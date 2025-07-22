Is It Safe To Leave Your DeWalt Batteries On The Charger At All Times?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Without DeWalt batteries, your cordless tools — whether from this brand or even not — are essentially hunks of steel, plastic, and aluminum that might look nice but offer no value. As with the tools they're attached to, the way you take care of and use your DeWalt batteries will determine if they become longtime utilities or landfill fodder. You may be wondering how charging your batteries plays into their lif cycles, or, more specifically, if keeping them attached to the charger too long will do them harm.

This is a valid point of concern for tool owners. Overcharging lithium-based tool batteries is among the most common mistakes that can shorten their lifespan. While this is a guideline worth following if you're unfamiliar with the manufacturer, it doesn't mean every brand is bound to this rule. This is the case for DeWalt, as the company states that there is no risk in keeping its batteries attached to the charger for extended periods. That is thanks to a built-in maintenance mode found in DeWalt chargers that helps the battery keep its charge and avoid damage.

In fact, according to DeWalt, it can be beneficial to leave NiCd batteries in the charger if they aren't going to be used over the next few days as these tend to run out of juice rather quickly when not charging. It can be necessary to leave your battery in the charger for lengthy periods, such as if you need to use your tool at the start of the day, making it crucial to let the battery charge overnight.