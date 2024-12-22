12 DeWalt Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed
Home improvement is a process that's never truly finished, whether you just need a new wall socket to support a growing collection of Christmas decorations or you're looking to tackle a total landscaping revamp ahead of the spring growing season. Home improvement can be an endless and ever-evolving pursuit. That's where the major tool manufacturers come in.
For every job there's a unique tool that's best suited to handling its novel conditions, limitations, and demands. Take the installation of base boards, for example. Nailing these trim features in place is the standard practice, but a standard hammer and nail combination leaves much to be desired. A delicate finish nailer provides the appropriate impact power, alongside a tiny nail head and precise delivery that's simply unmatched with any other tool or approach.
As is often the case, when seeking a quality product to streamline whatever task you're working on, a trusted brand name is often the target. DeWalt is officially owned by Stanley Black & Decker, but the brand itself is one of the most commonly sought tool names, with a huge range of products and accessories to get any job done right. There are lots of affordable DeWalt tools, and just as many premium ones, which is part of why the brand is a common favorite among professionals and DIY home improvers alike. Here are some of the brand's best products to tackle a bevy of home improvement tasks, some of which might be totally new to you.
20V Max ⅜-Inch Right-Angle Drill/Driver
Many people working through home improvement projects for the first time are simply blind to the reality that drills come in all shapes and sizes. Across major tool brands, drill options that scale down the body for easier use in tight places are common. While high powered drills like DeWalt's stud and joist drill (a high tech DeWalt tool that replicates and even eclipses corded power) might be a part of your knowledge base, standard right angle drills are a lot less known.
The DeWalt 20V Max ⅜-Inch Right-Angle Drill/Driver delivers a paddle-type trigger and 90-degree drilling capability to transform your non-standard drilling tasks. Projects living between the studs in a wall cavity, for instance, might require some unconventional thinking or a contorted body to get a standard drill to operate as needed: Not so with a right-angle drill. The tool is just 4 inches from front to back, allowing the chuck to slip into even the tightest areas to provide drilling or fastening power exactly where it's needed. The tool delivers 292 in-lb of torque, more than enough to tackle routine home improvement requirements.
Collapsable Heavy Duty Work Stand
Finding the space to get working on your projects isn't always easy. From staging areas to actual working room, home improvement commands a lot of physical real estate. Even small jobs like fixing a minor hole in drywall requires a good few tools and plenty of open area. Moreover, that's not including the workspace that's required to make cuts and go about installing a patch seamlessly. The best DIYers and pros know that bringing your workpiece up to standing height (roughly where your wrist falls to when your arms are placed straight down) makes a job — any job — far easier. Cutting a drywall plug on a table or workbench takes less effort and is faster than bending down to do it on the ground.
This is where tools like DeWalt's Collapsable Heavy Duty Work Stand comes into the fold. The collapsable frame folds down into a tiny package that's easy to move around, making it great for pros who travel to their jobs. It's also easy to store in your garage if you're a homeowner working on a repair task by yourself. The stands can accommodate large tools like one of DeWalt's miter saws, or a pair of them can come together to provide a solid base to place a temporary worktop across. These stands weight 15.4 pounds, and are built from aluminum. A single stand can handle a workload capacity of 1,000 pounds, and a pair can be set up rapidly to support whatever mobile bench top needs you might have for any home improvement job.
Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer (3,600 PSI at 2.5 GPM)
The utility of a pressure washer is nearly endless. They serve all manner of cleanup tasks admirably. A gas-powered pressure washer is even more versatile than one of its plug-in competitors, too, because it can go anywhere you do to handle a greater volume of power hosing requirements. The DeWalt Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer (Model number: DXPW61299; rated at 3,600 PSI at 2.5 GPM) is a solid middle ground solution suited to tackling any number of home improvement projects you might find yourself embroiled in. It's a high powered solution for cleaning driveways, siding, walls, and even cars or roofing surfaces. The pressure washer delivers high powered output alongside five nozzle options to dial in the perfect concentration of water to blast away whatever you're trying to clean.
The washer includes a premium 25-foot steel braided hose that's abrasion and kink resistant. The AAA Triplex pump provides consistent water pressure and a longevity that pros and DIYers alike can get behind. It's powered by a Honda GX200 engine that's characterized by an easy startup and durable output. Pressure washers find their way consistently into the workflow of home improvers, and this one's a great selection that can handle anything you might face off against.
