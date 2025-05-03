Which Milwaukee Hand Tools Are Made In The USA?
It's easy to assume that Milwaukee is an all-American brand given its widespread popularity and presence across the United States. However, while the company is headquartered in Wisconsin and does indeed have some of its production take place in the United States, to classify Milwaukee as a fully American entity wouldn't be entirely accurate.
Milwaukee-brand tools are manufactured in countries around the world, including China, Mexico, Vietnam, Germany, and Taiwan, and even share those factories with other brands more often than you think. In some instances, different components of a single product may even be produced in different countries. This is often the case with certain power tools, where the tool and battery are manufactured in separate places. However, things are different when looking at its hand tools. Even though it's not uncommon to come across Milwaukee hand tools manufactured in different countries from time to time, their simpler and more economical construction makes them easier to be made stateside, which is indicated by a bold United States flag symbol on the packaging.
However, while there may not be a set country of origin for some of their hand tools, a select few others are assured to always come from the United States. So, if having a tool be American-manufactured is an important deciding factor before purchasing, keep reading to find out which hand tools from Milwaukee are always guaranteed made in the USA.
A variety of pliers
As a leading tool manufacturer, Milwaukee unsurprisingly carries a wide assortment of pliers. Some of the most common pliers used by hobbyists and professionals alike are those that Milwaukee produces exclusively in the United States. This is especially true of Milwaukee 9" Lineman Pliers. Three Lineman Plier variations include the standard 9" pliers, pliers with thread cleaner, and pliers with crimper and bolt cutters. Constructed with long-lasting press-forged steel and laser-hardened teeth, these pliers are typically used for gripping thin objects such as electric wires and fish tape, although each variation has its own specialty.
You'll also find Milwaukee 8" Long Nose Pliers among the array of USA-made hand tools. These pliers are instantly recognizable thanks to their namesake protruding jaws that are adept for a versatile range of cutting and twisting tasks, particularly in tight spaces. Milwaukee allows you to choose between a comfort or dipped grip variation. The last American-produced pliers made by Milwaukee are its Diagonal Cutting Pliers. This is another extremely common plier type, known for the angled position of their jaws, and are ideal for making clean, precise cuts. Along with having comfort and dipped handle options, Milwaukee also offers these pliers in three different sizes: 6-inch, 7-inch, and 8-inch.
Cushion Grip Screwdrivers and Screwdriver Set
A screwdriver is just one of those essential items you should have in your household, no matter what. The combination of their low price point and compact build makes them easy to store, and a versatile range of functions, from disassembling furniture to prying open doors, makes them a no-brainer to have around. Milwaukee has several American-made cushion grip screwdrivers designed for a variety of purposes.
There's no shortage of screwdriver combinations to choose from. You can choose between seven different head types, including two Philips variations, two Slotted variations, a standard cabinet, a standard ECX, and a standard square. From there, you have the choice of seven bit sizes and five shank lengths. Each type and combination comes with its own special skills and functions, giving you plenty of room to customize your tool to best fit your needs.
Whichever combination you go with, you'll find that it is more than capable of balancing the demands of regular work while remaining comfortable to use. This is thanks to its construction, with the tool being made of boron-infused steel for the shaft that allows for enhanced durability and longevity. The other end contains a tough yet easy-to-hold comfort grip handle that's ergonomically conscious in its design. While you can purchase your tool individually, Milwaukee also offers them in two, four, and six-piece sets made up of Slotted, Philips, and Cabinet tools.