Who Makes Ninja Appliances, And Are They Any Good?
In the world of home appliances, perhaps no other company markets itself better than the Ninja brand. Known widely for their home kitchen blenders and food processors, the company is actually part of the bigger umbrella of SharkNinja, which earned over $3.7 billion in net sales in 2022 and has products in 27 different categories. Indeed, Ninja doesn't only make blenders; it has a wide range of kitchen appliances, from coffee makers and toaster ovens to grills and ice cream makers.
Though it might seem obvious that SharkNinja is the one that brings Ninja products to market, the question of who manufactures or makes Ninja products and whether they are any good is a bit of a more complex question. Though the brand is widely known and can be found in kitchens across the world, it has a pretty interesting history that's spanned decades that many people may not know.
JS Global subsidiaries manufacture many Ninja appliances
SharkNinja is a company founded by Mark Rosenzweig, who established SharkNinja in 1997 in Montreal, Canada, before entering the United States market one year later in 1998. Rosenzweig is a third-generation business owner, and the company was originally called Euro-Pro Operating, LLC. According to a Forbes interview, Rosenzweig would move the privately-owned company from Canada to Newton, Massachusetts, in 2003. Early Shark products were mainly concentrated on their no-loss suction vacuum cleaner and carpet cleaning devices.
In 2009, the Ninja brand was launched, spearheaded by the CEO of SharkNinja, Mark Barrocas. Early products revolved around their kitchen blenders, and in 2015, its first coffee maker was released. In 2017, the Chinese appliance maker JS Global acquired SharkNinja, and in 2018, Ninja joined the Chinese subsidiary Joyoung to engineer and create the Foodi brand.
However, things would change (at least on paper) in June of 2023, when SharkNinja, Inc. officially separated from JS Global to become its own entity and enter the New York Stock Exchange in July of the same year. Since 2020, SharkNinja has paid over $3.3 billion to JS Global subsidiaries for merchandise and goods, mostly made in China, according to reporting from CNBC. So, while the company is technically a separate entity, it still relies on JS Global and Chinese manufacturers.
Are Ninja appliances good?
Like any wide-ranging brand that has a variety of products for sale, answering whether Ninja appliances are "good" is somewhat subjective and highly depends on the specific appliance one is looking at. Ninja makes a wide range of appliances, from their well-known blenders and processors to outdoor grills, air fryers, and ovens.
Generally, the vast majority of Ninja appliances are reviewed positively on Amazon and other retailers like Target and Walmart. Its products are also typically affordable and usually maintain a four out of five or better rating. Keep in mind that Ninja blenders often use plastic rather than glass for pitchers, and not all of the company's products are without criticism. For instance, the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill on Amazon had some owners complaining that the product came with missing parts.
There are quite a few troubling reports of the company's lackluster customer service on websites like Trustpilot, where Ninja Kitchen maintains a user score of 1.2 out of five. Many claim difficulties with obtaining refunds and other issues with customer service. Similarly, on the BBB website, though the company has an A+, it has a 1.19 out of five customer review rating, with many users complaining of similar issues.
Ninja appliances generally have a reputation for being a solid choice, but they aren't the only products on the market. Make sure to read customer reviews on a range of products to determine if Ninja appliances are right for you.