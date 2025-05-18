The Best Table Saw For Woodworking (According To Users)
One of the go-to essential tools in a woodworker's shop is the versatile table saw. One of the advantages is the ability to make accurate and lengthy rip cuts, cross cuts, and dado cuts. Table saws are extremely useful for anyone from hobbyists to cabinet and furniture professionals.
However, if you've been shopping for a new table saw, you've likely noticed the wide swing in price from as low as around $180, up to an astounding $19,999. As if the price disparity between models wasn't confusing enough, some shoppers have reported feeling frustrated by terrible reviews of what should be solid brand-name tools.
Fortunately, more experienced woodworkers have offered their recommendations, and they offer something other table saws lack: more comprehensive safety measures. According to several users, the SawStop brand of table saws features high build quality, and most importantly, technology that can prevent serious injuries to fingers and hands. While SawStop does offer industrial-level tools that exceed $4,800, it also recently released a compact table saw model that runs for $899, and made our list of the best portable table saws for the jobsite.
What reviewers like about the SawStop Compact Table Saw
The big selling feature of this brand is the enhanced injury-preventing technology, with several owners touting "safety" as the primary reason for choosing this saw. One reviewer (via Amazon) explained that, "I have safety now after a bad accident I had with [the] old one [previous saw], 3 fingers damaged." For those curious about the magic behind SawStop, here's how they work and keep you safe. One user (via Home Depot) stated the tool was "well worth the price to keep all my fingers."
Beyond the patented safety system, others complimented the micro-adjust capability, which allows you to dial in specific angles to the degree. A large dial on the angle adjustment knob lets you fine-tune the settings for a precise cut, helping to prevent minor errors from impacting your project. One reviewer (via YouTube) called the micro-adjust "about the slickest compromise between speed and accuracy that I can think of."
Other stand-out features touted by users include the rack and pinion fence that offers a wide 24.5-inch cutting capability. Reviewers also liked the fact that the fence can be disconnected and stored underneath the table, clicking into place. With a dedicated storage area for the fence, this allows for more convenient transport and makes it less likely you'll misplace a vital component of the tool.
Some downsides to the SawStop
The most obvious disadvantage of the SawStop Compact Table Saw is its price. For example, RYOBI offers a 15-amp 10-inch Compact Table Saw with an included stand for around $229. The SawStop tool doesn't include a folding stand, but one can be purchased from the company for around $129 on top of the base price tag. In addition, if the saw brake mechanism is triggered, it will need to be replaced ($99), and it might take out a few of the blade's teeth, requiring a new blade.
According to SawStop, any standard steel blade with either steel or carbide teeth is compatible with the tool. However, if the blade is made from non-conductive material or features a coating over the surface, the safety technology may not work properly. One user (via Lumber Jocks) cautioned, "The SS [SawStop] has a lot of restrictions on what blades you can actually use, so you may want to make yourself familiar with that before going out and spending money on something that may not be appropriate or even potentially dangerous." SawStop does make blades for its portable table saw that range from a 24-tooth Ripping Blade for $39, up to a Titanium Series 80-tooth blade for $119.
Finally, some reviews took issue with the dust management system on the SawStop unit. One user discovered the dust port arrived damaged, while others felt that dust removal was inadequate, even with a vacuum attached.