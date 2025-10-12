5 Tools Milwaukee Makes That DeWalt Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While some people don't really care what name is emblazoned on their tools and have a mixed collection of various colors and brands in their workshops, others tend to gravitate toward a particular tool manufacturer. There can be any number of reasons why you might prefer one brand over another, and if you're a heavy power tool user, it can make sense to stick to a single company, as it'll often save you space and money on batteries and chargers.

One reason you might favor a specific tool brand, though, is that it makes a particular type of tool you like to use. While most major tool brands have a strong overlap in their catalogs — you'll find power drills and cordless saws from nearly all of them, for example — there are a handful of devices and accessories that you may not be able to get from all of them. In some cases, you may only be able to get a certain kind of tool from one specific manufacturer, especially if the company recently developed it as a first-of-its-kind product.

Because of this, you'll find that there are some tools made by DeWalt that Milwaukee doesn't sell, for instance. This doesn't necessarily make DeWalt the better brand, though, because there are also products that Milwaukee makes that DeWalt doesn't. Here's a few such tools that you'll find in red, but you won't find in yellow — at least for now.