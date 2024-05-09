5 Milwaukee Tools To Help Nail Your DIY Plumbing Projects In 2024
Whether it's unplugging a clogged drain, fixing a leaky faucet, or installing new pipes, taking on plumbing projects around your home in your spare time can help you save a lot of money. That said, before you get started, you'll need to purchase the right tools capable of handling simple and more complex plumbing jobs.
The good news is that American toolmaker Milwaukee — a brand that's manufactured and sold tools for more than half a century – carries a range of hand and power tools that will help you perform your plumbing fixes and installations with ease. To help you pick the best products, we've compiled a list of tools, selected based on functionality and the ratings and reviews of other DIY enthusiasts and professional reviewers (more on this later). All of these products can be bought online as well as through local stores. To find brick-and-mortar stores that carry the tools you need, visit Milwaukee's website and use the store locator feature available on all product-specific pages.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drain Snake with Cable Drive
Clogged drains are perhaps the most common plumbing issue most homeowners face, but a capable power tool like the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drain Snake will help you clear them quickly without having to hire professional help. Although this tool is cordless, it does not lack in terms of power. The product can clear drains up to 3 inches wide, and Milwaukee claims this it offers "more clearing power than its corded competitors." A review on the platform Pro Tool Reviews also notes this product "certainly looks like a winner."
The product is built with a brushless motor for durability, and the REDLITHIUM batteries are capable of lasting through multiple cleaning jobs. This tool also incorporates a cable-driven locking feed mechanism that maintains feed speed while you work the cable into the drain. The device has a fully enclosed drum that helps keep the mess contained, so you won't have to deal with a dirty work area while unclogging a drain. Another notable feature of this product is its built-in LED light, which is great for times when you might have to work in dimly lit rooms or darker spaces.
You can purchase the entire kit, which includes the product, the cable, battery, charger, and storage bucket, at The Home Depot's website, where it's rated 4.4 out of five, for $475. It's not inexpensive, but since you won't be purchasing a tool like this too often, it's a worthy investment.
Cheater Steel Adaptable Pipe Wrench
If you're installing new pipes or repairing your current ones, a wrench will provide the grip you need to tighten or loosen the pipes quickly. This pipe wrench from Cheater comes with two interchangeable handles that you can switch between based on how much leverage and reach you'd like; additionally, you can even use the wrench without a handle if you're working in tight spaces. The three-length options are a nice feature that will allow you to use this tool for various plumbing jobs.
The tool has a large overbite jaw that's thoroughly hardened, and this helps it grip different sizes of pipes easily and maintain durability despite extensive usage. It's important to note that this wrench is pretty easy to use, thanks to its ergonomically designed handle, which won't cut into your palms.
If you'd like to purchase this Milwaukee pipe wrench, you can buy it online on Acme Tools, where it's received a user score of five out of five for $109.97. It's also available on The Home Depot's website and received a high user rating of 4.6 out of five. Multiple reviewers have noted that the product is slightly expensive but performs well and can be used by both hobbyists and professionals.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hackzall
If you're looking for a durable yet lightweight tool that can cut through ABS and PVC pipes and wood, this Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hackzall is a solid option. Given that it's part of Milwaukee's M18 Fuel range, the tool comes fitted with a brushless motor, which ensures longevity and fewer maintenance issues. It also uses the brand's REDLINK PLUS Intelligence technology to protect you from overheating and overload, keeping you safe while you work. The motor gives this saw a 7/8-inch stroke length and cuts vibration significantly for added power and better control.
The cutting action is extremely fast and smooth, and its lightweight build (it weighs only 4.07 pounds) means you can use it for an extended duration without feeling fatigued. Pro Tool Reviews has even rated this product 9.5 out of 10 and noted, "Fast cutting, excellent vibration control, and comfortable ergonomics make the M18 Fuel Hackzall a serious contender as the leader of the compact reciprocating saw class."
If you'd like to add this Milwaukee hackzall to your tool collection, you can purchase it on The Home Depot's website for $169. The product is highly rated by customers, as evidenced by its 4.9 out of five user score, which is based on the 5,000+ ratings that the product received. About 96% of customers have recommended it, which is a testament to its performance and durability.
Milwaukee Reaming Pen
A quality reaming pen that is capable of deburring PVC or copper tubes is a great addition to your toolbox, especially if you're getting started on pipe installation or repair projects around your property. If you're looking to purchase one, Milwaukee's reaming pen, which features an all-metal construction and lightweight build, will stand up to the demands of your task. For added durability, Milwaukee has used a black oxide coating on the blade's surface and heat-treated it to further increase its resistance to wear. It's also thoughtfully designed with a clip on the exterior that allows you to store the reaming pen in your tool bag or pocket.
This product is available for purchase on The Home Depot's website for $8.97. On the platform, it's received a user score of 4.4 out of five and a recommendation rate of 84%. Reviewers have noted that the tool is handy and does a good job of what it claims. You can also buy it on Acme Tools for $7.97.
Milwaukee M12 Copper Tubing Cutter
If you're looking for an easy-to-use tool to cut copper tubes, this Milwaukee cutter makes a good one that can deliver up to 200 cuts on a single charge, which might be worth considering. It's cordless and battery-operated, allowing you to use it even if you don't have access to a power outlet. The motor runs at 500 RPM, and the cutting head automatically changes its width to fit copper pipes ranging between 3/8 inches and 1-inch in diameter. This means you can get precise cuts without having to manually adjust the head every time.
The cutter also features a built-in LED light, which can come in handy when working in places requiring additional illumination. To ensure durability and longevity, Milwaukee has made the cutting head corrosion- and rust-resistant and used a water sealant for added protection. The tool also has overload protection, which helps keep the motor from getting damaged due to excess load.
If you'd like to purchase this nifty tool, you can buy it online on The Home Depot's website, where it's available for $149. The product is well-rated and has received an overall rating of 4.1 out of five. Reviewers have mentioned that this cutter cuts faster than conventional cutters and has a long-lasting battery life. A few customers have also noted that this Milwaukee tool can come in handy for HVAC jobs.
Why these products made it to this list
Milwaukee offers a range of power and hand tools, many of which make great additions to your toolbox before you start a plumbing job. But finding the right products, especially if you're a DIYer or hobbyist, can get tricky. To help you make informed buying decisions and avoid having to waste your money on tools that won't perform, we explored multiple plumbing tools from the brand and picked the most versatile, easy-to-use, and highly-rated products.
We used reviews published on sites like The Home Depot, Acme Tools, and the like, as well as professional reviews from the website Pro Tool Reviews, to assess these products' real-world performance and durability and determine if they did what was claimed. While you don't have to purchase all these products at once, it helps to add them to your arsenal of tools so you can confidently take on any plumbing project that needs your attention next time.