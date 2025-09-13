5 New DeWalt Tools To Add To Your Kit In 2025
With its distinctive yellow tools and sprawling range of products, DeWalt is one of the most instantly recognizable names in the tool world. It's owned by toolmaking giant Stanley Black and Decker, but it arguably eclipses any other brand in its parent company's extensive portfolio in terms of reputation. A Lifestory Research study ranked it the most trusted tool brand on the market in 2024, the third year running that it had earned that crown.
We also ranked DeWalt as one of the best major tool brands on the market, although it's safe to say that fans of the brand won't be surprised by its high placement on the list. They also won't be surprised to learn that DeWalt has been as busy as ever churning new tools in recent months, and we think these five new arrivals are worth highlighting as being particularly useful additions to the right buyer's tool kit. Each one offers additional power, capability, or utility compared to the brand's existing tool range, and each is also available to buy from a top tools retailer.
DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver
Versatility is the name of the game with the DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver, which retails for $229 from Acme Tools. It features four attachments that can quickly be switched between, plus an organizer with a belt hook to keep those attachments on when they're not needed. The tool itself also has a belt hook. The tool is part of DeWalt's Atomic line of cordless tools, which means it's engineered specifically for use in smaller, cramped spaces.
In addition to keeping the tool's proportions compact, DeWalt's choice of included attachments also adds to its usefulness for those smaller spaces. The ¼ inch hex right-angle attachment makes reaching around awkward corners less of a hassle, while the ¼ inch hex offset attachment and ¼ inch hex attachment give users additional versatility when it comes to tackling tricky screw placements. A conventional ½ inch metal chuck attachment is also supplied with the tool.
DeWalt 20-Volt Max Pipe Deburring Tool
An entirely fresh addition to DeWalt's lineup for 2025, the 20-Volt Max Pipe Deburring Tool promises to be faster and more convenient than manually deburring a pipe. DeWalt says that it's the world's first dedicated pipe deburring power tool, making it a unique addition to any professional or keen enthusiast's tool kit. It's a part of the brand's interchangeable 20-volt Max battery system — which also includes 20V Max XR batteries — so DeWalt fans who already have a suitable battery pack to hand won't have to buy a new one. It retails for $219 at Acme Tools at the time of writing.
It's capable of deburring a variety of pipes of different materials, including PVC, stainless steel, black iron, copper, and much more. Owners with a large variety of DeWalt tools in their kit will want to keep track of them, both to protect against theft and misplacement, so they'll be pleased to know that the pipe deburrer is compatible with the Tool Connect tracking system. Like most of DeWalt's power tool range, the tool ships with a three year warranty from DeWalt, alongside a one year free servicing plan and a 90 day satisfaction guarantee.
DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR 1-1/4 Inch Copper Tubing Cutter
According to DeWalt, the 20-Volt Max XR 1-1/4 Inch Copper Tubing Cutter offers the best cutting capacity in its class, beating similarly powerful tools from rivals like Milwaukee. It also features a useful pivoting head to make it easy to cut installed pipes and an auto-adjusting head to cut a range of pipe sizes with a single part. Depending upon the size and thickness of the pipe, the cutting process can be completed in just over a second, making the tool potentially a very useful tool kit addition for plumbers looking to keep job times to a minimum.
Per the brand, the cutter can deliver up to 55 cuts on a single full charge with a suitably capable battery. Like all the other tools here, the cutter is sold in tool-only form, with a battery and charger sold separately. It's another of DeWalt's competitively priced tools, too, with the cutter retailing for $219 at Acme Tools.
DeWalt 20-Volt Max 2-Speed Grease Gun
A recently launched new generation of the brand's existing cordless grease gun, the DCGG581B DeWalt 20-Volt Max 2-Speed Grease Gun supersedes the previous DCGG571B tool. It offers several reasons to upgrade — for one, it can dispense grease faster, a maximum of nine ounces of grease per minute compared to the DCGG571B's maximum five ounces. Its maximum pressure of 10,000 PSI remains unchanged.
It also offers a longer hose, measuring 47 inches as opposed to the older tool's 42-inch hose length. With the latest tool, DeWalt claims that users can deliver up to seven tubes of grease on a fully charged battery without needing to find a charger, although it would be a bad idea to run a DeWalt battery completely flat before recharging it. That charger isn't included with the tool as standard, nor is the battery, which will need to be bought separately. However, the tool can also be bought as part of a kit that includes both a battery and a charger. The standalone tool retails for $319 at Ace Tool, while the kit can be picked up for $389.
DeWalt 20-Volt Max Transfer Pump
DeWalt is far from the only brand to offer a transfer pump — to take just one example, Milwaukee also offers a pump that's similarly capable. However, for buyers already knee-deep in 20V Max-powered tools, DeWalt's 20V Max Transfer Pump is the clear choice above its rivals. It retails in tool-only form for $249 from Acme Tools. As well as being able to transfer water, the pump can also transfer mixed water and propylene glycol solution up to 60%/40% respectively, which will come in very useful indeed for professionals looking to transfer large amounts of refrigerant.
The brand estimates that, with a fully charged battery, the pump will be able to transfer up to 300 gallons of tap water before running out of juice, at a rate of up to 10 gallons per minute. It can also lift that tap water a maximum of 25 feet above its original location. It's another of DeWalt's Connect system-compatible tools, although the Connect chip that's required to link it to the system isn't included with the tool.
How we picked these new DeWalt tools
DeWalt launches new tools regularly, although some stand out from the crowd more than others. We picked out five of the most noteworthy tools from the brand's recently launched products, each of which is listed among the latest launches on the brand's website at the time of writing.
Preference was given to tools that were either entirely new additions to the brand's power tool portfolio or debuted with meaningful upgrades over their predecessors. The author relied on their extensive familiarity with DeWalt's tool range and previous experience to whittle down the top picks from DeWalt's portfolio of new additions.
Each of the tools included here can also be bought from at least one major tool retailer at the time of writing, although the availability of each tool may vary over time. Prices are also subject to change and may vary between retailers, but are accurate at the time of publication.