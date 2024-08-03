The Best Milwaukee Drills For Homeowners, According To Reddit
When it comes to major power tool brands, Milwaukee is a well-known name. The manufacturer's tool lineup covers everything from sanders and power saws to impact wrenches, lawn mowers, and tool boxes. But out of all the different types of power tools, there's one device that you can find in virtually every tool kit — both professional and amateur — and that stands out above the crowd when it comes to usefulness and applications: the infamous power drill.
The ways you can use a cordless power drill are virtually unlimited. Whether you're hanging a picture frame, mounting your new TV, or working on a more complex project like a custom bar for your finished basement, a power drill is almost essential. If you're in the market for a solid homeowner's power drill, Milwaukee is an excellent choice. But the company sells various drills, and with so many options to choose from, how do you know which device is right for you and your needs?
We checked out a few tool and homeowner groups on Reddit, and we compiled this list based on user testimony, product reviews, prices, and device features. That said, we'll cover our product selection methodology in greater detail later. For now, here are the best Milwaukee drills for homeowners, according to Reddit.
M12 FUEL ½-inch Hammer Drill
If you're a homeowner searching for a power drill that can handle basically any home improvement or repair job, the Milwaukee M12 FUEL ½-inch Hammer Drill could be a solid choice. The M12 FUEL tool line uses 12-volt batteries and represents a more entry-level option when compared to Milwaukee's M18 line. At 5.9-inches in length, the M12 ½-inch drill is compact enough to fit into tight spaces without sacrificing power, thanks to its powerful brushless motor. The ½-inch drill delivers up to 400 inch-pounds of torque, features an LED light to help you see your work in all conditions, and uses a battery that's compatible with more than 125 other M12 tools.
The M12 line is recommended frequently by Reddit users. Commenters often encourage casual DIYers and homeowners to not splurge for the M18 line, as M12 devices are more than capable of handling occasional residential repairs and hobbies. We chose to highlight the M12 hammer drill, as opposed to the standard M12 drill, due to a couple of reasons. For one, the hammer drill costs only $20 more. Two, the hammer drill is more versatile than the standard drill. If you need to bore holes into harder surfaces, like concrete or metal, a hammer drill is all but essential. Even if you don't own a home with masonry or plan to do any work involving extremely thick or durable material, you never know when you may need the extra power. The M12 ½-inch hammer drill costs $149.00 and does not come with a battery. It features 4.7 out of five stars based on more than 150 user reviews.
M12 FUEL Installation Drill Driver
If you're looking for an all-in-one drill that takes the phrase multi-use to the next level, the M12 FUEL 4-in-1 Installation Drill Driver may be worth considering. As a member of the M12 line, the installation driver kit uses the same 12-volt batteries as more than 125 other M12 devices. It includes four different heads, allowing you to adapt to various situations and tasks and use numerous bits and attachments. The kit includes right angle and offset heads, eliminating the need to purchase additional niche tools like right angle drills, as well as a standard ⅜-inch chuck and a ¼-inch hex driver head. The compact tool measures 5.2-inches and weighs only 2 pounds. It's designed to handle just about any task you can throw at it, and its Powerstate brushless motor is capable of producing 300 inch-pounds of torque.
The tool is highly-recommended by Reddit users, thanks to its versatility and multi-use value. Unlike the M12 ½-inch drill, the core tool in the kit is not a hammer drill. It's a normal drill that features a ⅜-inch chuck, a ¼-inch hex driver, and two heads for offset and odd angles. The kit costs $179.00, but it does not include a battery or charger, and it features 4.8 out of five stars based on more than 2,000 customer reviews.
M18 FUEL ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver
If you're a homeowner who's also a hardcore DIYer or you also work as a tradesperson, you may want a drill with a bit more power and range than what you can find in the M12 line. If that sounds like you, the M18 FUEL ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver could be a solid choice. As members of the more pro-oriented and powerful tool line, M18 devices use 18-volt lithium-ion batteries. The M18 ½-inch hammer drill provides up to 1,400 inch-pounds of torque to handle nearly any job or project you can imagine. It's 6.9-inches long, meaning it can fit into tight spaces without sacrificing power, and it features an LED light to help you see your work, even in dark conditions. The drill features an all-metal chuck with carbide teeth for durability, while an auto-stop feature helps ensure your device's protection and performance for the long-haul.
Reddit users recommend the M18 line for anyone who plans to use their tools on a frequent basis, or those who also use their devices for professional work. The M18 ½-inch hammer drill is capable of handling both DIY and pro-level work and can bore through concrete, stone, and brick with ease. The tool alone costs $249.00, and it features 4.6 out of five stars based on various customer reviews.
Why did we include these drills?
We chose these tools based on a few criteria: Reddit user comments, product features, and customer reviews. First, we checked out various threads in Reddit tool communities to see what real homeowners and Milwaukee tool owners had to say. We looked at products that were featured in various comments and decided to select those that made the most appearances or were recommended by the largest number of Redditors.
Next, we did some research of our own to determine what kinds of features these tools offer and whether they might be helpful for the average homeowner. We ultimately selected a handful of devices that provide the most value and utility for homeowners and DIYers. Finally, we looked at customer reviews to determine whether real customers were happy with their purchases and the quality of the items they bought. Each of the tools we covered in this article is highly recommended by real users and verified customers, and every device here has at least 4.6 out of five stars.
All of that said, it's still vital that you understand your own needs when it comes to purchasing power tools. These aren't the only Milwaukee options out there, and if you're planning to buy more tools, you may even be able to find a better bargain by searching for kits containing various tools and batteries. Finally, don't forget that there are many power tool brands. Shopping around and comparing prices and specs for a few brands and stores before making your ultimate decision could help you save a decent chunk of cash.