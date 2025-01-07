10 Of The Highest-Rated Car Vacuums You Can Buy On Amazon
Whether you happen to be the kind of person that does the bare minimum to keep their car clean or prefers to wash and detail it like a pro, there are a few essential tools that are worth keeping handy. A small, handheld vacuum is one such tool, since it is one of the easiest ways to keep everyday dirt and grime from accumulating within your car. The best car vacuums provide enough suction to quickly and effectively deal with the mess left by occupants of both the human and animal kind, all without breaking the bank to buy in the first place.
Many are also small enough to be packed in the car for road trips and weekends away, and can double up as secondary vacuums around the house or garage in a pinch. There is a huge range of options on the market, but we have picked out ten of the top-rated vacuums on Amazon that boast thousands of reviews from satisfied customers.
Black Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Vacuum
With a whopping 101,000 reviews to date and an average of 4.4 stars across them, the Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Vacuum is the best selling handheld cordless vacuum on Amazon. It retails for $60 but can frequently be found discounted, and comes with a two year warranty for added peace of mind. It is designed to be both quiet and lightweight, clocking in at just 1.3 pounds and operating at a maximum of 78 dB.
The vacuum's runtime is not the best, with an officially quoted time of 11 minutes possible on a full charge. Once it is flat, it will take four hours for the device to fully recharge. Keeping it clean is a straightforward task, since the bowl and filter is designed to be washed in the sink. Other parts of the vacuum can be cleaned with a damp cloth. It is not the most powerful handheld vacuum on the market, nor is it the longest running, but as a quick car cleaning tool, buyers approve of its talents.
Shark CH701 Cyclone Pet Vacuum
The Shark forms one half of the SharkNinja brand, which has been around since the late '90s. Since then, the company has established a name for itself producing a range of household products that do not break the bank, including the Shark CH701 Cyclone Pet Vacuum. Designed for drivers who frequently bring their furry friends along for the ride, the CH701 has a current average rating of 4.2 out of five stars from over 16,300 reviews on Amazon.
It weighs around 1.6 pounds, and features multiple tools to help deal with stubborn pet hair. Runtime is similar to the Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean, at 10 minutes, but the Shark is slightly louder, at 80 dB. Like most of the handheld cordless vacuums here, the CH701 will be just as capable around the house as it will when cleaning the car. That makes it potentially a very useful addition to your cleaning tool arsenal, yet it retails for only $58 on Amazon.
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum
If the Shark CH701 is not quite the right tool for the job, then the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum is another top-rated pet hair vacuum on Amazon. Buyers are consistently impressed with the vacuum, giving it an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from over 35,400 reviews, and much like the Shark, it is as useful around the house as it is for cleaning the car. It retails for $80, with that price including three accessory tools for reaching tricky corners of the car.
A dedicated upholstery tool ensures that cloth seats will not get damaged during cleaning, while a crevice tool ensures that crumbs, dirt, and debris can't hide in between seats. When the car is clean, the vacuum's 0.18 gallon bin can be quickly emptied by snapping it away from the vacuum body. It is a little pricier than some of its rivals, but the Bissell is also more capable, with a 17 minute claimed runtime and a quieter operating noise of 70 dB. When it is out of battery, recharging it to full takes an estimated eight hours.
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Vacuum
A trusted brand in the power tool world, DeWalt makes a huge range of products, some of which many buyers might never even have realized existed. One of the brand's less famous products is the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Vacuum, which uses the brand's interchangeable 20V Max battery system and retails for $179 on Amazon. That makes it a serious investment, but a potentially worthwhile one for drivers looking to clean out jobsite dirt and stubborn grime. Buyers who have already coughed up the cash are highly positive about the vacuum, giving it an average of 4.7 out of five stars from over 4,200 ratings to date.
With a runtime of 21 minutes, the DeWalt vacuum is significantly longer lasting per charge than most of its cheaper rivals, and since its batteries are interchangeable, they can be easily swapped out with only minimal downtime. That is great for dealing with larger vehicles or for giving cars a more thorough clean, but the downside is that to take advantage of that interchangeable system, you'll need multiple DeWalt 20V Max batteries on hand. The vacuum is sold without them, so anyone who does not already own one will have to buy a battery pack separately.
Black Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Vacuum
Another of the most popular vacuums on Amazon, it is easy to see why the Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Vacuum is a sales success. Its $30 retail price makes it among the cheapest options on the market, and with a 9 minute runtime and a weight of just 1.4 pounds, it is comparable to many pricier options. Buyers on Amazon have given the vacuum an average rating of 4.3 out of five stars from over 38,900 reviews to date.
