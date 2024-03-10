Is That Viral Milwaukee Drill Attachment Tool From TikTok Really Worth It?

Generally speaking, the purpose of a power drill is to solve the problem of stubborn screws; rather than twisting your wrists screwing in a fastener with an old screwdriver, a quick burst from the best cordless power drills forces it in with a fraction of the time and effort. However, the thing about problem-solving devices is that, more often than not, they're vulnerable to their own annoying little problems.

Case in point, what are you supposed to do if you want to drive in a fastener with your power drill, but it's in too cramped a spot to use a power drill? Normally, the answer would be to suck it up and dust off the screwdriver for detailed work, but much like the drill solved the first problem, there's yet another device that can solve the drill's problem.

TikTok user TWsOriginal, also known as @twstools, posted a brief video several years ago showing a mysterious device that attached to the front of their Milwaukee-brand drill, allowing them to drive in a screw at a 90-degree angle. What is this strange device, and do you need it yourself?