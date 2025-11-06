How To Cut A Straight Line With A Circular Saw If You Don't Have A Guide

A good circular saw from a major brand is often one of the first power saws to be added to a woodworker's collection. Not only are they affordable, but these lightweight and incredibly portable tools can make just about all of the same kinds of cuts that a table saw and a miter saw can. They're also incredibly useful when it comes to breaking down large sheet goods, such as MDF and plywood.

The main issue with circular saws is that they aren't very accurate all on their own. Table saws and miter saws have the luxury of fences, jigs, and other devices that can be used to make incredibly accurate cuts without the need for much skill on the user's part. Cuts on circular saws, on the other hand, are easy to mess up. These tools require preparation, skill, and attention to detail to achieve a straight and accurate line. One of the easiest ways to achieve straight lines is to use a guide. There are specialty guides that can be attached to pieces which you can buy at the hardware store, you can make a DIY jig that lines both the base and the blade with the edges of a couple of attached pieces of wood, or you can simply clamp a 2x4 to the piece you're working on.

That said, these methods can be time-consuming when you have to make a lot of cuts, and you don't always have a guide at the ready when working on a project. Freehanding might not be quite as precise as using a guide, but there are a few techniques that you can employ to get fairly straight cuts. Just be sure to follow all of the recommended safety precautions, as you would with any other cut.