool useful, especially its built-in keyhole and magnetic design that allows you to hang it from or attach it to a wide range of surfaces. The head of the light can pivot 120 degrees, which lets you easily angle it in the right direction. On top of that, the rugged tool has a nine-foot impact rating and an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. With its 12V power source, the cordless lamp can produce up to 700 lumens and run continuously up to 24 hours on an M12 4.0XC battery.
When it comes to cordless light sources, some people prioritize battery life over size and portability — if that's the case for you, you might want to opt instead for Milwaukee's 18V model of its Rover Light, which can also be plugged in and used indefinitely, and which we say is a Milwaukee power tool that will come in handy when moving. However, the 12V model is actually much brighter and is the better choice if you're looking for more lumens. Home Depot sells the Milwaukee M12 Rover Service and Repair Flood Light — which has product code 2367-20 — for $79.
M12 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool
Milwaukee's M12 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool is one of the brand's best-rated tools and has an impressive 4.9 out of 5 overall customer score, based on nearly 1,400 Home Depot reviews. Also, 95% of customers recommend the product, which can be used for a variety of different applications at home or on the job, including sawing, sanding, scraping, or cutting an assortment of different materials.
The multi-tool sports a 3.9-degree oscillation angle and its brushless motor can deliver between 10,000 and 20,000 oscillations per minute, which makes it the fastest cutter in the 12-volt class. It's equipped with a variable-speed dial that lets you adjust and choose the right speed depending on how you're using the tool. Swapping out different accessories is a cinch and won't interrupt your workflow thanks to the product's tool free blade change. Also included is an integrated LED Light for working in low light. Plus, it weighs under 2.3 pounds and Milwaukee incorporated vibration dampening technology to make it steadier and easier to control.
One downside to the product is that it's not as powerful as Milwaukee's 18V model, which is one of the best-rated Milwaukee M18 power tools in its own right. However, Tool Box Buzz tested the tool and gave it a good review, which noted that the M12 multi-tool (product code 2526-20) doesn't even need to be used at full power to provide the cutting you'd need for most projects — so the M18 option isn't necessarily a better choice. You can purchase the Milwaukee M12 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit from Home Depot for $219, which comes with an M12 charger and a 12-volt 4 Ah battery, as well as multiple useful attachments and a storage bag.
M12 Fuel Stubby ⅜-inch Impact Wrench
One of the newest tools to join Milwaukee's M12 system is the M12 Fuel Stubby ⅜-inch Impact Wrench, which is already amassing solid reviews and is certainly worth adding to your tool collection. Over 3,070 Home Depot customers have given it an overall user score of 4.8 out of 5, with 97% of customers recommending the product. The second-generation model improves on Milwaukee's original stubby wrench and can generate up to 3,000 rpm and 550 ft-lbs of torque.
The tool can be operated in four different power modes and includes a bolt removal mode and an auto shut-off feature that will prevent over tightening by limiting the torque to 15 ft-lbs when you need it. Plus, it's equipped with tri-LEDs for illuminating your work area and a friction ring socket retention system that makes it quicker and easier to swap out accessories.
Since it weighs just 2.2 pounds, it can also easily be used single-handedly and with less risk of fatigue. While the new impact wrench is powerful for its subcompact size, The Drive notes in its review that — when you need it for bigger jobs — it's not a substitute for a full-size ½-inch impact wrench. However, that review, which was made after thoroughly testing the product, is positive overall and reports that "you will get more use out of" it than other impact wrenches in your kit. The M12 Fuel Stubby ⅜-inch Impact Wrench (product code 2562-20) is available for $199 from Home Depot.
How these Milwaukee M12 tools were selected for this list
Short of trying out a tool for yourself, using the feedback of others who have is a tried-and-true method for finding out if a particular product reliably works as advertised and is actually worth your hard-earned money. The customer scores referenced in this list of the top-rated Milwaukee M12 tools are sourced from Home Depot's website, as the retailer has a very large, dedicated base of shoppers who take their crafts and hardware seriously. With a large base of users who've used each tool weighing in, you can be confident the average customer scores (and, by extension, the tools themselves) are reliable, as any outlier reviews made in bad faith — whether positively or negatively — will have far less impact on the overall rating. The Milwaukee tools recommended in this list all have customer scores of at least 4.8 out of 5 or higher, based on at least 980 user reviews, if not thousands more. Plus, at least 94% of customers recommended each product.
In addition to the feedback of customers who've purchased and used these 12V power tools, the reviews of established publications who've tested out the products were also referenced when creating this list. These publications have reputations for quality expert reviews of power tools and other hardware, and include GearLab, Tools in Action, Pro Tool Reviews, The Drive, and Tool Box Buzz.