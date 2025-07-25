Your DeWalt Flexvolt Battery Won't Hold A Charge? This Might Be Why

If you recently bought a DeWalt Flexvolt battery, then you already know it isn't shipped fully charged. The problem, though, is that as soon as you slide it into a charger, the light indicators on your DeWalt charger immediately show a solid red. This means the pack is already at 100%, which is not actually the case. To fix this, all you have to do is push down on the release button on the front of the Flexvolt battery and hold it until the pack is securely connected to the charger contacts. You should now see a red light flashing, which indicates the battery is charging.

If your DeWalt Flexvolt isn't new and refuses to hold a charge, check whether the problem is with the charger or the battery. Try a different battery pack like a DeWalt 20V MAX XR. If that doesn't charge either, you might have a dirty charger, preventing the contacts from properly connecting with the battery.

Remove it from the wall outlet to avoid accidental shocks while cleaning. Then, use a piece of cloth and a non-metallic soft-bristled brush to wipe away the grime. Don't apply any sort of liquid, especially harsh cleaning solvents. If cleaning doesn't solve the issue, the charger might already be faulty. Reach out to DeWalt's customer service to check if they can repair or replace it. If your charger works, test your DeWalt Flexvolt battery in other compatible chargers. Try cleaning it with the same materials before reinserting it.

Other users online might suggest resetting the battery or disassembling it to repair it yourself. If you're not confident enough to do either, just take the battery to a service center for a professional checkup.