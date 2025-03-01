Can You Use DeWalt Flexvolt Batteries On 20V Tools?

The vast majority of DeWalt's power tool offerings these days run on battery power. The brand has been largely cordless for some time now, embracing a few different battery types to keep its tools going. The similar DeWalt 20-volt Max and 20-volt Max XR are two of its most prominent types, alongside those in the DeWalt Flexvolt line. As the name implies, this series of batteries is designed for flexibility while on the job. That means that they can be used in a range of tools, including those that require vastly different levels of power.

DeWalt's Flexvolt batteries have some kick to them, managing to power the brand's 60-volt tools with ease. Of course, that's not to say that they can't dial things back a bit should you need them to. The "flex" in Flexvolt means they can adjust accordingly, functioning just as well in your 20V DeWalt tools as your 60V ones. You don't need to lift a finger beyond inserting the battery into the tool either, as the switch between voltage levels is done automatically. These batteries will last you while on the job, too, with them coming in 6Ah, 9Ah, 12Ah, and 15Ah varieties at the time of this writing.

While it may sound like the Flexvolt system is pretty perfect, it does have a drawback. The issue isn't so much with batteries as it is with the Flexvolt-branded tools.