SlashGear's review team tested out the vacuum in 2024, and came away largely satisfied with its cleaning capabilities. It did a solid job of cleaning surface-level debris and pet hair out of our reviewer's vehicle, although trodden-in dirt and hair stayed stuck. It lacked the suction power needed to make it the only vacuum for cleaning a car — deep cleans were out of the question — but as an everyday vacuum to clean up mess, spills, and general dirt, it proved to be an affordable, convenient option.
Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Vacuum
The Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Vacuum is an updated version of Fanttik's previous Slim V8 model, with an added focus on versatility and a revised design. A press release from the brand at its launch described it as "the ideal companion for all outdoor and indoor needs to keep cars and all spaces impeccably clean." While that seems a bit of a stretch, the vacuum's capabilities have won it plenty of fans on Amazon, with reviewers leaving an average score of 4.3 out of five stars from over 1,100 reviews as of this writing.
Its $100 retail price is not necessarily cheap, but with a wide range of accessories and a claimed 40 minute runtime, its capabilities go a long way to justifying that price tag. An operating volume of 75 dB is about on par with rivals, but its weight of 1.1 pounds puts it among the most lightweight vacuums of its kind. It will recharge faster than many cheaper vacuums too, with an officially quoted charging time of 2.5 hours. As a bonus, the Slim V8 Apex's vacuum suction can be reversed, so it doubles up as an electric air pump for inflatables while you're on weekend trips to the lake or beach.
Shark WV201 WandVac Vacuum
The Shark WV201 WandVac Vacuum is one of the sleekest looking vacuums in its segment, with multiple color options available and a clever charging stand which also doubles up as accessory storage for when the vacuum is not in use. Buyers pay a premium for its looks, since the vacuum retails for $130, but it can be regularly found for less. It gets strong reviews from buyers who have ordered one from Amazon, with an average of 4.2 out of five stars from over 18,200 reviews.
It might look neat, but the WV201 is not quite as impressive when it comes to runtime or capacity. An officially quoted runtime of 10 minutes is underwhelming given the price tag, and the 0.08 quart bin capacity is less than most similarly priced vacuums. Shark does not disclose an official dB rating for the WV201, so it can't be compared to its rivals in that regard. Despite its shortcomings, plenty of buyers are sold on its talents, for anyone who is looking for a vacuum that is more stylish than the rest and prepared to pay a significant premium for one, it might be worth considering.
Craftsman V20 Cordless Hand Vacuum
Offering a cost-effective option for buyers who already have the brand's tools in their arsenal, the Craftsman V20 Cordless Hand Vacuum retails for just $40. It requires one of Craftsman's 20V interchangeable battery packs to work, much like the pricier DeWalt 20V Max vacuum. The similarities do not end there — Craftsman and DeWalt are in fact both owned by the same parent company — and another similarity is that both vacuums get consistently positive ratings from buyers on Amazon.
The Craftsman V20 averages a rating of 4.6 out of five stars from over 1,400 reviews as of this writing. That should not be surprising, since the vacuum's 69 dB operating noise level is one of the quietest in its price bracket and its swappable battery means that runtime is dependent only on the amount of packs the user has to hand. However, it is worth noting that the tool is sold as standard without a battery pack, so it is a solid value for buyers already knee-deep in the Craftsman cordless tool ecosystem.
Black Decker Dustbuster Pivot Vacuum
Keeping the most difficult to reach parts of a car clean can be tricky, but the Black+Decker Dustbuster Pivot Vacuum is a novel solution to the problem. The entire nozzle can pivot 200 degrees, making it easier to fit under car seats or in the corners of a footwell. It can run for up to 10 minutes — enough for a light clean of most vehicles — and takes four hours to recharge once the battery is spent.
An operating noise level of 80 dB is among the noisier vacuums on the market, and its three pound weight is significantly more than other models in the Black+Decker Dustbuster lineup. However, that pivoting nozzle proved to be enough to win over most buyers on Amazon, with the vacuum sporting an average rating of 4.4 out of five stars from over 29,300 reviews as of this writing. It retails for $90, and comes with the same two year warranty as other Black+Decker vacuums.
Fanttik Slim V8 Mate Vacuum
While the Slim V8 Apex is the latest variant in Fanttik's Slim V8 line, the older Fanttik Slim V8 Mate Vacuum is still worth considering. It is $20 cheaper than its successor, with a retail price of $80, and it still gets positively reviewed by buyers on Amazon. As of this writing, it sports an average of 4.2 out of five stars from over 1,700 ratings. It is one of the lightest vacuums of its kind, weighing in at 1.2 pounds, and it boasts an official runtime of 12 minutes on full power. When it is empty, it can be charged via a USB-C cable in two hours.
Also included are three accessories — a crevice tool, a pet tool, and a brush — plus a storage bag for when the vacuum is not in use. Its compact size means it can be kept in the car if needed, like many of the other vacuums here. A maximum operating noise level of 76 dB is not the best in class, but is largely on par with similarly priced rivals.