Can Milwaukee Heated Jackets Be Washed?
As anyone who works outdoors will tell you, more often than not, the work doesn't stop when the temperature drops. If you work in automotive, lumber, mining, or similar fields, you're working year round in some pretty harsh and chilly conditions. Thankfully, great strides have been made when it comes to keeping workers toasty while they're on the job during the winter months. For example, Milwaukee is home to several products to keep you warm while working in the cold, with its line of heated jackets proving especially useful.
Of course, considering that outdoor work is often dirty and can stain clothes pretty quick, one has to ask, are Milwaukee's heated jackets washable? The answer is yes. According to the Milwaukee Tool EU YouTube channel, you just need to make sure the battery is unplugged and the wires are tucked and zipped into the pocket before you toss your coat in the wash. The washing machine should be at between 30 and 40 degrees and there shouldn't be any bleach present, otherwise you could damage your jacket.
With your Milwaukee heated jacket all clean, how do you go about drying it? There are a couple simple methods to do so that won't harm its built-in heating ability.
Should you put your Milwaukee heated jacket in the dryer?
With your Milwaukee heated jacket washed but still a bit damp, you can go about drying it in a couple of different ways. The first is fairly straightforward, that being air drying. If you have a drying rack, an outdoor clothesline, or somewhere to hang the jacket up for a while, you can do so and allow it to dry on its own. The only downside to this method is that it'll take a little while for the jacket to fully dry, which is where the second and more quick method of drying your coat comes in.
Though the heat components might lead you to believe you can't, you very much can toss your heated jacket in the dryer for a bit. After making sure the wires are still zipped securely in the pocket, you can put your jacket in the dryer on a low heat setting until it's no longer damp. On a related note, it's imperative that you don't iron your jacket under any circumstance. You shouldn't try to wring it out or have it dry cleaned either. According to the manual directly from Milwaukee, these can all ruin the heating components, rendering the heat function useless.
You can buy a number of useful products from Milwaukee that aren't power tools, and apparel items that will keep you safe and comfortable on the job site, but taking care of them all is important if you want to get your money's worth. So long as you stick within the cleaning guidelines of your Milwaukee heated jacket, you can expect it to help you through multiple winters.