The Magic Behind SawStop: How They Work (And Keep You Safe)

For people already familiar with the world of power tools, you've likely heard all about SawStop table saws. If you haven't, SawStop saws are able to automatically detect when an appendage is about to be cut by the spinning blade of a table saw, and a mechanism forcibly retracts the blade and stops it from spinning, preventing injuries or amputation. It may seem hard to comprehend that a tool as simple as a table saw can detect your finger in the way, but it's really the basic principles of electricity that make the SawStop work.

According to SawStop, the blade is fed a harmless electrical current that, when making contact with the electrically conductive human body (i.e. your hand pushing a piece of wood), changes current. That subsequent change in current is detected by the SawStop's braking mechanism to stop the blade from spinning. Instead of a car's caliper and rotor-based mechanism that's meant to be used again and again, the SawStop's brake is a one and done deal.