20V Max 550 PSI Cordless Power Cleaner
Don't want to go the pressure washer route? That's perfectly alright; they can be expensive, and even the smallest pressure washers are quite bulky and can be difficult to operate at times as a result. Instead of a full fledged power washer, DeWalt also offers a 20V Max 550 PSI Cordless Power Cleaner. The cleaner pairs up with DeWalt's standard battery packs and simply connects to a hose to provide a steady stream of pressurized cleaning flow. It's not going to deliver the same grime stripping prowess of a fully operational power washer, but that's not always the right tool for the job.
If you're washing down windows, hitting the gutters, or spraying down the car, a lighter duty option is likely the perfect tool for the task. The cleaner magnifies garden hose flow by ten times, creating a potent jet of water. The power cleaner includes a soap bottle to add additional sudsy cleaning power and features four nozzles for the perfect jet stream for your cleaning needs. The suction hose allows you to funnel in fresh water from a source other than a garden hose when constraints limit availability, as well, adding even more to the tool's versatility by opening up the use of any fresh water source you can find.
⅓ Horsepower Submersible Sump Pump
Going the other direction, sometimes you don't need to spray water at a project area, but rather remove a reservoir of liquid from your targeted space. The DeWalt ⅓ Horsepower Submersible Sump Pump is a great selection when flooding or a broken pipe finds its way into your life. The pump can be submerged and features a cast iron impeller within the stainless steel body to prevent clogging. The impeller also allows the pump to attack solids up to a ½-inch that may be lurking within the water to be removed. The pump features a 10-foot power cord as well as a thermally protected motor to prevent overheating even during lengthy water removal processes. The tool pumps at up to 75 gallons per minute or 4,500 per hour. The pump is also capable of lifting pumped liquid up to 25 feet for ample moisture removal in a variety of unique circumstances and conditions.
20V Max XR Cordless Concrete Nailer
Nailers are a common tool in serious home improvement enthusiasts' arsenals, but typically you only see finish tools or brad nailers, which only scratch the surface of what these power tools can do. It's well established now that nailers can be operated free from the hose connection that once dominated the space. Pneumatic nailers reliant on compressed air were once the standard. While powerful, they're obviously less than portable considering the additional gear that must travel along with the relatively small bodied tool. Today, battery power and potent spring technology allow for totally cordless operation.
A nailer that most home improvers aren't likely to have encountered before takes nail driving power to another level, though. DeWalt's 20V Max XR Cordless Concrete Nailer delivers enough juice to drive nails into concrete and steel workpieces. This means that you can tackle installation jobs revolving around a home built from block rather than timber and drywall, or handle building projects that require some components to be fastened down to an exterior wall, steel frame, or concrete foundation slab. As part of DeWalt's XR lineup (meaning "extreme runtime"), this tool offers both improved battery performance and power output, too. It uses the same batteries as DeWalt's other power tools in the range and doesn't run on compressed air, so introducing this solution to your existing workflow is literally as easy as picking one up at your local retailer (or online).
Laser Tape (330 feet)
Any home improver knows the value of a tape measure. However, many home improvement enthusiasts find over the course of their projects that they are unable to conveniently and accurately measure long distances. A standard tape measure is difficult to use over lengthy spans — for instance, in accurately sketching out a new garden landscape to scale. You may also find that the tool isn't long enough to handle some sections in one measurement, so measuring in two or more segments may be necessary, contributing another error-prone feature to the task.
A laser measurement tool solves this problem entirely. The DeWalt Laser Tape is easy to use and delivers accurate measurements over up to 330 feet. This makes it perfect for calculating dimensions inside and out. The tape can store 20 measurement captures for added redundancy when transposing your figures onto a drawing or writing up cut lists, too. It's IP54 rated for durable outdoor use in varied weather conditions, and can offer volume and Pythagoras calculations to go beyond simple line measurements. The tape also features ¼-inch threading for use with tripods. DeWalt also makes an "Atomic" range laser tape that's smaller (see: the difference between DeWalt XR and Atomic) for those who want an overwhelmingly portable laser measurement option.
20V Max XR Brushless three-speed Drill/Driver
A cordless drill isn't typically going to turn any heads, especially if it's laid out in a standard configuration that's easily recognizable and delivers much the same output as any other in its class. The DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless three-Speed Drill/Driver looks like many other 18 to 20 volt cordless drills, but it has a few secrets up its sleeves that go far beyond the standard fare offered by even some of the most sophisticated drills on the market.
