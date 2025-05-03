Which Milwaukee Hand Tools Are Made In The USA?

It's easy to assume that Milwaukee is an all-American brand given its widespread popularity and presence across the United States. However, while the company is headquartered in Wisconsin and does indeed have some of its production take place in the United States, to classify Milwaukee as a fully American entity wouldn't be entirely accurate.

Milwaukee-brand tools are manufactured in countries around the world, including China, Mexico, Vietnam, Germany, and Taiwan, and even share those factories with other brands more often than you think. In some instances, different components of a single product may even be produced in different countries. This is often the case with certain power tools, where the tool and battery are manufactured in separate places. However, things are different when looking at its hand tools. Even though it's not uncommon to come across Milwaukee hand tools manufactured in different countries from time to time, their simpler and more economical construction makes them easier to be made stateside, which is indicated by a bold United States flag symbol on the packaging.

However, while there may not be a set country of origin for some of their hand tools, a select few others are assured to always come from the United States. So, if having a tool be American-manufactured is an important deciding factor before purchasing, keep reading to find out which hand tools from Milwaukee are always guaranteed made in the USA.