Are Milwaukee M18 Tools Brushless?
Milwaukee — one of the few brands to still manufacture its tools in the United States — is far from a newcomer to the power tool game. The company has offered everything from drills to electric saws since its founding in 1924, helping laborers and DIYers get their tasks done right. With a desire to maintain its status as one of the foremost power tool brands in the world, Milwaukee has consistently innovated throughout its history. One of its biggest developments in recent years was the 2008 introduction of the Milwaukee M18 system: a line consisting of a range of cordless power tools that all run on the same 18-volt battery system.
When it comes to the M18 line, the name of the game is convenience. Being able to run numerous tools on the same universal power system makes it easier to get work done over extended periods of time. Unfortunately, if you're looking into the standard M18 line for tools with brushless motors, you will mostly be out of luck as the majority of M18 tools feature brushed motors. So, while they may be more affordable and can put in casual work, most M18 tools are likely to suffer from the same drawbacks that most brushed tools generally do when pushed too far: increased wear and tear, faster overheating, and an overall shorter lifespan. Jumping to another division of the M18 line, however, can provide the brushless tools you want.
The M18 Fuel line of tools is brushless
The M18 line, despite its predominantly brushed tool lineup, has remained synonymous with Milwaukee for over 15 years at this point. Still, as has been the case with the company for decades, the minds behind it have made it a priority to take its power tool offerings to the next level. Thus, in 2012, a mere four years after the introduction of the M18 system, M18 Fuel arrived. This new power tool division brings the same level of quality and capability as its predecessor while also showing off some major improvements.
Unlike the regular M18 tool lineup, those under the M18 Fuel banner are all brushless. They can handle longer, more intense jobs without overheating as quickly, and brushless motors generally lasts longer than brushed. This makes Milwaukee's M18 Fuel series perfect for job sites, as they maintain their efficiency considerably longer than the standard M18. Better yet, Fuel tools and the batteries that power them come with Milwaukee's Redlink Plus technology. This electronic system promises decreased overheating and improved performance through constant communication and monitoring between the tool, battery, and charger.
Of Milwaukee's top-rated tools available in 2024, the M18 Fuel line's offerings make up the bulk of the list. Their brushless motors make a world of difference in more ways than one, and while traditional brushed M18 tools can more than hold their own, they simply can't measure up to those with the Fuel name and brushless motors within.