How To Sharpen A Chainsaw (And What To Know Before You Start)

Whether you're working on a professional project or doing some DIY at home, improving efficiency and maximizing safety are paramount. If you've ever worked with a dull chainsaw blade, you know you're not getting the most out of your tool.

In fact, not sharpening your chainsaw blade does far more harm than you expect. With a dull blade, your chainsaw can kick back on you, risking death or life-altering injury. As with any bladed tool or device, it's important that you keep up with your chainsaw maintenance. Thankfully, sharpening your chainsaw blade can be done at home and doesn't require the intervention of a professional.

To get started, you'll need a few simple tools. These include:

Rounded file

File guide

Flat file

Depth gauge

Protective eyewear

You can get all of these, except the eyewear, in a good chainsaw sharpening kit. To sharpen safely, you'll also need something to hold the saw in place, either a bench vise or chainsaw sharpening clamps. Before working on an electric chainsaw, either remove the battery or ensure it's unplugged. This prevents the chainsaw from unexpectedly starting while sharpening. Additionally, whenever filing metal, always wear protective eyewear to prevent injury.