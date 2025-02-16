6 Non-DeWalt Tools That Work With DeWalt Batteries

Because there are so many different kinds of DeWalt products, including hand tools, power tools, and other home improvement equipment, you can find the brand being used across several different disciplines — including woodworking, automotive, electrical, and more. This is true whether you're a professional or just looking for new DeWalt tools for your DIY project at home. With so many DeWalt products available, it wouldn't be surprising if you have at least one DeWalt lithium-ion battery lying around your garage or workshop.

These DeWalt batteries come in different voltages and various capacities, including 2 Ah and even 15 Ah batteries for much more extended performance. How its proprietary battery systems work is one of the things you need to consider before investing in DeWalt tools, as certain power tools are compatible with certain batteries. Once you're in possession of at least one of these batteries, however, you're not necessarily confined to using just tools made and sold by the brand. That's because there are many different third-party power tools available that are compatible with DeWalt batteries.

While these tools may not have well-known brand names stamped on their frames and may not even be as high-quality as what you can expect from one of the best major tool brands on the market, you can save a lot of money by opting for these non-DeWalt tools — and often get the same performance and functionality out of them, regardless. This can be very convenient if you have extra DeWalt batteries or find affordable ones at a flea market, for example.

Here are six non-DeWalt tools that work with DeWalt batteries chosen because of their utility and strong feedback from customers who've purchased and used them. You can find more information on how these tools were selected at the end of this list.