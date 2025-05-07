Milwaukee M12 Heated Jacket: How Much Does It Cost & Is It Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Working outside is great when the weather is cooperative, but that isn't always the way things go. Sometimes outdoor work needs to get done, even in the winter months when you'd much rather stay inside, and it can be a challenge to keep warm and dry while you're doing it. A good jacket can go a long way in these instances, especially if it's heated.

Advertisement

Milwaukee has been an industry leader in making specialized work clothes that are electrically heated. The company makes a wide range of hoodies, jackets, and vests that are able to produce heat by drawing from the same lightweight Milwaukee M12 batteries that power its line of portable, subcompact power tools. They're even machine washable. One of the more popular additions to this collection of apparel is the lightweight M12 Heated Axis Jackets. According to one of the company's product descriptions, "the Axis heated work jackets use carbon fiber heating elements to create and distribute heat to the chest, back, and shoulders. A one-touch LED controller heats up the battery heated jacket to three heat settings, creating a comfortable heat for any environment or weather." So, these make for some great Milwaukee products to keep you warm when working in the cold. Many fans of the brand who have to spend a lot of time outside when the weather is less-than-desirable might be interested in seeing what this coat has to offer. But before ordering one online or running off to grab one from your local hardware store, you might first want to know a bit more about how much this jacket costs, and what reviewers have had to say about it.

Advertisement