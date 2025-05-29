What Does A Kerf Cut Mean In Woodworking?

Unlike a knife blade, which splits material along its edge, the teeth on circular saws, miter saws, and table saws work more like tiny shovels. They scoop out pieces of wood along alternating angled blades on the edges of the teeth. This usually removes about ~⅛-inch of material with each cut, but the exact width can vary depending on the blade. Even saws with angled flat metal teeth, like those found in a jigsaw, reciprocating saw, or band saw, will remove a small amount of material with every cut. These blades typically make a much thinner kerf, but it's still something that you'll want to be aware of.

It's important to account for the kerf of a cut for a few different reasons. The first is that you need to line up your cuts so that the entire kerf of the blade is on the outside of the marked length of the piece you're attempting to cut. If the blade passes through the center of the marked line, you will inadvertently make the piece a fraction of an inch shorter than you wanted, as part of the blade removes material from the measured length. This might not be a big deal when cutting 2x4s for a construction project where "close enough" is functionally acceptable, but it's vitally important in fine woodworking projects where you're seeking to have pieces fit perfectly together.

It's also important to note the amount of material lost with each cut when you're measuring out the amount of lumber you need. You can't, for instance, get four 2-foot lengths from a single 8-foot board. The kerf removes material with each cut, so the last of them would be ~⅜-inches shorter than the other three.

