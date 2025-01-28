What Do The Lights Mean On A DeWalt Battery Charger?
DeWalt was founded more than a century ago, and earned second place in our ranking of the world's top power tool brands. Its signature yellow and black tools are known for durability and performance and are staples on construction sites and in households around the world Although DeWalt has a reputation for producing premium products, its lineup includes these half-dozen high-quality items priced under $100.
DeWalt expanded its lineup in 2010 to include lithium-ion battery-powered tools and 20-Volt Max lithium-ion chargers. Six years later, it debuted its Flexvolt battery system, which is capable of instantly adapting voltage output to different tools. Within a couple of years, DeWalt released multi-port fast chargers based on the same system.
DeWalt's chargers come in different shapes, sizes, and charging capacities, but they all use the same indicator lights. If you have just bought your own set of DeWalt's less common home improvement tools or even a basic power screwdriver or drill, you might be struggling to figure out the meaning behind these lights. When you insert a battery into the charger, the red light should blink in a regular pattern. This indicates that the battery is actively charging. DeWalt's lithium-ion batteries are built to deliver consistent power until fully drained, and the blinking red light confirms that the charger is working to restore the battery to its maximum capacity.
The yellow light is a temperature warning
Once the battery is fully charged, the red light transitions from blinking to a steady, continuous glow. This change signals that the charging process is complete and the battery is ready for use. At this point, you can either remove the battery from the charger or leave it in place without worry. DeWalt's chargers are designed to prevent overcharging, which helps maintain the longevity and performance of the battery. It's recommended to fully charge the battery before its first use to ensure optimal performance from the outset.
In some cases, you may notice a yellow light illuminate alongside the blinking red light. This indicates that the battery has reached an inappropriate temperature for charging. Lithium-ion batteries operate within a specific temperature range, and extreme heat or cold can affect their ability to charge safely and effectively. The yellow light serves as a warning that the charger is pausing the charging process until the battery returns to an acceptable temperature. Once the temperature stabilizes, the yellow light will turn off, and the charger will resume charging automatically.
If the charger displays no lights when you insert a battery, it's a sign that the battery pack may be faulty or that there is an issue with the charger itself. If this happens, DeWalt recommends taking the battery and charger to an authorized service center for testing and potential repairs.