Is It Safe To Leave Your DeWalt Batteries On The Charger At All Times?
Without DeWalt batteries, your cordless tools — whether from this brand or even not — are essentially hunks of steel, plastic, and aluminum that might look nice but offer no value. As with the tools they're attached to, the way you take care of and use your DeWalt batteries will determine if they become longtime utilities or landfill fodder. You may be wondering how charging your batteries plays into their lif cycles, or, more specifically, if keeping them attached to the charger too long will do them harm.
This is a valid point of concern for tool owners. Overcharging lithium-based tool batteries is among the most common mistakes that can shorten their lifespan. While this is a guideline worth following if you're unfamiliar with the manufacturer, it doesn't mean every brand is bound to this rule. This is the case for DeWalt, as the company states that there is no risk in keeping its batteries attached to the charger for extended periods. That is thanks to a built-in maintenance mode found in DeWalt chargers that helps the battery keep its charge and avoid damage.
In fact, according to DeWalt, it can be beneficial to leave NiCd batteries in the charger if they aren't going to be used over the next few days as these tend to run out of juice rather quickly when not charging. It can be necessary to leave your battery in the charger for lengthy periods, such as if you need to use your tool at the start of the day, making it crucial to let the battery charge overnight.
These are more important precautions to take with DeWalt batteries
Being able to leave your DeWalt batteries charging over long periods of time without worry of something going awry gives tool owners one less thing to worry about. But that doesn't make DeWalt batteries maintenance-free by any means. Given the crucial role they play in the functionality of your tools, it's important to keep them in the right storage conditions.
While there's no problem with leaving the battery attached to the charger for extended periods, it's not recommended to apply this same principle to the tool the battery is powering up. Even when not in use, your power tool is drawing microamps from the battery. The amount being drained can depend on the specific tool. This may not be a big deal for brief periods, but not removing the power source from a drill and subsequently leaving the tool in storage for months could potentially result in some degradation.
When you do need to store the battery and charger away, be sure to take note of the environment. Avoid storing in locations with temperatures that exceed 105 degrees Fahrenheit or go below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as places where the battery can easily come in contact with liquids and debris. Never charge a battery that is overly dirty or has visible cracks or dents. If your DeWalt battery is failing to charge, then you can either make attempts to fix the problem on your own or reach out to DeWalt customer service about getting a replacement.