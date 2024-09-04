6 Milwaukee Power Tools That Will Come In Handy When Moving
Moving to a new home can be an exciting time, but it will almost certainly be arduous and likely stressful. Having an assortment of tools to aid this process can go a long way in making it more endurable, so that you can get settled into your new place as soon as possible. Obviously, you'll need things like moving boxes, packing tape, and bubble wrap, but other tools you might need to stock up on include measuring tape, dollies, gloves, moving blankets, and other useful items to help you on your next big move that you can find at Harbor Freight or other hardware stores.
Just as power tools can enhance your productivity over using hand tools in the yard, garage, or job site, they can similarly make things a lot easier during the moving process. Milwaukee manufactures several power tools that can be used to help you get furniture and other belongings out of your home and prep your old place before you go, such as by stripping paint. Power tools can also be used when moving into a new location, such as by measuring layouts for interior design and for drilling new holes and anchors into your walls.
Here are six Milwaukee power tools that will come in handy when moving, based on positive reviews from experts and customers who've used them. Additional information on how these items were selected can be found at the end of this list.
M12 ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver
Not only will you need a screwdriver as you set up your new home, but you'll almost certainly need one when you're moving out. If you've got large furniture that you need to disassemble so it can fit through a door or into a vehicle that's smaller than a moving van, it will probably involve removing screws. Plus, you'll need a screwdriver for removing things mounted to the wall, such as shelves, TV brackets, or heavy frames. You might need one for minor repair jobs before you move, as well — especially if you want to get back that security deposit.
With all this work, an electric screwdriver will come in handy, since it does most of the labor for you. After testing and reviewing several different products, Bob Vila named Milwaukee's M12 ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver the runner-up in its list of best cordless screwdrivers. Since it uses interchangeable bits, the tool can handle all sorts of screwdriving jobs that require Phillips heads, flat heads, hex keys, and more.
It can produce up to 175 in-lbs of torque and sports a variable-speed trigger that allows you to precisely control its power. Features include a quick-change chuck that allows you to easily and conveniently swap out bits one-handed, as well as a battery fuel gauge that displays the tool's remaining runtime. Unfortunately, the screwdriver is a bit heavy, considering Milwaukee's M12 line is meant to focus more on portability than the brand's M18 and MX Fuel systems. If you're not concerned with hand fatigue, you can purchase the M12 ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver Kit — which includes a soft carrying case, M12 charger, and two M12 1.5 Ah batteries — from Home Depot for $99.
150-ft Laser Distance Meter
While you can use a tape measure to measure furniture (to see if it fits through doors or in vehicles smaller than a moving truck) or for mapping out the layouts of new rooms in your place, a laser distance meter can offer a lot more convenience. For one thing, you won't need a second person to hold one end for an accurate read. You also won't need to worry about losing a finger as it snaps back. The biggest advantage to a laser distance meter is that it can usually measure longer distances a lot easier than a manual tape measure.
Milwaukee's 150-ft Laser Distance Meter is a must-have Milwaukee Tool instrument that received a solid 8.6 out of 10 score after Pro Tool Reviews used and tested the product. The publication found that its strongest asset is its accuracy, which is obviously important when it comes to measuring distance. However, some customer reviews complain that the laser is difficult to see in daylight.
The display is easier to read since it's backlit, full color, and uses a two-inch screen. The meter also has seven buttons, two of which take the measurement — one on the front and one on the side for easier access when the meter is laid flat against a wall or other surface. The Milwaukee 150-ft Laser Distance Meter is available for $104.97 from Home Depot — which is admittedly more than you'd spend for a standard tape measure or cheaper laser meter. Still, this tool works great and can make unpacking into a new home much easier.
M18 Rover Dual Power Flood Light
The Milwaukee M18 Rover Flood Light is a great Milwaukee light for brightening up your worksite that will serve you just as well when you're moving. If your old home relies more on lamps than fixtures, you may need a lighting solution once you've packed them. You may also need extra light when clearing out attics, cubby-holes, and other darker areas of your home.
The upgraded, dual-powered version of the M18 Rover isn't just cordless — which is great if you're moving into a new home that hasn't had the power turned on yet — but can run indefinitely when plugged into an AC outlet as well. When using an M18 extended-capacity 5 Ah battery, it can last 12 hours before needing a recharge or new battery.
The product was rated an excellent 9.6 out of 10 score after it was thoroughly tested by Pro Tool Reviews. This model of the M18 Rover has three different lighting modes and is 33% brighter than Milwaukee's previous generation, capable of outputting 4,000 lumens from high-definition LEDs that don't alter the color temperature of what you're looking at. The durable light features an IP54 water and dust resistance rating.
Plus, it can easily be hung overhead using built-in keyholes and the lamp can pivot 120 degrees for you to angle the light where you need it. If you're packing or cleaning more than one area at a time, it might be frustrating to constantly have to aim the light in another direction. Unfortunately, Milwaukee's triple-panel Rover, which can illuminate three directions at once, isn't on the market yet. The M18 Rover Dual Power Flood Light, on the other hand, is available from Home Depot and costs $149.
