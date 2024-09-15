Is Milwaukee's New M12 Stubby Impact Wrench Worth It? Here's What The Reviews Say

When you think of power tools like impact wrenches, you probably think of large, bulky implements meant to forcefully bend the world and its elements to their, and by extension your, will. The problem with bulky implements, though, is that they can't fit into narrow nooks and crannies. It's a bit of a problem when you've got a bolt in a tight corner of your current project car, for example, but you can't fish your powered impact wrench in there to tighten it, at least not without cutting up your knuckles.

Advertisement

To assuage this problem, prominent hardware manufacturer Milwaukee has cooked up the M12 Stubby Impact Wrench. As the name implies, it's a powered impact wrench with all the strength you need to tighten and loosen bolts, but with a much more compact body that you can safely squeeze into those little corners.

Of course, it's one thing to say you've fixed a common problem and another to actually fix it. The ultimate judges of a power tool's efficacy are the users, particularly professional tool reviewers. Luckily for Milwaukee, it seems the users are in their corner on this one.