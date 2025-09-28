5 Tools DeWalt Makes That Milwaukee Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In addition to manufacturing hand tools, DeWalt and Milwaukee are two of the best major power tool brands. Each has its dedicated fans and naysayers, and it wouldn't be hard to find valid points from both Team Yellow and Team Red when pitting one brand against the other. While debating which company makes the better products could be a mostly subjective conversation, there is an objective list of tools that DeWalt makes that Milwaukee does not.

These devices span a range of trades and applications, including woodworking, plumbing, floor installation, and more. The fact that DeWalt makes certain tools that Milwaukee does not doesn't necessarily mean Milwaukee dropped the ball — there are any number of reasons a tool company may choose not to bother offering a particular product. However, some items may be exclusive to DeWalt simply because the brand was the first to offer a tool with its particular function, even if similar tools or manual equivalents already exist.

Unfortunately, you cannot use Milwaukee batteries on DeWalt tools without risking adapters that may be faulty, hazardous, or warranty-voiding. So if you're invested in Milwaukee's ecosystem of interchangeable batteries and chargers, you may find yourself with tool FOMO after learning about some of the devices DeWalt makes that Milwaukee doesn't. Here's a list of five (though not all) such tools.