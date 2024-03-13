5 Milwaukee Tools That Will Come In Handy For HVAC Jobs
When it comes to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) jobs, there's not one tool that does it all. Different sets of tools are needed for installing and repairing these systems depending on what needs to be done. For example, some jobs may have you messing with pipes, while others will have you detecting insulation leaks.
Milwaukee Tools is prominent in the HVAC tools space with its wide range of items. If you already have cordless Milwaukee tools, it is worth checking out what HVAC tools the store offers. This is because having multiple tools from a single brand can ensure compatibility. This is especially the case for batteries.
For this list, we chose versatile tools capable of accomplishing many tasks. This helps users get more bang for their buck. The items on this list were chosen based on user reviews that attest to their quality. A more detailed explanation of our methodology is provided at the end of the article.
Auto Voltage/Continuity Tester Set
HVAC work often means messing with electrical components. One tool that is essential for electric repairs is a multimeter. This $49.97 Milwaukee voltage meter is for DIYers who like to keep things simple. The device automatically determines if it needs to test for voltage or continuity. And because it has autorange functionality, users don't have to manually set up voltage ranges for testing.
With this tool, users can test electrical components such as motors and control circuits. The readings are displayed in decimal form on a backlit LCD screen. The backlit screen makes the device easier to read in the dark.
The Auto Voltage/Continuity Tester Set is 5.70 inches tall, has a depth of 1.58 inches, and a width of 2.35 inches. Although it weighs only 0.575 pounds, with the included belt clip, you won't have to hold it when it's not in use. Included with the bundle are a test lead set and two triple-A batteries. These test leads can be replaced to extend the device's lifespan.
Users are overwhelmingly pleased with the product, as the Milwaukee Auto Voltage/Continuity Tester Set is sitting at 4.6 out of 5 stars on The Home Depot online store. Users cite the device's ease of use and accuracy as its best features. The product page shows that the compatible Test and Measurement Meter Case for storage and transport is frequently bought alongside the multimeter.
M18 FUEL™ 5 CFM Vacuum Pump
The $849.99 M18 Fuel 5 CFM Vacuum Pump Kit is useful for many HVAC applications, such as removing air, moisture, and contaminants. What separates this tool from similar devices is that it is cordless. This makes it ideal for outdoor scenarios where a power outlet isn't available. Milwaukee claims it has a 20% higher flow rate versus corded, so you aren't missing out on power. With its m18 battery, the vacuum pump can run up to 90 minutes on a charge. When the battery does get low, a light and sound trigger to alert the user.
The pump has three ports: a 1/2-inch, 3/8-inch, and a 1/4-inch. At 19 pounds, with a height of 10.4, a length of 13.8, and a width of 5.7, the device is portable enough to carry around without an issue. The tool features a few design elements that make managing the vacuum pump's oil easier. At the base of the device is an angled oil drain. There is also a sizable oil fill port to keep you from having to carry around funnels. Some other notable features include a gas ballast valve for pump performance, a rope notch for lifting, and a check valve for protection.
Reviewers love the cordless aspect of this device, with many professionals saying it has become their go-to for heating, cooling, and refrigeration jobs. One common complaint is that there is no option to buy the device as a standalone tool.
M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill Driver Kit
This 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill/Driver is another M18 Fuel tool. Combined with a hole saw kit, it can be used to drill precise holes for HVAC jobs. This is essential for ventilation, piping, and wire routing. It can also be used to drive screws for various other projects.
This drill produces up to 2,000 RPMs of torque and has carbide teeth for grip to aid in bit retention and durability. The drill comes in at 6.9 inches in length, making it compact enough to get into tight spaces. Its small form also has the added bonus of reducing fatigue.
Powering the drill is an 18V lithium-ion battery. Among the tool's features are an LED light for illumination, an Auto-Stop safety feature, and a Hammer Drill Mode for drilling into block, brick, and concrete.
This $299 kit includes a hard case, two 5 Ah batteries, and a charger. This tool kit is marked as a best seller on The Home Depot online store, and owners love it. It has over 450 reviews, averaging 4.7 out of 5 stars. A consistent sentiment expressed by reviewers was that the tool is durable and versatile.
Cheater Steel Adaptable Pipe Wrench
Working on HVAC projects means working with pipes. This includes cooling, gas, and refrigeration lines. A tool that can come in handy for these projects is a pipe wrench. Milwaukee offers a Cheater Adaptable Pipe Wrench that is highly rated among customers. The tool has a three-length design for assisting in multiple projects. The handle can extend to 10 inches for cramped spaces, 18 inches for standard use, and 24 inches in length for long reach.
The tool is equipped with an overbite jaw that provides a sizable gripping surface. Its handle is ergonomic and designed to not damage your palm. The tool is also durable with its hardened jaw and dual coil springs. There is also a handle loop at its base.
Reviewers praise the $97.99 Milwaukee Cheater Adaptable Pipe Wrench for its versatility. They note that it is useful for plumbing and HVAC projects. Reviewers also note that it is durable enough for any job site.
M12 Lithium-Ion Laser Temperature Gun Infrared 12:1 Thermometer
A temperature gun is a must-have item in an HVAC tech toolkit. It can also be used to find air leaks and electrical panel hot stops and to locate insulation performance, among other things. This temperature gun from Milwaukee measures surface temperatures from -22 to 1022F. It has a 12:1 distance-to-spot ratio, meaning it can measure a 1-foot spot from 12 feet away. This can come in handy when you need to measure temperatures in hard-to-reach places.
This temperature gun has multiple settings. It has a hold setting for freezing the on-screen temperature, maximum and minimum settings for extreme temperatures, an average temperature setting, and different modes. It also has high/low-temperature alerts that you can configure. The device is tailored for general-purpose use with its 0.95 fixed emissivity. Temperature results are displayed on the tool's LCD screen.
Not only does the device have a wealth of functions, but it is also durable. The temperature gun is safe for drops up to 9 feet with its 7-point reinforced frame and fully bumper nose. On The Home Depot store page, this $119.97 tool is sitting at a review score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Reviewers praise the device's ruggedness and note that the ability to read temperatures from distances that normally would require a ladder comes in handy.
How we chose these tools
For this list, we chose tools that are durable, easy to use, and effective enough for a wide range of HVAC applications. The tools should have a place in both a professional's and a DIYer's toolbelt. This means no tools with many expensive features that the average person would never use.
We looked at hundreds of reviews from multiple sources to determine which tools were worthy of a spot on this list. Using multiple sources helps mitigate the chances of fake reviews on specific sites trying to boost the item.