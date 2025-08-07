Why You Should Never Fully Discharge DeWalt Batteries Before Recharging Them

DeWalt's rechargeable battery packs aren't just made up of power cells, though that is certainly the most prominent element in their design. In addition to the power cells, however, DeWalt batteries also contain a small circuit board, which controls how the pack delivers its power payload. The circuit board determines when energy is delivered, specifically when it's plugged into a compatible DeWalt tool, and delivers its specified amperage in precise levels, whether it's 20V in America or 18V in other countries.

The problem with letting the battery run down to empty is that the circuit board can't really tell the difference between ample energy and near-empty energy. Its only job is to deliver power, but if there's only a scrap of power to deliver, the device needs to work harder to wrestle it out and supply it to a tool. In this state, the battery pack becomes similar to a car engine running with nearly an empty tank of gas. It needs to put in twice the effort just to keep up its standard level of power delivery, which puts twice as much strain on the components.

If you keep running your DeWalt batteries all the way down to zero, you're putting exponentially more stress on it than it's supposed to endure, which could cause it to burn out far sooner than you would expect it to. If your DeWalt battery is starting to run low, around 20-30%, don't try to force it all the way down to empty. Just put it on the charger and let it get its reserves back. It's certainly much safer to leave your DeWalt batteries on the charger than to run them dry.