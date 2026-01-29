6 New Milwaukee Products Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools
Milwaukee Tools has a long history of innovation that began in the 1920s. From humble beginnings as the Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, the Wisconsin-based tool company is now widely regarded as one of the premier power tool brands among professionals, while still remaining within reach of many DIY budgets.
You might not realize that Milwaukee is owned by a Chinese company. As a self-described "world leader in cordless technology," Techtronic Industries, or TTi as it's often known, acquired Milwaukee Tools in 2005. Other popular power tool brands under the TTi banner include Ryobi, AEG, and Hart. Interestingly, and perhaps coincidentally, Milwaukee Tools became the first brand to use lithium-ion batteries in its cordless power tools the same year as the TTi takeover.
While Milwaukee isn't coming out with anything in 2026 that's likely to transform the industry like that, there is no shortage of new products in the Milwaukee catalog. We'll narrow our focus to new Milwaukee products that aren't power tools. They include items that make DIY projects easier and safer, as well as hand tools that don't need any batteries to operate.
A pair of new screwdrivers
Milwaukee's relationship with TTi is just one signal that some of its tools are made outside of the United States. However, many consumers will be happy to know that some Milwaukee hand tools are still made in the USA. One example of Milwaukee tools proudly displaying the "Made in USA" label is the company's MT200 line of screwdriver sets.
The new Milwaukee 10-inch Cushion Grip 2-Piece Screwdriver Set expected to be released in 2026 carries model number MT200-2L. Much like the MT200-2, a 2-Piece Milwaukee Screwdriver Set sold at Home Depot, the MT200-2L set contains a pair of cushion grip screwdrivers with laser etched anti-slip tips, one with a #2 Phillips tip and the other sporting a ¼-inch slotted screw tip.
The primary difference between the two sets is the length of the screwdrivers. The standard MT200-2 screwdrivers have 4-inch shanks, while the new MT200-2L screwdriver set has screwdrivers with longer 10-inch shank lengths. If the 4-inch set isn't long enough, but you find 10-inch screwdrivers a bit unwieldy, consider the Milwaukee MT200-2M 2-Piece 6-inch Cushion Grip Screwdriver Set, also listed as coming soon in 2026. The MT200-2M carries the same features, except its flat-blade screwdriver has a 3/16-inch wide cabinet tip.
A set to sharpen your chainsaw
Every year it seems like there are a number of new Milwaukee Packout attachments designed to boost storage, and 2026 is no exception. However, the Milwaukee 9pc Saw Chain Sharpening Set with a Packout Low-Profile Compact Organizer isn't just another Packout box to put stuff in. It's a complete kit to make sharpening your chainsaw's saw chain in the field or at home quick and easy.
The 9-piece set includes a total of six files, two file handles, and a depth gauge. In addition to a 6-inch flat file, there are five round files with suitable diameters to sharpen popular saw chain cutting teeth: two 5/32-inch, two 3/16-inch, and one 7/32-inch. The depth gauge that comes with the kit is used to check the height of the raker, or depth guide, on saw chain teeth at 0.025-inch and 0.030-inch depths. The included flat file is used to adjust raker depth after the teeth are sharpened. The final two pieces of the kit are file handles. One of the file handles is used for round files, while the other is for flat files.
The entire set, and more, fits neatly into the included low-profile compact Packout organizer. The organizer features a clear top to identify contents without having to open the container up. Plus, it has an IP65-rated weather seal and a reinforced hinge.
A Packout pulling crate
Another new Packout accessory coming out in 2026 is the Packout Wire Pulling XL Crate. While Packout crate modifications are cool, the new wire pulling crate eliminates the need to DIY an electrical wire spool caddy. The Packout Wire Pulling XL Crate measures 18.625 by 15.75 inches, standing 15 inches tall and weighing just under 10 pounds. The wire pulling crate has a weight capacity of 75 pounds and can store up to six spools of 500-foot 12 gauge THHN wire while pulling from one spool or up to all six.
Like other modular Packout components, the Milwaukee Wire Pulling Crate was constructed to be durable against impacts and is ready to stack onto other Packout tool boxes or attach to a Packout Mounting Plate for convenient storage. The large opening at the front of the crate allows access to wire spools while it's stacked under other modular components. In addition, wire retention slots keep wires organized and prevent wire from spooling back into the crate after cutting.
Two versions of wrap-around safety glasses
We previously introduced Milwaukee's Polarized Full-Frame Safety Glasses with Removable Side Shields along with some other new Milwaukee tools and accessories coming out in 2026. The full-frame safety glasses with a removable side shield are okay for some folks, but others might prefer Milwaukee's new Wrap Around Safety Glasses with Red Mirrored Dual Coat Lens. If you prefer polarized sunglasses, Milwaukee has you covered with its Polarized Wrap Around Safety Glasses.
While the polarized version promises improved glare reduction and an anti-fog interior coating, both styles provide full coverage wrap-around lenses. Treated with an anti-scratch coating to help prevent damage from jobsite conditions, the lenses both meet ANSI Z87+ and Z94.3 CSA standards for protection.
In 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported roughly 2,000 U.S. workers per day suffer job-related eye injuries with at least 100 of those requiring "one or more days away from work." That's reason enough to wear safety glasses anytime you're in an area that requires them, and these glasses have cushioned temple arms and nose pads to make them comfortable enough to wear all day.