6 New Milwaukee Products Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools

Milwaukee Tools has a long history of innovation that began in the 1920s. From humble beginnings as the Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, the Wisconsin-based tool company is now widely regarded as one of the premier power tool brands among professionals, while still remaining within reach of many DIY budgets.

You might not realize that Milwaukee is owned by a Chinese company. As a self-described "world leader in cordless technology," Techtronic Industries, or TTi as it's often known, acquired Milwaukee Tools in 2005. Other popular power tool brands under the TTi banner include Ryobi, AEG, and Hart. Interestingly, and perhaps coincidentally, Milwaukee Tools became the first brand to use lithium-ion batteries in its cordless power tools the same year as the TTi takeover.

While Milwaukee isn't coming out with anything in 2026 that's likely to transform the industry like that, there is no shortage of new products in the Milwaukee catalog. We'll narrow our focus to new Milwaukee products that aren't power tools. They include items that make DIY projects easier and safer, as well as hand tools that don't need any batteries to operate.