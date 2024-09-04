6 Milwaukee Power Tools That Will Come In Handy When Moving

Moving to a new home can be an exciting time, but it will almost certainly be arduous and likely stressful. Having an assortment of tools to aid this process can go a long way in making it more endurable, so that you can get settled into your new place as soon as possible. Obviously, you'll need things like moving boxes, packing tape, and bubble wrap, but other tools you might need to stock up on include measuring tape, dollies, gloves, moving blankets, and other useful items to help you on your next big move that you can find at Harbor Freight or other hardware stores.

Just as power tools can enhance your productivity over using hand tools in the yard, garage, or job site, they can similarly make things a lot easier during the moving process. Milwaukee manufactures several power tools that can be used to help you get furniture and other belongings out of your home and prep your old place before you go, such as by stripping paint. Power tools can also be used when moving into a new location, such as by measuring layouts for interior design and for drilling new holes and anchors into your walls.

Here are six Milwaukee power tools that will come in handy when moving, based on positive reviews from experts and customers who've used them. Additional information on how these items were selected can be found at the end of this list.

