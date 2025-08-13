5 Cool Milwaukee Gadgets You Might Not Know Existed
When it comes to tools, brand loyalty runs deep. Depending on your needs, you might already have a go-to drill, blower, and saw, and you certainly have at least one of those. You might even have them all in a single brand's name, especially if you use battery-powered tools. If that brand is Milwaukee, you probably think you have a good idea of everything the toolmaker has to offer. After all, there is a lot to consider before deciding to go with Milwaukee's lineup of tools. Still, sometimes brands will drop a surprise you never could have seen coming, often in the form of a weird but handy gadget.
Milwaukee Tools has a long history of developing durable, quality tech that gets the job done. It's a popular name on job sites all around the world, found at the side of factotums and full-scale construction crews alike. However, the company makes a fair share of everyday gadgets that the average DIYer and homemaker will appreciate, too, and most of them are quite affordable. Here are five of those cool Milwaukee gadgets you might not know exist.
Heated jackets
Craftspeople work in all kinds of weather, so it's no surprise Milwaukee has created a line of heated clothing, including jackets and vests. The M12 Heated Tough Shell Jacket uses Milwaukee's line of M12 interchangeable rechargeable batteries to increase the temperature inside its heated clothing. You can customize the level of heat depending on your comfort and the surrounding conditions, getting up to 12 hours of continuous battery life on lower strength levels. The jacket features three heat zones: the chest, the back, and the pockets. You can set each zone to a specific level of heat (low, medium, or high) or even turn off a zone altogether. The battery pack stays in its own zippered compartment so it doesn't interfere with your movement or take up space.
The jacket is wind and water-resistant, which helps it retain heat and is invaluable when in less-than-ideal conditions, from working during a rainstorm to shoveling snowy walkways in the evening so you can get to work the next day. Adjustable waist and arm cuff draw cords further help to seal in the heat. And despite all the embedded electronics, the jacket is machine washable and dryer-safe. The M12 line of heated gear comes in several styles and colors, including the thicker Tough Shell line, lightweight Axis models, and a line of heated hoodies.
M12 Radio and charger
A portable radio with Bluetooth connectivity that doubles as a charger is hardly a Milwaukee invention, but if you've already bought into the system, it might make sense to go with the brand's version. The typical Milwaukee users, from DIYers to professionals, spend long enough out in the open that a portable speaker and charger could be considered a necessity. You can sync the radio to your phone to broadcast your favorite playlists, or tune into a local FM station and let the radio host be your company. Unlike most Bluetooth speakers, this one has a self-centering keyhole and hollow handle that lets you hang it from various positions. It's also made to be durable (in case your hanging job fails you) and resists water, dust, and debris.
Outside of work, the M12 Radio and Charger gadget makes a sound go-to when you're camping, hanging out on the lake, tailgating, playing on the beach, or just relaxing in the backyard. It keeps the music going, and your phone charged without needing to be tied to a wall outlet. You can get up to 10 hours of continuous runtime using the M12 rechargeable battery system, or use the DC port for uninterrupted fun.
Green Cross Line Laser
It doesn't matter how many or how few home projects you do; There's always a need for a level. This basic tool has come a long way over the years, moving from ruler-like devices with leveling bubbles to electronic tools. Milwaukee's Green Cross Line Laser is a great tool for anyone who values precision. Unlike the bubble levels, a laser level projects a perfectly straight line on walls, floors, or ceilings, even if it's over a long distance. Tasks like hanging shelves and pictures, installing cabinets, or laying floor tile are much more accurate. Whether you require that extra accuracy depends on the job, but it's always nice to have the option.
Workers in construction swear by them, while for homeowners and casual DIYers a laser level might be that tool you rarely use but are always glad to have when you need it. They're easy to use and line up, especially with Milwaukee's mounting options: The magnets naturally attach themselves onto metal surfaces, but you can use the screw and nail hang holes to bind it to whatever surface you want.
Rechargeable Portable USB Power Source
The more we stay glued to our devices, the more a portable power source makes sense, especially if it gives you hours of charging power for multiple devices at once. Milwaukee's powerbank is one of the brand's most practical "tools" you can own, if you can even call it that. Whether you're on a job, traveling, or just getting through a busy day, the Milwaukee USB Power Source will keep your essential devices like phones, tablets, and headphones charged without needing a wall outlet. And while it's great to have when on the go, it's also one of Milwaukee's best tools for power outages.
This portable charger uses the Milwaukee RedLithium USB battery pack, which is easy to replace and is used by other Milwaukee tools as well. The device has USB-A and Micro USB connectors, the first for input and the second for output. Other than that, well, it's a cheap way to turn an existing battery into a powerbank, and can do anything other device of this kind can do. Just make sure you wouldn't be better off with a simple powerbank.
M18 Fuel Compact Vacuum
Everyone needs a good vacuum, but what happens when you make a mess far away from a power outlet? Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Compact Vacuum is the answer, or at least it's a great choice if you already have a few compatible batteries. It's cordless, running on Milwaukee's M18 batteries, so you can use it anywhere there's something to clean. This means no more dragging out the bulky vacuum or fighting with tangled cords. And since it's compact, it can go where most regular vacuums can't. It could even serve as a compact vacuum cleaner for your car.
It might not be one of the most powerful cordless vacuum ever made, but Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Compact Vacuum is still a boon for busy households and workplaces, as it's handy for quick clean-ups. It comes with multiple attachments, too, including a crevice tool, floor head, flexible hose, brush, powered floor tool, and an extension wand. If that sounds like a lot, don't worry. There's also an on-board accessory holder for when you need to switch between tools quickly.