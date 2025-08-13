5 Cool Milwaukee Gadgets You Might Not Know Existed

When it comes to tools, brand loyalty runs deep. Depending on your needs, you might already have a go-to drill, blower, and saw, and you certainly have at least one of those. You might even have them all in a single brand's name, especially if you use battery-powered tools. If that brand is Milwaukee, you probably think you have a good idea of everything the toolmaker has to offer. After all, there is a lot to consider before deciding to go with Milwaukee's lineup of tools. Still, sometimes brands will drop a surprise you never could have seen coming, often in the form of a weird but handy gadget.

Milwaukee Tools has a long history of developing durable, quality tech that gets the job done. It's a popular name on job sites all around the world, found at the side of factotums and full-scale construction crews alike. However, the company makes a fair share of everyday gadgets that the average DIYer and homemaker will appreciate, too, and most of them are quite affordable. Here are five of those cool Milwaukee gadgets you might not know exist.