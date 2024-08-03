When it comes to major power tool brands, Milwaukee is a well-known name. The manufacturer's tool lineup covers everything from sanders and power saws to impact wrenches, lawn mowers, and tool boxes. But out of all the different types of power tools, there's one device that you can find in virtually every tool kit — both professional and amateur — and that stands out above the crowd when it comes to usefulness and applications: the infamous power drill.

The ways you can use a cordless power drill are virtually unlimited. Whether you're hanging a picture frame, mounting your new TV, or working on a more complex project like a custom bar for your finished basement, a power drill is almost essential. If you're in the market for a solid homeowner's power drill, Milwaukee is an excellent choice. But the company sells various drills, and with so many options to choose from, how do you know which device is right for you and your needs?

We checked out a few tool and homeowner groups on Reddit, and we compiled this list based on user testimony, product reviews, prices, and device features. That said, we'll cover our product selection methodology in greater detail later. For now, here are the best Milwaukee drills for homeowners, according to Reddit.