Who Makes Ninja Appliances, And Are They Any Good?

Like any wide-ranging brand that has a variety of products for sale, answering whether Ninja appliances are "good" is somewhat subjective and highly depends on the specific appliance one is looking at. Ninja makes a wide range of appliances, from their well-known blenders and processors to outdoor grills, air fryers, and ovens.

Generally, the vast majority of Ninja appliances are reviewed positively on Amazon and other retailers like Target and Walmart. Its products are also typically affordable and usually maintain a four out of five or better rating. Keep in mind that Ninja blenders often use plastic rather than glass for pitchers, and not all of the company's products are without criticism. For instance, the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill on Amazon had some owners complaining that the product came with missing parts.

There are quite a few troubling reports of the company's lackluster customer service on websites like Trustpilot, where Ninja Kitchen maintains a user score of 1.2 out of five. Many claim difficulties with obtaining refunds and other issues with customer service. Similarly, on the BBB website, though the company has an A+, it has a 1.19 out of five customer review rating, with many users complaining of similar issues.

Ninja appliances generally have a reputation for being a solid choice, but they aren't the only products on the market. Make sure to read customer reviews on a range of products to determine if Ninja appliances are right for you.