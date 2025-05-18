Do You Need A Different Charger For Milwaukee M18 Fuel Batteries?

Milwaukee offers both standalone chargers for M18 batteries and hybrid chargers that service both M12 and M18 batteries. The only kinds of chargers Milwaukee sells that are explicitly incompatible with any kind of M18 battery are the chargers used for MX Fuel batteries, which have incompatible connecting rails. If you're looking to charge the battery connected to an M18 Fuel tool, you can use any charger that accepts M18 batteries.

If you have both an M18 battery pack and one of the smaller M12 cartridge batteries and want to charge them both at the same time, you could do so with the Milwaukee Rapid Charger, which can cradle one of both battery types simultaneously. There are several similar chargers to this with slightly different functions and configurations, including the Super Charger, Rapid Charge Station, Multi-Voltage Charger, and Vehicle Charger. Basically, if the charger has "M12 & M18" in its store page name, it can handle both battery types.

If you're only looking to charge up an M18 battery pack for an M18 or M18 Fuel tool, there are also several dedicated M18 battery chargers, such as the Dual Bay Simultaneous Super Charger, the Dual Bay Simultaneous Rapid Charger, and the Six-Pack Sequential Charger. These chargers will only fit M18 battery packs, but those packs can be used by any tool in the M18 system, Fuel or otherwise.

