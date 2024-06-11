DeWalt 20V Vs. 60V Cordless Leaf Blower: Why You Might Want The More Powerful Option
Investing in a quality blower can make a world of difference in your work life. Whether getting rid of leaves in your yard, clearing out dust in the garage, or drying off your car, these outstanding outdoor power tools sport surprising versatility. A cordless blower is an even better investment, as it will save you from the hassle of needing a power outlet at every turn. If you've been hunting down the perfect leaf blower brand, you're likely to come across one from DeWalt at some point. It's not hard to see why, as the company has built a well-earned reputation over the years for possessing some of the most dependable and widely available power tools on the market today.
DeWalt's distinction in the realm of power tools also translates to its line of blowers and accessories. While looking through the company's catalogue, it might be tempting to save a few bucks by getting a 20V Cordless blower as opposed to a 60V. However, you might want to think twice before settling on a choice because, while the 20V certainly has its fair share of perks, not every buyer has been blown away its performance as a whole. The DeWalt 20V Cordless Blowers are the more lightweight and ergonomic in design, but if power is your top priority, then you may want to switch to the 60V model.
The 20V doesn't score high in runtime and power
As a whole, the DeWalt 20V blower fails to come close to the power of its higher-voltage counterparts. Users have often found that, while it's sufficient at blowing away debris, it typically needs to run for a longer time and on a higher setting to do a thorough cleaning job. But that's if it will last. When one of these blowers powered by a 5Ah battery was set on high in a test conducted by the YouTube channel Aaron's Test Lab, the tool lasted only a little more than 10 and a half minutes with the battery itself overheating. A 56V blower from the similarly stellar Ego was also tested out on the channel and was able to run nearly twice as long on high and on a 2.5Ah battery.
While some users have commented that 60V blowers might be a bit excessive for those with simpler needs, it's widely agreed that it's the more powerful and long-lasting choice overall. That said, if you already have a powerful blower in your tool kit and are looking for something lighter, the 20V is still a quality pick for quicker jobs.