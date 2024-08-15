Are Milwaukee M18 Tools Brushless?

Milwaukee — one of the few brands to still manufacture its tools in the United States — is far from a newcomer to the power tool game. The company has offered everything from drills to electric saws since its founding in 1924, helping laborers and DIYers get their tasks done right. With a desire to maintain its status as one of the foremost power tool brands in the world, Milwaukee has consistently innovated throughout its history. One of its biggest developments in recent years was the 2008 introduction of the Milwaukee M18 system: a line consisting of a range of cordless power tools that all run on the same 18-volt battery system.

Advertisement

When it comes to the M18 line, the name of the game is convenience. Being able to run numerous tools on the same universal power system makes it easier to get work done over extended periods of time. Unfortunately, if you're looking into the standard M18 line for tools with brushless motors, you will mostly be out of luck as the majority of M18 tools feature brushed motors. So, while they may be more affordable and can put in casual work, most M18 tools are likely to suffer from the same drawbacks that most brushed tools generally do when pushed too far: increased wear and tear, faster overheating, and an overall shorter lifespan. Jumping to another division of the M18 line, however, can provide the brushless tools you want.

Advertisement