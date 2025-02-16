6 Non-DeWalt Tools That Work With DeWalt Batteries
Because there are so many different kinds of DeWalt products, including hand tools, power tools, and other home improvement equipment, you can find the brand being used across several different disciplines — including woodworking, automotive, electrical, and more. This is true whether you're a professional or just looking for new DeWalt tools for your DIY project at home. With so many DeWalt products available, it wouldn't be surprising if you have at least one DeWalt lithium-ion battery lying around your garage or workshop.
These DeWalt batteries come in different voltages and various capacities, including 2 Ah and even 15 Ah batteries for much more extended performance. How its proprietary battery systems work is one of the things you need to consider before investing in DeWalt tools, as certain power tools are compatible with certain batteries. Once you're in possession of at least one of these batteries, however, you're not necessarily confined to using just tools made and sold by the brand. That's because there are many different third-party power tools available that are compatible with DeWalt batteries.
While these tools may not have well-known brand names stamped on their frames and may not even be as high-quality as what you can expect from one of the best major tool brands on the market, you can save a lot of money by opting for these non-DeWalt tools — and often get the same performance and functionality out of them, regardless. This can be very convenient if you have extra DeWalt batteries or find affordable ones at a flea market, for example.
Here are six non-DeWalt tools that work with DeWalt batteries chosen because of their utility and strong feedback from customers who've purchased and used them. You can find more information on how these tools were selected at the end of this list.
Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool
There are several useful DeWalt tools for your home kit, like the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool. It can perform a wide range of different functions around the house — such as sanding, cutting drywall, or removing grout and caulk — and has a retail price of $179. If you want to save money and have a DeWalt 20V battery laying around, though, you can opt instead for the Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool, which is just a fraction of that cost and compatible with DeWalt's power source. Like the DeWalt model, the Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool is capable of cutting, scraping, sanding, and grinding.
Cerycose says you can get over an hour of runtime with DeWalt's 20V 5 Ah battery. You can use six different speed settings, ranging between 8,500-21,000 opm, which allows you to use the right amount of power for a particular task. While it doesn't come with a battery, it does include several attachments for the tool, including four blades, a scraper, a sanding plate, 15 sandpaper pads, and more. A quick-release mechanism makes it a cinch to swap out the attachments.
Based on over 440 reviews, the Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool has a positive overall customer score of 4.2 out of 5. There seems to be a general consensus that, considering its low cost, the tool is durable and well-made. Multiple reviews single out the relatively long battery life as a strong asset for the tool. However, there are some mentions of the tool running very loudly, and a few complaints that the device is too weak for useful cutting. The former shouldn't be a surprise though, as Cerycose even recommends using headphones while working with its powerful motor.
Amazon sells the Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool for $45.99.
RexLeLXB Cordless Hot Glue Gun
Not only is the RexLeLXB Cordless Hot Glue Gun compatible with 18V and 20V DeWalt batteries, but the batteries also act as a base for the tool by attaching to its bottom, allowing it to stand upright. This is especially important, as you never want to lay a hot glue gun on its side — not only do you want to avoid getting melted glue on your work surface, but its thermal element can start fires if it touches combustible materials.
For what it's worth, a black silicone tip helps prevent burns while you're using it, and its insulated, aluminum nozzle has an anti-drip design that can decrease wasted glue by up to 15%. Powered by a DeWalt battery, the RexLeLXB Cordless Hot Glue Gun can heat up in 3-5 minutes and has a 50-watt output for fast, efficient use. It has a glue drop of 0.63 ounces per minute, so you quickly accomplish gluing tasks whether you're making arts and crafts, using it for repairs, or working on any number of DIY projects. An LED light conveniently tells you when the heating element is turned on.
It doesn't come with a battery but does come with 30 glue sticks so you can get straight to work. Averaged from over 240 Amazon reviews, the RexLeLXB Cordless Hot Glue Gun has a strong overall customer score of 4.6 out of 5. Promisingly, it only has a few 1- and 2-star reviews. However, you can find cheaper glue guns on Amazon and elsewhere; there are even more affordable cordless options. If you already own a DeWalt battery, however, you may find this tool worth adding to your kit.
The RexLeLXB Cordless Hot Glue Gun retails for $27.99 on Amazon.
HeinPro Cordless Leaf Blower
DeWalt makes more than one cordless leaf blower, but if you want to save money on a third-party option, the HeinPro Cordless Leaf Blower is a reliable tool that's compatible with DeWalt's 20V Max battery. HeinPro is no stranger to making tools and lawn equipment that can use batteries from more well-known brands, including Milwaukee and Makita, and its leaf blower is one of its more popular products. Over 680 Amazon customers have given the tool an overall score of 4.4 out of 5, singling out its power and light weight as particularly convenient assets. However, there are a small minority of negative reviews that mention the battery drains quickly.
Being lightweight is a great characteristic for cordless tools, as they allow you to use them for extended periods without getting fatigued. The HeinPro Cordless Leaf Blower weighs less than four pounds and can be used one-handed, with an ergonomic, rubber-wrapped non-slip handle built into its top and a trigger mechanism that makes the tool simple to operate. The tool is also designed with a bottom bracket that holds the added weight of the battery for more stable handling.
Incorporating a turbocharger and advanced axial fan technology, which is more powerful than centrifugal fans while generating less heat, the device has an airflow of 400 cfm and can clear leaves and other debris with up to 120 mph wind speed. Plus, it can do all this while keeping noise down to a modest 65 decibels. When powered by DeWalt's battery, the blower uses built-in overload protection systems that will automatically cut the power if it senses the voltage is too low or too high.
