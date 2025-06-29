5 Tool Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Chinese Companies

Some of you may be legitimately shocked to see Milwaukee Tools on this list. After all, the brand is actually named after one of the bigger cities in the American Midwest. In fact, Milwaukee Tools was named after the Wisconsin metropolis because the company was actually founded there over a century ago.

Since then, Milwaukee has developed a reputation for producing a lineup of power tools as tough as they are innovative, and Milwaukee was a driving force behind the rechargeable lithium-ion battery movement, introducing the game-changing technology to the consumer tool market in 2005. As it happens, that was also the year that Milwaukee Tools bosses cashed out and ceded control of the brand to new ownership.

Milwaukee Tools was acquired by Techtronic Industries in 2005. And yes, Techtronic Industries is a company that is not only based in China, but also manufactures products from many of its subsidiary brands in facilities located there. That includes some of the tools that bear the iconic Milwaukee badge. To be clear, some Milwaukee tools are actually still made in the USA, but it's clear that any claims that the company might lay to being a uniquely American brand are now pretty questionable at best.