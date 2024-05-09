5 Milwaukee Tools To Help Nail Your DIY Plumbing Projects In 2024

Clogged drains are perhaps the most common plumbing issue most homeowners face, but a capable power tool like the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drain Snake will help you clear them quickly without having to hire professional help. Although this tool is cordless, it does not lack in terms of power. The product can clear drains up to 3 inches wide, and Milwaukee claims this it offers "more clearing power than its corded competitors." A review on the platform Pro Tool Reviews also notes this product "certainly looks like a winner."

The product is built with a brushless motor for durability, and the REDLITHIUM batteries are capable of lasting through multiple cleaning jobs. This tool also incorporates a cable-driven locking feed mechanism that maintains feed speed while you work the cable into the drain. The device has a fully enclosed drum that helps keep the mess contained, so you won't have to deal with a dirty work area while unclogging a drain. Another notable feature of this product is its built-in LED light, which is great for times when you might have to work in dimly lit rooms or darker spaces.

You can purchase the entire kit, which includes the product, the cable, battery, charger, and storage bucket, at The Home Depot's website, where it's rated 4.4 out of five, for $475. It's not inexpensive, but since you won't be purchasing a tool like this too often, it's a worthy investment.