The HeinPro Cordless Leaf Blower is available from Amazon for $65.99.
Livowalny Tire Inflator and Compressor
Whether you're a professional or just working on your own vehicle, you can find a number of useful DeWalt tools for automotive mechanics, such as the DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator. This tool, however, retails for around $150, and even discounted you'll still pay around $100 for it. The Livowalny Tire Inflator and Compressor, on the other hand, costs a third of that retail price and is compatible with the same DeWalt 20-volt batteries.
The compact compressor weighs just a couple of pounds and has a handheld upright design that resembles a power drill or nailer. This makes it especially portable — you can keep it in your trunk when your tires need to be topped off on the fly. It's not a heavy duty inflator, but it can also be used for things like basketballs, pool floats, air mattresses, and similar items. Capable of up to 30 lpm, it can fill a standard car tire in less than 3.5 minutes, and will track pressure and automatically shut off after hitting its target. The tool conveniently includes four preset modes you can use — car, motorcycle, bicycle, basketball — and boasts a large, easy-to-read LCD display. Plus, it includes an integrated flashlight that also has an SOS mode.
Based on over 730 Amazon user ratings, the tool has an overall customer score of 4.3 out of 5. While these positive reviews call the tool practical and useful, there are several complaints saying the tool is shoddy or didn't have strong enough pressure to inflate their tires. This negative feedback makes up a small minority of the compressor's overall reviews, but it's something to at least be aware of before purchasing.
You can purchase the Livowalny Tire Inflator and Compressor on Amazon for $49.
Morclin Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Cordless handheld vacuums are useful for quickly picking up small messes that aren't worth dragging out your upright vacuum for, and they're also useful for keeping the interior of your car tidy. DeWalt makes one of the top-rated car vacuums on Amazon, but you can also use DeWalt batteries with the more-affordable positively-rated Morclin Cordless Handheld Vacuum. Over 900 customers have scored the tool an encouraging 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon and have found it effective for small-to-medium duty jobs like cleaning car upholstery and dryer vents.
The device's 93W motor is capable of generating up to 8,000 Pa of suction, which is more powerful than many robot vacuums and on the higher end of what you can expect from small handheld vacs. The tool comes with three different nozzle and brush attachments for more versatile cleaning tasks, and its 600 ml can hold a lot of debris before you need to empty it. The container comes off with the push of a button for cleanup and includes a washable HEPA filter to keep dust and allergens from recirculating back into the air.
Morclin says that the 120W cordless vacuum can run for a half hour using a DeWalt 3 Ah battery, which should be more than enough time for small tasks or cleaning up after a woodworking project. The tool will automatically shut itself down before the battery completely drains to extend its overall life. Some — but not many — Amazon customers have reported issues with weak suction and a weak battery, as well as the DeWalt battery fitting a little loosely when attached to the third-party tool.
Amazon sells the Morclin Cordless Handheld Vacuum for $42.99.
Wisehigh Cordless Soldering Station
DeWalt makes a wide range of different tools, but it does not offer a soldering kit. Fortunately, if you need a soldering kit, you can use your DeWalt batteries with the Wisehigh Cordless Soldering Station. The device even has the same yellow frame to blend in with the rest of your DeWalt gear. Plus, its compact size makes it ideal for smaller workspaces.
The soldering station can reach 662 degrees Fahrenheit in under 15 seconds, so you can basically get right to work after turning it on. Its overall range is between 212 and 932 degrees Fahrenheit, giving you more versatility for how you want to use the welding pen. The controls are simple to use and you can easily adjust the heat level, while a bright, digital display allows you to effortlessly keep track of the temperature. The display also conveniently lets you know when the battery power is low. If you leave the welding station on without using it for eight minutes, it will enter standby mode to preserve the battery as well as for safety reasons. It will completely shut itself off if left idle for a half hour.
The soldering station has a strong 4.5 out of 5 average customer score on Amazon, with users praising its battery life, temperature range, backlit display, straightforward controls, and its ability to heat up quickly. However, 5% of reviews rated the tool 1 star out of 5, citing issues such as error messages on the display or reporting that the device wouldn't turn on at all.
The Wisehigh Cordless Soldering Station retails for $44.99 on Amazon, but is currently available for $36.
How these tools were selected for this list
The recommended products included in this list of non-DeWalt tools that work with DeWalt batteries were selected for a few different reasons, the first — naturally — being whether or not they are actually compatible with DeWalt batteries. This was confirmed by checking the feedback from users who've purchased and used these items — if they were incompatible and had misleading advertising, you'd find out very quickly from disgruntled customers. To really make sure this was the case, only tools that had large pools of customers weighing in were selected. These user reviews came from Amazon, which has a vast base of customers, and only tools with at least 200 user ratings — if not hundreds more — were considered for this list.
The recommended tools in this list weren't just selected because they're compatible with DeWalt batteries, but also because they function well and are actually useful to have in your tool kit. That's also why these same customer reviews were combed through to make sure each recommended item did its job and performed well. All of the recommended tools in this list have a positive average customer score of 4.2 out of 5 or higher. Finally, these tools were selected based on their utility and an effort was made to include a wide range of different products, including lawn equipment, craft tools, and automotive gear. That way, no matter what your discipline or preferred hobbies, there's a good chance there's at least one non-DeWalt tool compatible with DeWalt batteries on this list that you may find useful.