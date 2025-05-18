The Best Table Saw For Woodworking (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the go-to essential tools in a woodworker's shop is the versatile table saw. One of the advantages is the ability to make accurate and lengthy rip cuts, cross cuts, and dado cuts. Table saws are extremely useful for anyone from hobbyists to cabinet and furniture professionals.

Advertisement

However, if you've been shopping for a new table saw, you've likely noticed the wide swing in price from as low as around $180, up to an astounding $19,999. As if the price disparity between models wasn't confusing enough, some shoppers have reported feeling frustrated by terrible reviews of what should be solid brand-name tools.

Fortunately, more experienced woodworkers have offered their recommendations, and they offer something other table saws lack: more comprehensive safety measures. According to several users, the SawStop brand of table saws features high build quality, and most importantly, technology that can prevent serious injuries to fingers and hands. While SawStop does offer industrial-level tools that exceed $4,800, it also recently released a compact table saw model that runs for $899, and made our list of the best portable table saws for the jobsite.

Advertisement