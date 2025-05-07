Milwaukee M12 Heated Jacket: How Much Does It Cost & Is It Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say
Working outside is great when the weather is cooperative, but that isn't always the way things go. Sometimes outdoor work needs to get done, even in the winter months when you'd much rather stay inside, and it can be a challenge to keep warm and dry while you're doing it. A good jacket can go a long way in these instances, especially if it's heated.
Milwaukee has been an industry leader in making specialized work clothes that are electrically heated. The company makes a wide range of hoodies, jackets, and vests that are able to produce heat by drawing from the same lightweight Milwaukee M12 batteries that power its line of portable, subcompact power tools. They're even machine washable. One of the more popular additions to this collection of apparel is the lightweight M12 Heated Axis Jackets. According to one of the company's product descriptions, "the Axis heated work jackets use carbon fiber heating elements to create and distribute heat to the chest, back, and shoulders. A one-touch LED controller heats up the battery heated jacket to three heat settings, creating a comfortable heat for any environment or weather." So, these make for some great Milwaukee products to keep you warm when working in the cold. Many fans of the brand who have to spend a lot of time outside when the weather is less-than-desirable might be interested in seeing what this coat has to offer. But before ordering one online or running off to grab one from your local hardware store, you might first want to know a bit more about how much this jacket costs, and what reviewers have had to say about it.
How much do the Milwaukee M12 Axis Heated Jackets cost?
One of the first subjects that always needs to be addressed is the price. Milwaukee has offered several different variations of this jacket over the years with slightly different model numbers. There are four currently listed on the company site: The M12 Heated Axis Jacket (M102-21), the M12 Heated Axis Hooded Jacket (205-21), and two different models that are both called the Women's M12 Heated Axis Jacket (234-21 and F102-21). Each of them is sold as part of a kit that also includes an M12 REDLITHIUM 3.0 Compact Battery Pack and a charger. So, how much do these coats cost, and is there much variation in price between the models?
You can currently find the M102-21 at Home Depot for $229.97 across all sizes, or you can get it at Acme Tools, Ace Hardware, and Max Tool for 229.99 ($239.99 for 3X size). The 205-21 is a little trickier to find as it's out of stock at most of the big box stores, but you can still find it in the medium size on Amazon for $209.00.
As for the women's models, you can get the 234-21 at Fastenal for $311.17, or it's currently listed as a clearance item at Grainger, where you can find it for $253.92. There even appears to be a few sizes of the coat for sale on Amazon for $177.94. The F102-21 is much more broadly available than its counterpart, though. You can get it at Home Depot for $229.97 across all sizes, Ace Hardware, Northern Tool and Equipment, or Acme Tools for $229.99.
What do reviewers have to say about the Milwaukee M12 Axis Heated Jackets?
Now that you know a bit more about where you can find these jackets and how much they cost, you might be interested to learn a bit more about what reviewers and past customers have had to say about them–in particular, the more widely available M102-21 and F102-21 models.
The M12 Heated Axis Jacket (M102-21) currently has a comfortable 4.4 out of 5 on the Home Depot website, with 170 reviews and 93% of customers claiming that they would recommend it. Reviewers have cited the durability, comfort and design of the jacket itself as reasons for their high ratings, while many of the lower-rated reviews complained that the bulkiness and placement of the battery could be uncomfortable, especially when sitting. YouTuber Doresoom Tool Reviews also liked the jacket. "It does have a bit of a high price tag, but I think it's worth it," he said. "I've worn it for three months and I love it so far."
The Women's M12 Heated Axis Jacket (F102-21) is even more highly rated. It has a 4.7 out of 5 on the Home Depot page with 111 reviews and 97% of customers recommending it. Customers claimed that the jacket heats up quickly and is very comfortable. The few complaints it did receive were once again about the size and placement of the battery. "The quality of material, construction, and unique styling of the jacket really impressed us," said A Concord Carpenter in their review. "The shell is a water and wind-resistant polyester with an interior storm flap and thermal knit fleece inner lining."