As the name implies, the drill features three speed settings for the most precise drilling performance you can dial in on just about any tool in this class. The vast majority of cordless drills feature two, but this one's third speed setting brings access to a far wider range of power and speed performance options. The brushless motor provides enhanced durability and apparently up to a 57% runtime improvement over brushed alternatives, while the ½-inch ratcheting nitro-carburized metal chuck delivers heavy duty gripping performance. With the help of carbide teeth within the chuck, the drill offers immense bit handling strength and an incredible depth of versatility throughout any kind of drilling or driving application you may face in a project. Whether it's a delicate tile project or rough lumber or concrete-based work, the three-speed DeWalt drill/driver is a solid option to reach for.
½-Inch Spade Handle Drill
Sticking with the theme of drills, DeWalt also makes numerous specialty drills with oddly shaped bodies or project-specific output ranges. The ½-Inch Spade Handle Drill from DeWalt is a corded tool that delivers a variable speed trigger with a reversible switch ranging from zero to 550 rpm for high torque output that's essential when drilling through tough material or mixing home improvement solutions (concrete, plaster, or paint, for instance). The drill's 120V motor is a potent powerplant that won't let the tool down on even the most demanding mixing and drilling jobs.
The tool's layout provides a three-position side handle and a quasi-pistol grip-type trigger for a firm grasp. It also introduces a spade handle that can be configured in two positions on the back end of the drill to help control movement as you work through mixing duties or a tough drilling need. Specifically, beyond the tool's superiority as a mixing asset, the drill is great as a pairing for hole saws and auger and spade bit drilling. Rather than creating a small hole in your target material, this drill is specifically designed to produce high torque for larger material removal in both steel and wood workpieces.
20V Max XR 15-Gauge Cordless Angled Finish Nailer
Returning again to the world of nailers, many home improvement enthusiasts simply don't have access to a robust and rapid nailing solution. Specifically, DIYers are unlikely to have both a rough lumber treatment and finish nailer that can handle delicate trim work and other installation duties. Often, those outside the profession don't even understand the full range of cordless nailing options they have available to them.
A great example of the DeWalt 20V Max XR 15 Gauge Cordless Angled Finish Nailer. It's a solid choice to managing finish installation tasks like installing drawer faces, crown molding or baseboard, or even setting hardwood flooring boards. The nailer offers tool-free depth adjustment to deliver nails to just the right spot with each new project. It also features a selection trigger to opt for contact actuation or sequential firing, giving you precise control over how nails are delivered and how deep you'll sink them. A brushless motor underpins the entire experience, giving you longevity and intense power output. The nailer also features a micro nose build to give users better line of sight toward the target workpiece for easier nailing and better accuracy with each strike.
USB Rechargeable Green Cross Line Laser Base Kit
The DeWalt USB Rechargeable Green Cross Line Laser Base Kit is a kind of secret weapon — many homeowners new to DIY won't realize that a laser level is far and away the best option for dialing in perfect lines on every task. Those who are aware of the value these provide often incorrectly believe they're prohibitively expensive, and therefore reserved for pros. However, DeWalt's USB Rechargeable laser kit is available from retailers like Acme Tools for less than $300.
This is a versatile piece of kit — it's portable and you won't even need to dedicate a precious system battery to power it, which DIYers with only a few to bridge batteries their entire power tool collection will appreciate. With a USB cable included, recharging the tool anywhere is a simple as a quick plug-in, just like your phone. The laser level delivers accuracy within ⅛-inch at 30 feet, offering more than enough precision to handle any project you might be working on around the house, and with an 11 hour runtime it can reliably deliver all day support for your work. Up to 150 foot visual and 330 foot detectable ranges make it ideal for outdoor improvements too, such as laying down a new fence line. Having reliably straight and level lines dramatically improves your workflow as a DIYer, and a laser tool means you won't have to fiddle with your spirit level any longer.
Toughsystem 5-in-1-Modular Workstation
The final product from DeWalt that can tremendously impact your work as a home improvement enthusiast isn't a tool in the classical sense. Yet, storage and organization are perhaps the most important tool-adjacent features in any workspace. From your desk at the office to the kitchen cabinets underpinning your nightly sojourn to the chopping board and stovetop, organization and a personalized knowledge of how your things are kept clean and tidy makes a world of difference in everything you busy yourself with every day. The same is true for your DIY tools.
DeWalt's Toughsystem 5-in-1 Modular Workstation features a dolly for mobile functionality around your garage or in any room you might be tackling an update. It also includes two 30-inch deep drawer units, and two smaller 15-inch deep drawers. Nearly every inch of the outer dimensions is augmented with some kind of functionality inclusion, too. Handle segments along the top edges make for easy hanging and integrated recess rails allow for the addition of small baskets and other hanging expansions. There's also a worktop above the drawers with a cup holder to help you get in your morning cup of Joe while you ponder the work to be done.