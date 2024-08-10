Can Milwaukee Heated Jackets Be Washed?

As anyone who works outdoors will tell you, more often than not, the work doesn't stop when the temperature drops. If you work in automotive, lumber, mining, or similar fields, you're working year round in some pretty harsh and chilly conditions. Thankfully, great strides have been made when it comes to keeping workers toasty while they're on the job during the winter months. For example, Milwaukee is home to several products to keep you warm while working in the cold, with its line of heated jackets proving especially useful.

Of course, considering that outdoor work is often dirty and can stain clothes pretty quick, one has to ask, are Milwaukee's heated jackets washable? The answer is yes. According to the Milwaukee Tool EU YouTube channel, you just need to make sure the battery is unplugged and the wires are tucked and zipped into the pocket before you toss your coat in the wash. The washing machine should be at between 30 and 40 degrees and there shouldn't be any bleach present, otherwise you could damage your jacket.

With your Milwaukee heated jacket all clean, how do you go about drying it? There are a couple simple methods to do so that won't harm its built-in heating ability.