12 DeWalt Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed

Home improvement is a process that's never truly finished, whether you just need a new wall socket to support a growing collection of Christmas decorations or you're looking to tackle a total landscaping revamp ahead of the spring growing season. Home improvement can be an endless and ever-evolving pursuit. That's where the major tool manufacturers come in.

For every job there's a unique tool that's best suited to handling its novel conditions, limitations, and demands. Take the installation of base boards, for example. Nailing these trim features in place is the standard practice, but a standard hammer and nail combination leaves much to be desired. A delicate finish nailer provides the appropriate impact power, alongside a tiny nail head and precise delivery that's simply unmatched with any other tool or approach.

As is often the case, when seeking a quality product to streamline whatever task you're working on, a trusted brand name is often the target. DeWalt is officially owned by Stanley Black & Decker, but the brand itself is one of the most commonly sought tool names, with a huge range of products and accessories to get any job done right. There are lots of affordable DeWalt tools, and just as many premium ones, which is part of why the brand is a common favorite among professionals and DIY home improvers alike. Here are some of the brand's best products to tackle a bevy of home improvement tasks, some of which might be totally new to you.

