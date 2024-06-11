DeWalt 20V Vs. 60V Cordless Leaf Blower: Why You Might Want The More Powerful Option

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Investing in a quality blower can make a world of difference in your work life. Whether getting rid of leaves in your yard, clearing out dust in the garage, or drying off your car, these outstanding outdoor power tools sport surprising versatility. A cordless blower is an even better investment, as it will save you from the hassle of needing a power outlet at every turn. If you've been hunting down the perfect leaf blower brand, you're likely to come across one from DeWalt at some point. It's not hard to see why, as the company has built a well-earned reputation over the years for possessing some of the most dependable and widely available power tools on the market today.

DeWalt's distinction in the realm of power tools also translates to its line of blowers and accessories. While looking through the company's catalogue, it might be tempting to save a few bucks by getting a 20V Cordless blower as opposed to a 60V. However, you might want to think twice before settling on a choice because, while the 20V certainly has its fair share of perks, not every buyer has been blown away its performance as a whole. The DeWalt 20V Cordless Blowers are the more lightweight and ergonomic in design, but if power is your top priority, then you may want to switch to the 60V model.