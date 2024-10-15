5 Milwaukee Tools You'll Want If You're Dealing With A Flooded Basement

For the most part, it's great if your house has a basement — whether it's unfinished or a full additional, livable floor in your home. If it's the latter, it can be a great place for a rec room, additional bedrooms, and more, and even if it's unfinished, basements often offer a ton of extra storage space and are great places to keep your washing machine and dryer. However, owning a basement also means that there's a possibility you'll have to deal with flooding at some point — perhaps several times a year depending on geography and the weather.

Just as Milwaukee makes several useful tools to keep on hand during seasonal storms, the popular tool brand also sells equipment that's just as helpful for a basement filled with standing water. By equipping yourself with these items, you can be better prepared to get rid of that water and dry your basement. It's important to remember that when dealing with flooded basements you want to put safety first. Electrocution is a risk. If you even suspect a storm might bring imminent flooding, you should take precautions by shutting off the power (and water) while your basement is still dry. That way, when you're ready, you can deal with the situation as safely as possible.

Here are five Milwaukee tools you'll want around if you've got a flooded basement, based on the feedback of customers who've purchased and used them. More information on how these items were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