M12 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver
While an electric screwdriver is great for disassembling furniture and other small jobs, you'll want a hammer drill for loosening tougher old anchors or bolts from concrete walls, as well as for installing anchors into masonry in your new home when it comes time to mount TVs, mirrors, and other large furniture.
One of the best Milwaukee drills for homeowners – at least according to its many fans on Reddit — is the M12 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver, which weighs just 2.6 pounds and is six inches long. If you're looking for a more powerful hammer drill/driver, you may want to opt for one from Milwaukee's M18 line, but the M12 still packs a punch and delivers 400 in-lbs of torque. Plus, its subcompact design makes it easier to work in tight spaces and it comes with an all-metal belt clip for easy portability.
Pro Tool Reviews tested the device and gave it a positive review, but did note that the newer generation drill "sacrifices a little speed for the additional muscle" and hits a hammering ceiling of 22,500 bpm. Its drilling capabilities are also decent, as it can produce up to 1,550 rpm. The tool employs a mechanical clutch to provide more consistency when driving a wide assortment of fasteners. It's also designed to be durable, with a ½-inch all-metal chuck and an all-metal gearcase. You can find the Milwaukee M12 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver at Home Depot for $149.
M18 Compact Heat Gun
A heat gun will come in handy when it comes time to remove stubborn old adhesives off various items around the house you may have stuck to walls and surfaces, as well as for stripping paint. You can also use a heat gun to carefully shrink plastic wrap around more fragile items you're packing to better protect them during a move. Milwaukee offers several different heat guns, including the M18 Compact Heat Gun (product code 2688-20), which has a positive 4.4 out of 5 overall user score on Amazon, based on over 1,100 customer reviews. It's also over $50 cheaper on Amazon than it is at Home Depot, which sells the M18 Compact Heat Gun for $149.
Since it's cordless and 6.4 inches long, it's easier to use in smaller spaces and with less arm fatigue. Powered by an 18V battery, the high-performance heating coil can reach operational temperature in just seven seconds. Features include a simple-to-use pistol grip and trigger mechanism, an integrated ladder hook that makes the tool easy to hang for storage or between tasks, a guarded nozzle that better protects work surfaces, and a built-in LED that makes it easier to see where you're aiming the heat gun.
One downside to the product is that it lacks an LCD display for temperature like the one you'd find on Milwaukee's corded heat gun. Then again, that model costs more, so it might be a trade-off you're willing to make.
M12 Radio + Charger
Packing up your belongings can be extremely tedious and exhausting — as can cleaning, painting, and other move-related tasks — which is why you'll want something to listen to while you work. The problem is how you'll do this once you've packed up your state-of-the-art sound system, especially if you need to keep your phone free and prefer something with a bigger speaker. That's exactly why you'll want one of Milwaukee's best Bluetooth jobsite radios, such as the M12 Radio + Charger, on hand. Based on over 1,000 reviews from Home Depot customers, the device has a solid 4.6 out of 5 average user score, with 87% of customers recommending the radio.
The machine has AM/FM capability and uses Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to compatible devices to play whatever you'd like through its decent-sized speaker. The hybrid-powered tool can run for 10 hours on a 2 Ah battery or be used indefinitely using its 12V DC port. A 2.1-amp USB output allows you to charge your devices as well. The radio sports a crisp display and includes treble and bass adjustment, as well as 10 preset stations. It's also IP54-rated water-resistant and has a keyhole and hollow handle for easy hanging.
A drawback to the device is that, like newer iPhones, there's no 3.5 mm port, so you're out of luck if you want to use it with headphones. With no aux port, you'll need to rely solely on Bluetooth if you want to listen to anything other than AM/FM radio. If this is enough to keep you entertained during your move, you can purchase the Milwaukee M12 Radio + Charger for $149 from Home Depot.
How these Milwaukee power tools were selected
The specifications and features of the products included on this list of Milwaukee power tools that will come in handy when moving were primarily sourced directly from the manufacturer's product pages, as well as product pages on various retail sites that sell them. To ensure that the recommended items are reliable and will actually perform as advertised, a variety of different reviews from people who've used them were referenced.
This includes expert reviews from reputable publications — including Bob Vila and Pro Tool Reviews — that thoroughly tested each device. Additionally, user reviews from customers who've purchased and operated the tools were also considered. These reviews were sourced from Amazon and Home Depot, since these retailers have large bases of customers weighing in on each product. When an overall user rating is averaged from a large base of reviews, it's far less skewed by any outlier reviews made in bad faith. The customer scores referenced in this list were averaged from no less than 1,000 user reviews each and included only scores of 4.4 out of 5 or higher.
In addition to weighing the pros and cons of each tool based on customer and expert reviews, an effort was also made to only include items that will actually be useful during the moving process, whether it involves moving belongings out of an old home or moving things into a new one.