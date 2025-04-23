Milwaukee Transfer Pump: What Is It Used For & How Long Can It Run On One Charge?

The Milwaukee hardware brand produces a variety of different tools and products, some with obvious uses, others a little stranger or more specialized. Every tool has its purpose, of course, and you might just find that purpose to be particularly useful if you engage in certain kinds of handiwork.

Take, for example, the Milwaukee M18 Transfer Pump, a similar product to the Milwaukee Stick Pump. It's not immediately clear what this thing is even for at a casual glance; it kind of looks like a flashlight with a couple of hoses on the side. The point of those hoses is to facilitate the quick and easy transfer or movement of clean water, usually from some manner of installation or appliance like a water heater or air conditioner. Of course, not every water heater or air conditioner is the same size, which means they all hold variable amounts of liquid. The Milwaukee Transfer Pump, on paper, can handle water movement jobs up to 240 gallons on a single 5.0Ah battery charge. According to Milwaukee users on platforms like Reddit, though, your actual battery mileage may vary a bit depending on the conditions you pump in.

